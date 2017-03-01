₦airaland Forum

Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sugarbelly: 9:54am
Actress Anita Joseph shared the throwback pix on her IG page...They've sure come a long way!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsS1hXDUYf/?taken-by=anitajoseph8

Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sugarbelly: 9:54am
this Anita laps na die grin

4 Likes

Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:01am
The babe on the left

See face See lap See chest See belle

God abeg oh

See as she be like old zebra



See as funke be like the very old version of Olajumoke embarassed

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by wahles(m): 10:07am
Nice
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by NegeduGrace(f): 10:08am
aside funke n uche..the rest re living fake lives
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 10:12am
who say money no good?

See them today looking better
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sinaj(f): 10:38am
When they were still hustling grin
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Divay22(f): 11:22am
Good old days
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by yourexcellency: 11:22am
dem wan seduce another apostle abi?

1 Like

Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by rozayx5(m): 11:22am
embarassed embarassed embarassed

my specs first from left lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by talkofnaija: 11:23am
If Apostle Suleman Catch you ehn tongue
MEANWHILE
3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by wikiadamin: 11:23am
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by nnadychuks(m): 11:23am
The Electropositivity trend states that the breast size decreases from left to right along the picture grin grin grin
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by wikiadamin: 11:23am
Mumm
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by DLondonboiy: 11:23am
see bress,... nawa o
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by ednut1(m): 11:24am
apostle must hear of this
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by aragon4realz(m): 11:24am
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Twallace: 11:24am
Seen, but the price of garri still the same?
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by IamAkinzy: 11:26am
WayBack!
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by demola21(m): 11:26am
look at how small funke is. who would have known that she would grow to become naija's biggest soap opera star
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by pmud11: 11:28am
time flies
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Tyche(m): 11:29am
NegeduGrace:
aside funke n uche..the rest re living fake lives

Meet the judges
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by hosstringer: 11:29am
cute
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by mmosac: 11:29am
nnadychuks:
The Electropositivity trend states that the breast size decreases from left to right along the picture grin grin grin
the real Jennifer
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by hisroyalrealnes: 11:30am
only 30 minutes na im i need with this anita...i just wan tell her something!
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by damanjohn: 11:30am
DAT Anita of a girl chia

I love DAT girl die kiss
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 11:30am
Apostle must see this
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by kmuds: 11:31am
DLondonboiy:
see bress,... nawa o
and you for like make heaven ooo
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by bastien: 11:31am
NegeduGrace:
aside funke n uche..the rest re living fake lives
yamayama comment
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by DLondonboiy: 11:32am
kmuds:
and you for like make heaven ooo
who I wan go find for heaven?
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by nothingmega122(m): 11:33am
yourexcellency:
dem wan seduce another apostle abi?
Electro-postive baboon
Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by modestofynest(m): 11:33am
MICHEALADEX:
Apostle must see this
E better say make apostle fork than alfa go kill her

(0) (1) (Reply)

