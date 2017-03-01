₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sugarbelly: 9:54am
Actress Anita Joseph shared the throwback pix on her IG page...They've sure come a long way!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRsS1hXDUYf/?taken-by=anitajoseph8
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sugarbelly: 9:54am
this Anita laps na die
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 10:01am
The babe on the left
See face See lap See chest See belle
God abeg oh
See as she be like old zebra
See as funke be like the very old version of Olajumoke
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by wahles(m): 10:07am
Nice
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by NegeduGrace(f): 10:08am
aside funke n uche..the rest re living fake lives
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 10:12am
who say money no good?
See them today looking better
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by sinaj(f): 10:38am
When they were still hustling
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Divay22(f): 11:22am
Good old days
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by yourexcellency: 11:22am
dem wan seduce another apostle abi?
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by rozayx5(m): 11:22am
my specs first from left
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by nnadychuks(m): 11:23am
The Electropositivity trend states that the breast size decreases from left to right along the picture
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by wikiadamin: 11:23am
Mumm
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by DLondonboiy: 11:23am
see bress,... nawa o
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by ednut1(m): 11:24am
apostle must hear of this
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Twallace: 11:24am
Seen, but the price of garri still the same?
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by IamAkinzy: 11:26am
WayBack!
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by demola21(m): 11:26am
look at how small funke is. who would have known that she would grow to become naija's biggest soap opera star
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by pmud11: 11:28am
time flies
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by Tyche(m): 11:29am
NegeduGrace:
Meet the judges
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by hosstringer: 11:29am
cute
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by mmosac: 11:29am
nnadychuks:the real Jennifer
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by hisroyalrealnes: 11:30am
only 30 minutes na im i need with this anita...i just wan tell her something!
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by damanjohn: 11:30am
DAT Anita of a girl chia
I love DAT girl die
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by MICHEALADEX(m): 11:30am
Apostle must see this
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by kmuds: 11:31am
DLondonboiy:and you for like make heaven ooo
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by bastien: 11:31am
NegeduGrace:yamayama comment
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by DLondonboiy: 11:32am
kmuds:who I wan go find for heaven?
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by nothingmega122(m): 11:33am
yourexcellency:Electro-postive baboon
|Re: Funke Akindele, Anita Joseph, Angela Okorie & Uche Elendu (Throwback Photo) by modestofynest(m): 11:33am
MICHEALADEX:E better say make apostle fork than alfa go kill her
