West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Omooba77: 10:04am On Mar 16
Arsenal will continue its push for the normal 4th place away to West Bromich Albion on Saturday 18th early kick off.
Ahead of this weekend's Premier League action, Sportsmail will be providing you with all you need to know about every fixture, with team news, provisional squads, betting odds and Opta stats. Here is all the information you need for West Brom's home clash with Arsenal..
Salomon Rondon could be recalled to the starting line-up after the striker, who is on a 13-game run without a goal, was a second-half substitute in last Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Everton.
Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Dawson, Nyom, McAuley, Kane Wilson, Marc Wilson, Olsson, Evans, Galloway, Brunt, Fletcher, Field, Yacob, McClean, Chadli, Rondon, Robson-Kanu, Leko.
Arsenal
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a fitness test ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to West Brom on Saturday.
The England midfielder was forced off in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Lincoln last weekend with a hamstring problem but it was more of a precaution and he could be involved at The Hawthorns.
Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi have overcome illness but Kieran Gibbs is a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (achilles) are out.
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Perez, Sanchez, Giroud, Welbeck.
Key match stats (supplied by Opta)
Tony Pulis has won only one of his last nine Premier League matches against Arsenal (D2 L6), although it came in this exact fixture last season at the Hawthorns (2-1).
Pulis has only lost one of his six previous Premier League home games against Arsenal and Arsene Wenger (W3 D2 L1) and is unbeaten in the last four.
Arsenal have scored in all 21 of their Premier League meetings with West Bromwich Albion; their best such 100 per cent record in the competition.
The Gunners have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against West Brom, winning nine (D2 L1).
All three of Olivier Giroud’s Premier League goals versus the Baggies have been headers; with two of those proving to be match-winning strikes (Boxing Day 2016 and May 2014).
James Morrison has found the back of the net in two of his last three Premier League games against Arsenal at the Hawthorns.
West Bromwich Albion have currently suffered 599 home defeats in their league history – only Notts County (633) have lost more since 1888.
Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (W1 D0 L3); the same number of defeats as they had suffered in their previous 32 matches in the competition.
Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 26 Premier League goals this season (17 goals, nine assists) – more than any other player in the competition.
Since Tony Pulis took charge of WBA in January 2015, the Baggies have scored a higher proportion of goals from set-pieces (47.8 per cent - 43/90) than any other team in the Premier League.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by collinometricx(m): 11:45am On Mar 16
wet dem
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Omooba77: 7:35am
Wenger needs rest
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by yedidiah(m): 11:25am
Even without a big name, West Bromwich Albion still knows how to torment teams. Let's see how strong the character of Arsenal players can be when the chips are down.
Arsenal will come from behind in this game.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by EmekaBlue(m): 1:27pm
I wish ass-anal bad sha....
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Araoluwa005(m): 1:28pm
Someone said he was trying to select Arsenal to play against Bayern in FIFA 2017 but the players dinor gree to come out........Arsenal will still lose
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by SuperBlack: 1:29pm
West Brom, a real tough team to beat at the moment, i just played them in my Ticket though, 5.40odd, and i gave them direct win over Arsenal..
West Brom 3 - 1 ASSenal
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by dacovajnr: 1:30pm
Another defeat for Ass-anal ...Wenger is Finished
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by DESTINY41(m): 1:30pm
.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by HARDDON: 1:30pm
Ass'Nal has to lose this.
Blood Rollz Red!
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by SuperBlack: 1:33pm
yedidiah:Come from Behind to do what?
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Tazdroid(m): 1:33pm
Whoop whoop
I trust Arsenal, this one na beans
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Araoluwa005(m): 1:33pm
SuperBlack:honestly, arsenal is a poo of a club
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by fredoooooo: 1:33pm
Mukina2 darling how is you after all the heart breaks and head break and body break arsene Wenger Don inflict on you guys
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by SuperBlack: 1:35pm
Araoluwa005:The stress of being an Arsenal fan is really getting tough on you.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by SuperBlack: 1:36pm
Tazdroid:I just know you don't know West Brom. I do wish West Brom plays Champions League ahead of Arsenal.
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by nogasimplicity: 1:37pm
observing
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Tazdroid(m): 1:37pm
SuperBlack:may the better team win
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bhella10: 1:40pm
Com'on lads you can do this. COyG
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by obafemee80(m): 1:41pm
Game on
I know Arsenal Fans would be shaking now
Cos e no sure
Dawson-12
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bettercreature(m): 1:42pm
Goal West bro scores
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by bettercreature(m): 1:43pm
Arsenal is dead! After 40 minutes on front page still NO COMMENTS
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by xynerise(m): 1:43pm
Ahan!
It has started
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Kovic08(m): 1:44pm
Goal!!!!!!
West Brom 1 Vs Arsenal 0
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Ritieyalu(f): 1:44pm
wba1-ars0
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Agimor(m): 1:45pm
West Brom Oyell
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Jakasibo(m): 1:45pm
Am not a fan of the two teams.
All i need in this game is 1.5
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Aldebaran(m): 1:45pm
obafemee80:Lol
1 Like
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by Agimor(m): 1:45pm
Sanchez goal
|Re: West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal Today At 1:30pm by justicejay(m): 1:45pm
Win or draw for westbrom.
