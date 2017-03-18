Arsenal will continue its push for the normal 4th place away to West Bromich Albion on Saturday 18th early kick off.



Ahead of this weekend's Premier League action, Sportsmail will be providing you with all you need to know about every fixture, with team news, provisional squads, betting odds and Opta stats. Here is all the information you need for West Brom's home clash with Arsenal..



Salomon Rondon could be recalled to the starting line-up after the striker, who is on a 13-game run without a goal, was a second-half substitute in last Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Everton.

Provisional squad: Foster, Myhill, Dawson, Nyom, McAuley, Kane Wilson, Marc Wilson, Olsson, Evans, Galloway, Brunt, Fletcher, Field, Yacob, McClean, Chadli, Rondon, Robson-Kanu, Leko.



Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a fitness test ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to West Brom on Saturday.

The England midfielder was forced off in the 5-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Lincoln last weekend with a hamstring problem but it was more of a precaution and he could be involved at The Hawthorns.



Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi have overcome illness but Kieran Gibbs is a doubt with an unspecified knock, while Mohamed Elneny (ankle) and Santi Cazorla (achilles) are out.

Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Martinez, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Iwobi, Perez, Sanchez, Giroud, Welbeck.



Key match stats (supplied by Opta)

Tony Pulis has won only one of his last nine Premier League matches against Arsenal (D2 L6), although it came in this exact fixture last season at the Hawthorns (2-1).

Pulis has only lost one of his six previous Premier League home games against Arsenal and Arsene Wenger (W3 D2 L1) and is unbeaten in the last four.

Arsenal have scored in all 21 of their Premier League meetings with West Bromwich Albion; their best such 100 per cent record in the competition.

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against West Brom, winning nine (D2 L1).

All three of Olivier Giroud’s Premier League goals versus the Baggies have been headers; with two of those proving to be match-winning strikes (Boxing Day 2016 and May 2014).



James Morrison has found the back of the net in two of his last three Premier League games against Arsenal at the Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion have currently suffered 599 home defeats in their league history – only Notts County (633) have lost more since 1888.

Arsenal have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (W1 D0 L3); the same number of defeats as they had suffered in their previous 32 matches in the competition.

Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 26 Premier League goals this season (17 goals, nine assists) – more than any other player in the competition.

Since Tony Pulis took charge of WBA in January 2015, the Baggies have scored a higher proportion of goals from set-pieces (47.8 per cent - 43/90) than any other team in the Premier League.