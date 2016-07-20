Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo (18594 Views)

"Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Climbing The Pulpit To Preach So He Can Speak In Tongues" - Stepanie Otobo



In an exclusive tell-all interview with LIB, Apostle Johnson Suleman's alleged side chick/accused blackmailer, Stephanie Otobo revealed more on her alleged affair with the pastor. According to her, Apostle Suleman once told her about a girl who stabbed herself after he refused to accept her pregnancy.



She also revealed that she sometimes had sex with him just before he goes on the pulpit to preach. Stephanie also alleged that the pastor told her about his various sex excapades with some other Nigerian celebrities and how he pays them N400,000 for one night stand.

http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/03/the-things-stephanie-otobo-alleged-in.html?m=1





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_MGOOe1ML8 5 Likes 2 Shares

It's either this Lady is lying or the So called apostle had something with her.

I refuse to be carried away with religion.

too fake to be real.... 18 Likes 1 Share

Ha!

This one strong ooo!

why is she always dressed like a hooe 19 Likes 1 Share





I get it ... your body (that he licked) inspired the tongue he spoke?



But where are the photos, bank statements, etc you promised to tender as evidence?



Not until you provide a convincing evidence, I will not believe you. So ...I get it ... your body (that he licked) inspired the tongue he spoke?But where are the photos, bank statements, etc you promised to tender as evidence?Not until you provide a convincing evidence, I will not believe you. 81 Likes 3 Shares

U don dey talk rubbish join 28 Likes

hahaha ahsewo apostle. you no want talk abi. when big man put finger inside small pikin toto, e no go fit talk if the girl slap am. make the apostle confess make the matter stop. ashewo apostle deceiving millions. 2 Likes

U are nothing but the Devils workshop...



Lazy Olosho U and ur APC sponsors will soon get tired..



Apostle is too busy for all these rubbish! 43 Likes 2 Shares

Your are the architect of your own misfortune....stop sounding like a broken cymbals.....enough of all these uncoordinated yabbings 8 Likes

Nonsense talk with no proof.



This is how many days now and not one single call log, text message, or whatever as proof.



What d heck is d point of all these interviews?



And some carnals will come here and spew nonsense because they will like to see the M.O.G guilty.



Judging someone forgetting they also wallow in their own various sins. You will also be judged on dat great day.



And for those dat will quote me to say nonsense, note this great truth:



"By unrepentantly judging unrighteously and only by the sight of your eyes, you heap to yourselves coals of fire"



Let he that readeth, understand. 35 Likes 1 Share

Apostle Suleiman after each confession/ revelation/ knockout punch from Otobo 7 Likes 1 Share

Ayanma

weedtheweeds:

hahaha ahsewo apostle. you no want talk abi. when big man put finger inside small pikin toto, e no go fit talk if the girl slap am. make the apostle confess make the matter stop. ashewo apostle deceiving millions.

see what over dose of osogbo weeds intake can causes..



For speaking to a Man of God like this ur life na regret.. see what over dose of osogbo weeds intake can causes..For speaking to a Man of God like this ur life na regret.. 10 Likes 1 Share

Ogarr o

Equal2DeTask:





see what over dose of osogbo weeds intake can causes..



For speaking to a Man of God like this ur life na regret..

your so called Man of God cannot come out to defend himself and you people just believe him because he said he's a man of God....I thought we have gone pass this level of gullibility your so called Man of God cannot come out to defend himself and you people just believe him because he said he's a man of God....I thought we have gone pass this level of gullibility 21 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerians sha, why defend a man of God when he can defend himself.

I don't even trust my family not to talk of a man I don't know, that is only human, who can make mistakes.

gullible people 13 Likes

Oh not again!

Malito sabadaya (speaking in tongues)





This girl, you want to run mad abi 3 Likes

AyamConfidence:

your so called Man of God cannot come out to defend himself and you people just believe him because he said he's a man of God....I thought we have gone pass this level of gullibility

point of modification. I'm nt his church member



what do u gain in speaking against a clergyman

When the bible told u nt to do so...

Wether the Man of God is real or fake...



#DntJudgeAnyManofGod point of modification. I'm nt his church memberwhat do u gain in speaking against a clergymanWhen the bible told u nt to do so...Wether the Man of God is real or fake...#DntJudgeAnyManofGod 4 Likes 1 Share

Equal2DeTask:





see what over dose of osogbo weeds intake can causes..



For speaking to a Man of God like this ur life na regret..

who made him a man of God? Who gave him such title. Did Jesus ever ask us to call anyone man of God? Matthew 23:8. 1 Corinthians 1:10. which one is man of God? You are worshipping a man my friend. open your eyes. apostle suleiman is an ordinary man like you. nothing makes him more favored than you or a cripple. he is an ashewo patronizing prostitutes and actresses with money stupid people gave him as tithes 5 Likes 1 Share

weedtheweeds:

who made him a man of God? Who gave him such title. Did Jesus ever ask us to call anyone man of God? Matthew 23:8. 1 Corinthians 1:10. which one is man of God? You are worshipping a man my friend. open your eyes. apostle suleiman is an ordinary man like you. nothing makes him more favored than you or a cripple. he is an ashewo patronizing prostitutes and actresses with money stupid people gave him as tithes

u dat is casting stones on him....wat r ur proofs



U just rely on mendacious facts labelled against him.



U have nt even see him in person...

Wat do u knw abt him self u dat is casting stones on him....wat r ur proofsU just rely on mendacious facts labelled against him.U have nt even see him in person...Wat do u knw abt him self 5 Likes 1 Share

Why all these media trial.



This is getting boring.



Even if the Apostle is guilty, let the court proof it.



Pls,we are tired. 4 Likes 1 Share

Equal2DeTask:





u dat is casting stones on him....wat r ur proofs



U just rely on mendacious facts labelled against him.



U have nt even see him in person...

Wat do u knw abt him self say what you want I can see dirt once the light is turned on. You worship men and not God. Let him defend himself. He is still alive. He should come out and purport opposing facts if he has any LOL. yeye day smell. Ashewo men. You cannot bury secrets forever. It will be spilling one by one. God is exposing y'all durty 1 Like

weedtheweeds:

say what you want I can see dirt once the light is turned on. You worship men and not God. Let him defend himself. He is still alive. He should come out and purport opposing facts if he has any LOL. yeye day smell. Ashewo men. You cannot bury secrets forever. It will be spilling one by one. God is exposing y'all durty

go back to ur weeds joor n stop pointing fingers go back to ur weeds joor n stop pointing fingers 3 Likes

IamJix:

It's either this Lady is lying or the So called apostle had something with her.

I refuse to be carried away with religion.

too fake to be real....

only an idiot will believe her before. only an idiot will believe her before. 2 Likes

Yomieluv:

Why all these media trial.



This is getting boring.



Even if the Apostle is guilty, let the court proof it.



Pls,we are tired.

her paymaster told her to go to the media not court and she's doing a bad job because only an idiot will believe all this unless you hate the apostle for no reason.

after that other woman came out and said she want protection from Kaduna state government i breath a sign of relief because the truth finally came out. her paymaster told her to go to the media not court and she's doing a bad job because only an idiot will believe all this unless you hate the apostle for no reason.after that other woman came out and said she want protection from Kaduna state government i breath a sign of relief because the truth finally came out.

Equal2DeTask:





point of modification. I'm nt his church member



what do u gain in speaking against a clergyman

When the bible told u nt to do so...

Wether the Man of God is real or fake...



#DntJudgeAnyManofGod Show us proof that he's a man of God.



By their fruits, you shall know them Show us proof that he's a man of God.By their fruits, you shall know them 5 Likes

Haaaaaaa 2 Likes

The drama continues.