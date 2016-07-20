₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by lalasticlala(m): 1:13pm
"Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Climbing The Pulpit To Preach So He Can Speak In Tongues" - Stepanie Otobo
In an exclusive tell-all interview with LIB, Apostle Johnson Suleman's alleged side chick/accused blackmailer, Stephanie Otobo revealed more on her alleged affair with the pastor. According to her, Apostle Suleman once told her about a girl who stabbed herself after he refused to accept her pregnancy.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by IamJix: 1:14pm
It's either this Lady is lying or the So called apostle had something with her.
I refuse to be carried away with religion.
too fake to be real....
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Flexherbal(m): 1:14pm
Ha!
This one strong ooo!
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by INTROVERT(f): 1:16pm
why is she always dressed like a hooe
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Mortiple(m): 1:18pm
So ...
I get it ... your body (that he licked) inspired the tongue he spoke?
But where are the photos, bank statements, etc you promised to tender as evidence?
Not until you provide a convincing evidence, I will not believe you.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by mamatayour(f): 1:18pm
U don dey talk rubbish join
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by weedtheweeds: 1:18pm
hahaha ahsewo apostle. you no want talk abi. when big man put finger inside small pikin toto, e no go fit talk if the girl slap am. make the apostle confess make the matter stop. ashewo apostle deceiving millions.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Equal2DeTask(m): 1:19pm
U are nothing but the Devils workshop...
Lazy Olosho U and ur APC sponsors will soon get tired..
Apostle is too busy for all these rubbish!
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by dikeigbo2(m): 1:21pm
Your are the architect of your own misfortune....stop sounding like a broken cymbals.....enough of all these uncoordinated yabbings
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Jeromejnr(m): 1:21pm
Nonsense talk with no proof.
This is how many days now and not one single call log, text message, or whatever as proof.
What d heck is d point of all these interviews?
And some carnals will come here and spew nonsense because they will like to see the M.O.G guilty.
Judging someone forgetting they also wallow in their own various sins. You will also be judged on dat great day.
And for those dat will quote me to say nonsense, note this great truth:
"By unrepentantly judging unrighteously and only by the sight of your eyes, you heap to yourselves coals of fire"
Let he that readeth, understand.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by ladyF(f): 1:25pm
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by AyamConfidence(m): 1:25pm
Apostle Suleiman after each confession/ revelation/ knockout punch from Otobo
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by femi4(m): 1:27pm
Ayanma
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Equal2DeTask(m): 1:28pm
weedtheweeds:
see what over dose of osogbo weeds intake can causes..
For speaking to a Man of God like this ur life na regret..
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by KingRex1: 1:32pm
Ogarr o
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by ALKARULEZZ(m): 1:34pm
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by AyamConfidence(m): 1:34pm
Equal2DeTask:your so called Man of God cannot come out to defend himself and you people just believe him because he said he's a man of God....I thought we have gone pass this level of gullibility
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Donshegxy10(m): 1:39pm
Nigerians sha, why defend a man of God when he can defend himself.
I don't even trust my family not to talk of a man I don't know, that is only human, who can make mistakes.
gullible people
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by iamkingzlee(m): 1:42pm
Oh not again!
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by EastGold(m): 1:42pm
Malito sabadaya (speaking in tongues)
This girl, you want to run mad abi
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Equal2DeTask(m): 1:42pm
AyamConfidence:
point of modification. I'm nt his church member
what do u gain in speaking against a clergyman
When the bible told u nt to do so...
Wether the Man of God is real or fake...
#DntJudgeAnyManofGod
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by weedtheweeds: 1:43pm
who made him a man of God? Who gave him such title. Did Jesus ever ask us to call anyone man of God? Matthew 23:8. 1 Corinthians 1:10. which one is man of God? You are worshipping a man my friend. open your eyes. apostle suleiman is an ordinary man like you. nothing makes him more favored than you or a cripple. he is an ashewo patronizing prostitutes and actresses with money stupid people gave him as tithes
Equal2DeTask:
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Equal2DeTask(m): 1:51pm
weedtheweeds:
u dat is casting stones on him....wat r ur proofs
U just rely on mendacious facts labelled against him.
U have nt even see him in person...
Wat do u knw abt him self
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Yomieluv(m): 1:56pm
Why all these media trial.
This is getting boring.
Even if the Apostle is guilty, let the court proof it.
Pls,we are tired.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by weedtheweeds: 2:13pm
say what you want I can see dirt once the light is turned on. You worship men and not God. Let him defend himself. He is still alive. He should come out and purport opposing facts if he has any LOL. yeye day smell. Ashewo men. You cannot bury secrets forever. It will be spilling one by one. God is exposing y'all durty
Equal2DeTask:
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Equal2DeTask(m): 2:35pm
weedtheweeds:
go back to ur weeds joor n stop pointing fingers
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by ritababe(f): 2:39pm
IamJix:
only an idiot will believe her before.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by ritababe(f): 2:41pm
Yomieluv:
her paymaster told her to go to the media not court and she's doing a bad job because only an idiot will believe all this unless you hate the apostle for no reason.
after that other woman came out and said she want protection from Kaduna state government i breath a sign of relief because the truth finally came out.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by femi4(m): 2:52pm
Equal2DeTask:Show us proof that he's a man of God.
By their fruits, you shall know them
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by OkoYiboz: 2:55pm
Haaaaaaa
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by hucienda: 2:55pm
The drama continues.
Re: "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo by Benekruku(m): 2:55pm
Blood of Tiwa savage!
cunninglingus to speak in tongues? #Lobatan
Sulaman must be a platinum member of xvideos
