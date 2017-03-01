₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by chie8: 1:31pm
Below are photos of Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali answering questions before the senate today
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/hamid-ali-appears-before-senatephotos.html?m=1
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by jolamat(m): 2:22pm
FTc...
Okay na finally...after forming James Bond
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by ask4double(m): 2:22pm
I heard this man has generated the highest revenue in the history of customs. If this is true,Then the Senate should be concerned about his competence and abilities, by coming up with laws that will complement and consolidate on what he is doing, not this "appearing on uniform" bullshit.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by eakenbor: 2:22pm
This guy na man!
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by Fuadeiza(m): 2:22pm
Damn i tot id make ftc
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by esbjaygmailco(m): 2:22pm
it shows the man is not proud of his job, he's only interested in the money involved. The senate should do the needful.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by showlight101(m): 2:22pm
Ok
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by jojomario(m): 2:23pm
This man seems to be more powerful than the senators. Corrupt elements.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by pachukwu16: 2:23pm
Stubborn Man
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by 1zynnvn(m): 2:23pm
this man ego strong like monkey nyash oo, him still no wear the uniform sef... make I reach awse, I must watch the clip
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by sholafrica: 2:23pm
k
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by omogin(f): 2:23pm
Buhari appointed ignorant and stubborn people like himself
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by gaventa: 2:23pm
Aye agbaju.... Too much confidence
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by idris4r83(m): 2:23pm
I love this guys military ways. I can bet with anybody here that hamid ali will never wear that uniform.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by DICKtator: 2:23pm
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by dadavivo: 2:23pm
he should be slapped, for christ sake. who born am
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by nell2: 2:23pm
fine stubborn man
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by oruma19: 2:23pm
Wetin I wan comment now? Mr man, put on ur uniform pls before we sack u. idiot .
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by Fuadeiza(m): 2:23pm
One thing i like about him is his doggedness and him being principled
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by sunbodan(f): 2:23pm
At last he showed up
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by vedaxcool(m): 2:24pm
Foolish senators behaving like children
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by demolinka(m): 2:24pm
i no overstand, sebi dem walk the man out?
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by dolphinife: 2:24pm
Short people can be stubborn!!!!
They are highly principle-minded
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by chimah3(m): 2:24pm
SEE AS HIM BE!!
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by Naturallyme: 2:24pm
These days , senate tends to frustrate anybody in the government working really hard. Some corrupt senators among them are really angry seriously.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by xample(m): 2:24pm
See d stturboon look sef
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by divineshare(m): 2:25pm
Re: Will this man die if he wears His uniform? Nigerian leaders should please lead by 'good' examples.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by megafox: 2:25pm
This stubborn man is not proud of his organization. Why can't he wear his uniform? Did he wear Agbada during army days?
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by OkoYiboz: 2:25pm
I don't like this man's stubbornness but I admire his zeal, guts and results.
@ The first pic, he's looking like a parent checking his child's books on Open day.
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by prela(f): 2:25pm
Ihale po..........after all the grah grah, so he will later show, see the way he is looking sef. he didn't come in his school uniform
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by anytexy: 2:26pm
photos? when garri is 900 one painter. mtcheeeew!
Re: Photos Of Hameed Ali Answering Questions In The Senate Today by wellmax(m): 2:26pm
Welldone Ali.
Instead of Senators to focus on the main issues, they are battling uniform or no uniform.
Modified
The military sees it as degrading for Rtd Officers to wear uniforms of para military agencies.
