Source: Below are photos of Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali answering questions before the senate todaySource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/hamid-ali-appears-before-senatephotos.html?m=1 1 Like

Okay na finally...after forming James Bond 2 Likes

I heard this man has generated the highest revenue in the history of customs. If this is true,Then the Senate should be concerned about his competence and abilities, by coming up with laws that will complement and consolidate on what he is doing, not this "appearing on uniform" bullshit. 66 Likes 5 Shares

This guy na man! 16 Likes 1 Share

it shows the man is not proud of his job, he's only interested in the money involved. The senate should do the needful. 2 Likes

This man seems to be more powerful than the senators. Corrupt elements. 6 Likes 1 Share

Stubborn Man 2 Likes

this man ego strong like monkey nyash oo, him still no wear the uniform sef... make I reach awse, I must watch the clip 6 Likes

Buhari appointed ignorant and stubborn people like himself 15 Likes 2 Shares

Aye agbaju.... Too much confidence

I love this guys military ways. I can bet with anybody here that hamid ali will never wear that uniform. 14 Likes 1 Share

he should be slapped, for christ sake. who born am 1 Like 1 Share

Wetin I wan comment now? Mr man, put on ur uniform pls before we sack u. idiot . 1 Like 1 Share

One thing i like about him is his doggedness and him being principled 4 Likes

Foolish senators behaving like children 17 Likes

i no overstand, sebi dem walk the man out? 5 Likes

Short people can be stubborn!!!!



They are highly principle-minded

These days , senate tends to frustrate anybody in the government working really hard. Some corrupt senators among them are really angry seriously. 8 Likes

See d stturboon look sef 1 Like

Re: Will this man die if he wears His uniform? Nigerian leaders should please lead by 'good' examples. 2 Likes 1 Share

This stubborn man is not proud of his organization. Why can't he wear his uniform? Did he wear Agbada during army days? 2 Likes

I don't like this man's stubbornness but I admire his zeal, guts and results.



@ The first pic, he's looking like a parent checking his child's books on Open day. 2 Likes

uniform Ihale po..........after all the grah grah, so he will later show, see the way he is looking sef. he didn't come in his schooluniform 1 Like

