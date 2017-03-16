Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of Senators That Mandated Customs Boss, Hammed Ali To Reappear In Uniform (7700 Views)

See the list of senators that "sent" Ali out of plenary below;



Sen. Magnus Abe pleads with the CG @CustomsNG to wear his uniform to preserve the image of the Customs and perception of other institutions.



Sen. George sekibo says the CG @CustomsNG must re-appear before the Senate in his uniform.



Sen. Barbanas Gemade @BI_Gemade seconds and says it is respectable and important for the CG @CustomsNG to wear his uniform.



Sen B. Jibrin - "CG needs to go & apply the law of the land by wearing uniform before he addresses us, as stipulated in our constitution"



Sen. Ibn Na'Allah - The circular issued by the CG @CustomsNG stating to the Senate that he won't wear his uniform is derogoratory.



Sen. Na'Allah cites Sectns 7,8 &10 of the Customs Act which states that the Customs shares same privileges with police and other instutions.



Sen. Yayi Adeola @YAYIAdeola says anyone can wear the Customs uniform and appear as the CG @CustomsNG.



I don't always understand this your so called list,the Senete took a unanimous decision as an institution, you don't have to single anybody out 21 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like

Saves him right 1 Like

I wonder how people reason.



As a Colonel n the army, if he feels using Custom uniform is demeaning, he should quit the office before he throws our already confused govt into a deeper crisis. 13 Likes 1 Share

Customs is a uniformed organization. If all his subordinates have to wear uniforms everyday, why should he, as head of customs get a pass to be wearing kaftan to work. Imagine the head of army, navy air force, road safety doing that...



This only happens when you start importing people to head important institutions. if a civilian cannot become COAS...why should you bring an outsider to head customs. That is indirectly putting a cap on how high career custom officers can reach, because comptroller general is a rank.. 10 Likes

Impunity every where!!! 2 Likes

I like this Senate, zero tolerance for idiotss in Aso Rock. Ali should be thrown in prison 5 Likes

This is the first time I will supporting this bunch of c@rrupt men. #AliMustPutonHisUniform!!! 6 Likes

I am waiting for Sen David Mark to talk, them I will listen. Not these money miss road, who can't point to any law Ali has contravened.

He is a Rtd Military Officer and knows exactly what Ali is driving at.

WHAT SHOULD WE DO WITH THEIR NAMES?

HE SHOULD WEAR THE CUSTOM UNIFORM AND STOP ALL THESE NOISE??



DIDNT GOODLUCK JONATHAN PUT ON THE NIGERIAN ARMY UNIFORM AS THE PRESIDENT?? OR MAY BE JONATHAN WOULD HAVE SAID I AM A CIVILIAN!! 1 Like

Dis man shud wear uniform now.

Ali stubborn afonja

Funny Clowns



Is Ali a Custom Officer?

No.

Or you think he will just wake up and sew uniform, manipulate rank and fix on himself?



Who are this people we call Senate?

Where were they wen Buhari picked an outsider to head custom?

Why are they so afraid to do the right thing?



They are just rubbing it off on the innocent Ali. 1 Like

well-done house for this one!

that is why uniben former chief security officer was my favourite. despite his position still he was always on security uniform. and as a result the whole uniben security staff was always neatly dressed in uniform. that is how you set good example.

welldone colonel otokiti! 2 Likes

Yeye Senators but Mr Ali you must wear your uniform 1 Like

#Aliputonyouruniform

Y d names naaa....?.... Senators has said it,... So we don't need to know that names of those dat said the right thing....

The Military tradition does not Permit him to wear Paramilitary Uniform as a retired Colonel.



So make wuna chill for him Abegi.

You know, i dont understand these whole noise about this uniform thing... The guy is a retired army officer. He is not a custom officer. The custom act is there. If it is mandatory that a custom director general must wear uniform, it then means that such a personality must be appointed from the customs hierarchy! But Alli is a retired colonel, a former state administrator whose origin is form the army. He shouldn't have been appointed if the spirits of the custom act were followed to the later...



But in the clannish euphoria that followed APCS Pyrrhic victory, every buharis candidate sent to the senate was told to "bow and go". Irrespective of whatever the constitution said. Thats how we ended up with the president becoming the petroleum minister, an illegality that insults the constitution to no end. . Thats how a cabinet that took six solid months to couple together ended up being flooded with political henchmen and administrative bimbos.



Aside: it seems like the senators are fighting their own battle trying to humiliate the man either because he seldom oils their pals as others in that position did in the past. Alli since his assumption of office has been impoverishing Nigerians with weird custom duties but the senate kept quiet. Now ,all hell is let loose about a mere uniform. Something is fishy.. 7 Likes



Dino policy I love that OYA LET EVERY COMMANDER IN CHIEF SHOULD ALSO WERE KHAKIDino policy I love that 1 Like

We are all trying to make Nigeria and her institutions greate and to unify all Nigerians, we don't need the custom boss trying to add more problems to polity. Oga wear the danm uniform na less move ahead hian. Is that one difficult again!!

I am not against him wearing or not wearing but as a nation, is that the most serious issue at hand that our so called senators can be seating for? I don't just understand the bunch of guys at the upper chamber.

The worst thing that has happened to us as a nation in this democratic era is governor's forum. They have been seeing themselves as above the law. Leaving government houses to the upper chamber has been their ambitions. This is not good for our democracy.

What is the meaning of this list? Rubbish, some people want it to become personal. They represent the senate and Nigerians and the law of the land so why giving us their names. For what? Abegy make we celebrate them or hate them? Just doing their job this list is unnecessary . The problem with nigeria, trying to bring sentiments into all this drama.



Give us list that would make life better for Nigerians and produce a greater Nigeria

