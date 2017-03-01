₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:04pm
The special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina has said that the presidency will communicate with the senate over Magu's rejection after it receives communication in writing from the senate.
Adesina made the revelation on his twitter handle on Thursday.
Ibrahim Magu was disqualified as the chairman of the EFCC on Wednesday by the senate over a DSS letter that described him as a man with lack of integrity.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by ShobayoEmma: 2:04pm
WHAT ARE THEY AFRAID OF? PLEASE.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by seunmsg(m): 2:07pm
What is there to respond to? The president better put his kitchen cabinet in order. It is unheard of that an agency directly under the control of the president can deliberately be undermining the decision of the president. Daura and other cohorts are not bigger than the president. Buhari should wake up and not allow them hijack his government.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by saintikechi(m): 2:11pm
magu is corrupt, corruption can't fight corruption.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Young03: 2:11pm
ok we are waiting for his response
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Amoyinoluwa24: 2:17pm
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by 175(m): 2:17pm
Which communication strong pass the live screening as witnessed yesterday? Useless Presidency. Very much Clueless.
If na GEJ now, we know for hear word from una.
Rubbish. Like say una no watch am live yesterday.
Stupid administration Buhari is not in charge at all.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by vedaxcool(m): 2:32pm
Better put your kitchen in order.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by yourexcellency: 2:34pm
They want to add to this man's health problem with Magu and Ali wahala...
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by ayatt(m): 2:35pm
corporate thieves...why not confirm him if thy arent afraid.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by virus05(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by TippyTop(m): 2:36pm
Eagerly waiting for their response.
Waiting for them to tell us how much has been recovered so far since Mugu himself didn't know.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by ChuzzyBlog: 2:37pm
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by tym92(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Alexander001(m): 2:37pm
Three people you can never advise: 1.A woman in love 2.A man with money 3. A person who supports Arsenal fc. 4. minister of information( lai if you put am Mohamed na you sabi
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:39pm
Fine. I like that. You don't react based on media account. Wait for official communications from the Senate.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Newbiee: 2:39pm
Let it be at the appropriate time
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Tazdroid(m): 2:40pm
The Punch front page , 16th March 2017.
PRESIDENCY KEEPS MUM OVER REJECTION OF MAGU AS EFCC CHAIRMAN (not verbatim)
I guess they were still in shock for hours
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Thisis2raw(m): 2:41pm
Cassandra about to beg to n behalf of Magu
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:41pm
Alexander001:Childish
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by judecares1: 2:41pm
adesina u are the most confused man,i have ever seen
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:42pm
virus05:
I saw this inline and wonder how petty some people can be. You, can you stand a Choppers wind?
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Tazdroid(m): 2:43pm
virus05:virus you are
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Karlman: 2:43pm
NONSENSE
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by mastermaestro(m): 2:44pm
Three cabinet members Buhari fears:
1. SSG;
2. DG, DSS;
3. Customs Boss.
Magu is caught in the middle of Buhari's incapacity. If the first two above could bar Aisha from being with her husband while he was receiving treatment in London, Magu should either go lick their butt or simply let go of the office to preserve his life, family and name. They will do anything to pull him down. Buhari cannot do poo. Those guys run his government.
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by ourema(f): 2:44pm
It is the president fault for not confirming Magu
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:44pm
175:Ignorance at its peak.
Never seen such stupidity.
So Presidency should respond based on what is reported by the media?
He communicated officially and the Senate will respond officially
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by magoo10: 2:44pm
We are waiting ,but like I said before 'it is only a cow that will renominate magu for the third time.'
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by Charly68: 2:47pm
seunmsg:May God bless you my brother,to me this is medicine after death..it shows there is no synergy in this Govt at all. A house divided against itself can hardly stand. To me it is a big embarrassment to the president .
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by frisky2good(m): 2:48pm
Wait. Was it not Buhari that appointed the head of DSS that now wrote to NAS not to clear another Buhari appointee? Why are we blaming the National assembly then?
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by frisky2good(m): 2:49pm
No be breeze blow am, na yanga he dey do.
virus05:
|Re: Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina by wellmax(m): 2:49pm
Tazdroid:
Are you aware that there are over 10 different versions and reasons as to why Magu was rejected.
Until the Senate communicates officially (of course they would), the Presidency may not make comments.
