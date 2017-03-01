Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Will Respond To Senate's Rejection Of Magu As EFCC Chairman -Femi Adesina (6844 Views)

Adesina made the revelation on his twitter handle on Thursday.



Ibrahim Magu was disqualified as the chairman of the EFCC on Wednesday by the senate over a DSS letter that described him as a man with lack of integrity.



WHAT ARE THEY AFRAID OF? PLEASE. 1 Like

What is there to respond to? The president better put his kitchen cabinet in order. It is unheard of that an agency directly under the control of the president can deliberately be undermining the decision of the president. Daura and other cohorts are not bigger than the president. Buhari should wake up and not allow them hijack his government. 20 Likes 1 Share

magu is corrupt, corruption can't fight corruption. 3 Likes 1 Share

ok we are waiting for his response

If na GEJ now, we know for hear word from una.



Rubbish. Like say una no watch am live yesterday.





Stupid administration Buhari is not in charge at all. Which communication strong pass the live screening as witnessed yesterday? Useless Presidency. Very much Clueless.If na GEJ now, we know for hear word from una.Rubbish. Like say una no watch am live yesterday.Stupid administration Buhari is not in charge at all. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Better put your kitchen in order.

They want to add to this man's health problem with Magu and Ali wahala... 1 Like 2 Shares

corporate thieves...why not confirm him if thy arent afraid. 3 Likes 1 Share





Anyway

Eagerly waiting for their response.



Waiting for them to tell us how much has been recovered so far since Mugu himself didn't know. 2 Likes 1 Share





Three people you can never advise: 1.A woman in love 2.A man with money 3. A person who supports Arsenal fc. 4. minister of information( lai if you put am Mohamed na you sabi 3 Likes 1 Share

Fine. I like that. You don't react based on media account. Wait for official communications from the Senate.

Let it be at the appropriate time

I guess they were still in shock for hours 1 Like

Cassandra about to beg to n behalf of Magu 1 Like

adesina u are the most confused man,i have ever seen 1 Like

NONSENSE

Three cabinet members Buhari fears:

1. SSG;

2. DG, DSS;

3. Customs Boss.



Magu is caught in the middle of Buhari's incapacity. If the first two above could bar Aisha from being with her husband while he was receiving treatment in London, Magu should either go lick their butt or simply let go of the office to preserve his life, family and name. They will do anything to pull him down. Buhari cannot do poo. Those guys run his government.

It is the president fault for not confirming Magu

We are waiting ,but like I said before 'it is only a cow that will renominate magu for the third time.' 1 Like

Wait. Was it not Buhari that appointed the head of DSS that now wrote to NAS not to clear another Buhari appointee? Why are we blaming the National assembly then? 1 Like





