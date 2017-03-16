₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by ifunayalov(f): 2:56pm
this is multi talented Debie-Rise in action
doing what she is so good at.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKhYsTPTqZw
please Vote to keep her in big brothers house to the finals
she really deserves to remain
Vote debie-rise to 32052
God bless you as you do so.
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by olubankemi: 4:33pm
She is really good. I downloaded/listened to some of her songs on youtube and am wowed.
She's got talent.
Let's also vote for her through wechat. Give her all your 100 votes. On wechat.
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by dominique(f): 4:43pm
Amazing talents she's got
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by veekid(m): 6:49pm
Reason why don jazzy wanna sign her
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by brunofarad(m): 6:50pm
Ok
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Jacksparr0w127: 6:50pm
Who's she?
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by nairalandfreak: 6:50pm
But she's too fear in the video na
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Deepfreezer(m): 6:51pm
Dope girl Debbie. My sister wont let my phones be as she votes Debbie.
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by rossyc(f): 6:51pm
the babe is good..
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by CalMeNico(m): 6:52pm
[color=#990000][/color] Ok
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Royal789(m): 6:52pm
Didn't watch the video but the little I sAw in early bbniAjA........she's real gifted..
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by eseun11: 6:52pm
she's riding her wave
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Bigajeff(m): 6:54pm
Owa talented, yes owa gifted. I'm waiting for Official deal announcement from Donjazzy. Even if she no win, I see her going places #supertalented
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by jShota: 6:54pm
Royal789:Hmm, watch and confirm
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Elnino4ladies: 6:54pm
Wack
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by jShota: 6:56pm
Royal789:
That's why DONJAZZY wan sign am
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by GreenMavro: 6:56pm
at least she get talent pass the white witch wey wan blow 25million in one week abi ha name na hushbitch?
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by MattFreeman007(m): 6:56pm
ifunayalov:
please Guys, Try And Vote Debbie Rise ...She Is A Cool Gilr
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by dadavivo: 6:56pm
SMS Vote TBoss to 32052
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by freeay: 6:59pm
Raw talent. All the best
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by donsteady(m): 6:59pm
Nice and lot of energy. Wish you the best
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Bisjosh(f): 7:00pm
dadavivo:
Why?
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by ShawttySoFyne(f): 7:01pm
dadavivo:Are you getting paid to do all these dick riding?
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by koolcat: 7:02pm
OH.! the one that loves mirror
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by agborodun: 7:15pm
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by dasauce(m): 7:18pm
She's super gifted...
Let me quickly for for her
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by godsluvee(f): 7:18pm
My Debbie Rise
Please let's vote for her
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by dominique(f): 7:19pm
Deepfreezer:
You're sister is a smart gal, she's rocks
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by UnknownT: 7:22pm
See as she dey shout! Na quarrel?
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by harriet412(f): 7:26pm
Awwwwwn...
she's gat my vote..
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by Benekruku(m): 7:30pm
Debbie-Rise is talented!
Beauty with brains!
|Re: BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' by DBlackCeazer(m): 7:31pm
E no sweet!
