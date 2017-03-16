Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNAIJA Housemate Debie-Rise's Music Video Titled 'Winner' (3145 Views)

Bbnaija: Thin Tall Tony, Efe, Tboss & Debie-rise Nominated For Eviction / BbNaija Housemate, Kemen Disqualified And Evicted From The House / Debie-Rise & Bassey, The 2 New Big Brother Naija Housemates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



doing what she is so good at.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKhYsTPTqZw



please Vote to keep her in big brothers house to the finals



she really deserves to remain



Vote debie-rise to 32052





God bless you as you do so. this is multi talented Debie-Rise in actiondoing what she is so good at.please Vote to keep her in big brothers house to the finalsshe really deserves to remainGod bless you as you do so. 5 Likes 1 Share

She is really good. I downloaded/listened to some of her songs on youtube and am wowed.



She's got talent.



Let's also vote for her through wechat. Give her all your 100 votes. On wechat. 5 Likes

Amazing talents she's got 4 Likes

Reason why don jazzy wanna sign her 2 Likes

Ok

Who's she?

But she's ​too fear in the video na

Dope girl Debbie. My sister wont let my phones be as she votes Debbie. 1 Like

the babe is good..

[color=#990000][/color] Ok

Didn't watch the video but the little I sAw in early bbniAjA........she's real gifted..

she's riding her wave

Owa talented, yes owa gifted. I'm waiting for Official deal announcement from Donjazzy. Even if she no win, I see her going places #supertalented

Royal789:

Didn't watch the video but the little I sAw in early bbniAjA........she's real gifted.. Hmm, watch and confirm Hmm, watch and confirm

Wack

Royal789:

Didn't watch the video but the little I sAw in early bbniAjA........she's real gifted..

That's why DONJAZZY wan sign am That's why DONJAZZY wan sign am

at least she get talent pass the white witch wey wan blow 25million in one week abi ha name na hushbitch? 1 Like

ifunayalov:

this is multi talented Debie-Rise in action

doing what she is so good at.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKhYsTPTqZw



please Vote to keep her in big brothers house to the finals



she really deserves to remain



Vote debie-rise to 32052



God bless you as you do so.



please Guys, Try And Vote Debbie Rise ...She Is A Cool Gilr please Guys, Try And Vote Debbie Rise ...She Is A Cool Gilr

SMS Vote TBoss to 32052 3 Likes

Raw talent. All the best

Nice and lot of energy. Wish you the best

dadavivo:

SMS Vote TBoss to 32052



Why? Why?

dadavivo:

SMS Vote TBoss to 32052 Are you getting paid to do all these dick riding? Are you getting paid to do all these dick riding? 3 Likes

OH.! the one that loves mirror

She's super gifted...

Let me quickly for for her





Please let's vote for her My Debbie RisePlease let's vote for her

Deepfreezer:

Dope girl Debbie. My sister wont let my phones be as she votes Debbie.

You're sister is a smart gal, she's rocks You're sister is a smart gal, she's rocks

See as she dey shout! Na quarrel?

Awwwwwn...

she's gat my vote..











Debbie-Rise is talented!





Beauty with brains!













1 Like