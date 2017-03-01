₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Takeit2017(m): 3:10pm
BY: Salami Spycee
Boko Haram Islamists have raided a town in restive northeast Nigeria, looting food supplies and burning homes after overwhelming troops, residents told AFP on Thursday.The attack late on Wednesday happened in Magumeri, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.
It came after a lull in raids on major towns in the remote region following sweeping military offensives which Nigeria has claimed has severely weakened the jihadists to the point of defeat.Scores of Boko Haram fighters arrived in Magumeri at about 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) in vans, motorcycles and on foot, firing heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades, forcing residents to flee.
“They (Boko Haram) broke into shops and homes and took away every food item they came across,” said local resident Kulo Sheriff, who fled the town then returned on Thursday morning.“They set fire to homes and shops as they looted them before heading into the bush hours later.
”Before looting, the fighters attacked a military base and a police station where there was a shoot-out, according to a civilian militia member assisting troops with security.Militants overpowered the security personnel who withdrew, allowing them to loot and burn down the base and the police station, he added.
Nigeria’s military, however, claimed to have repelled the attack and “neutralised quite a number of the attackers”, recovering three vehicles and a “large quantity of arms and ammunition”.Independent verification was not possible given access restrictions for reporters to travel outside Maiduguri without military permission.Either way, the raid indicated that Boko Haram still has the capacity to attack major towns, despite claims it is in disarray since troops flushed them out of their Sambisa Forest stronghold.The number of raids has decreased since the camps were routed last December, although there have been sustained attempts at suicide bombings in Maiduguri.A civilian militia member in the city maintained Boko Haram have been weakened and their attacks were designed to re-stock dwindling food supplies, as supply lines have been cut off.
“Boko Haram are starving in the bush, they live on very little food,” said Babakura Kolo. “They are pushed more by hunger to carry out raids than desire to fight.
”Last month Boko Haram fighters went door-to-door seizing food aid distributed days earlier in Gajiram, some 100 kilometres by road from Magumeri, after a battle with police and soldiers.Boko Haram’s insurgency has triggered a major humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria, where 7.1 million people are “severely food insecure”, according to the UN. Aid agencies say parts of Borno state are suffering from “famine-like conditions”.Poor governance and climate change have also been powerful contributors to the crisis in the region.
Source: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/boko-haram-raids-borno-town-loots-food-supplies/
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by farouk0403(m): 3:32pm
Military zone keep off!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by prospero5(m): 3:37pm
why do i still have this feeling that boko haram is far from being defeated yet? i wish the Nigerian military will still take this fight as if it has just begun.
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by veekid(m): 3:37pm
Hungry die!
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by uzoclinton(m): 3:38pm
So The once dreaded Boko Haram are now pushed more by hunger to carry out raids than desire to kill and wreck havoc..
How the mighty has fallen....
I just hope those people they stole from will be compensated by the government..
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by idbami2(m): 3:38pm
I do not think Nigeria can totally eradicate terrorism.. We can just try.. The agents, the intel, the equipments; y'know, stuffs like daht..
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by henrydadon(m): 3:38pm
am sorry i have to say this..but can nigeria just be separated already from this northern people..
we should just seperate from them once and for all..they should stop tarnishing the name of nigeria
let the government give us a referendum so we can decide..we want our own brexit..
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Virginkpekus(f): 3:38pm
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by massinola(m): 3:39pm
And again I say
My people, I'm not trying to hate on anyone but I have to say this. For the 51days Bubu wasn't in the country, we enjoyed relative peace. There was no Fulani herdsmen massacre. There was little or no bokoharam bombing. Just a day to his return, Fulani men gathered momentum and have been causing havoc since then. Boko boys have been killing without mercy. What's going on my people? Bubu should please call these people to order.
In an unrelated news, who's noticed that sarrki is no longer as active here as before? Have they (BMC) not been paid February stipend?
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by mosho2good: 3:39pm
The last time I heard they said they have conquered the terrorist why is it that this APC PARTY is full of scam.....
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by uzoclinton(m): 3:39pm
prospero5:Nothing good comes easy.... Don't worry, with time their wings would be clipped.....
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by theway83: 3:39pm
we are more than conquer
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by rozayx5(m): 3:39pm
prospero5:
not s feeling its a fact
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by yourexcellency: 3:39pm
i thought Boko Haram has been technically defeated?
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by bedspread: 3:39pm
HUNGER/RECESSION WAN KILL BOKO!!
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Nwodosis(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by jerrybakermillz(m): 3:40pm
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by bukynkwuenu: 3:40pm
so this men are still running riot in the north
buratai pls come and take this men to your Dubai mansion let's know if it will work
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Guyman02: 3:41pm
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by snika: 3:41pm
BMC oya come and tell us how Bono Haram is sponsored by IPOB
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Crixina(f): 3:41pm
Boko haram sef dey H.
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Nwodosis(m): 3:41pm
Attack on Boko Haram is an on the North! How do you think that somebody that said that will seriously fight Boko Haram ? Boko Haram is a Northern Pet dog for a purpose and unfortunately the dog ran mad and no longer listen to the owner's whistle!
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by bedspread: 3:41pm
bukynkwuenu:
bukynkwuenu:
Nwodosis:
jerrybakermillz:
uzoclinton:NA DEM DEM.....
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by sweetetlove(f): 3:41pm
Boko Haram has been technically defeated*in Lai Mohammed voice*
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by spartan117(m): 3:42pm
Technically defeated my foot
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by frenchwine(m): 3:42pm
Technically depeated.
The Nigerian army claimed a premature victory, displaying a phantom flag for gullible zombies.
Ofcus, BMC agents latched onto it as it is their paid job, trumping up a victory that tasted sour.
Even the US didn't claim victory over Taliban when they killed Bin Laden, na we dey claim victory when we haven't even sighted shekau.
#softtargets
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by slawomir: 3:43pm
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Young03: 3:43pm
just watched in NtA now where they said it has been defeated
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by legendsilver(m): 3:43pm
All I know is that Boko haram has been designated
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by Karlman: 3:45pm
...islam came wit terror and terror wit islam, and u cant end one without ending d other.
|Re: Boko Haram Raids Borno Town, Loots Food Supplies by CharleyCharley: 3:46pm
I thought buhari said he would defeat them in two weeks. The joke is on the muslims who voted for him though, keep reaping the benefits of your hardwork.
Viewing this topic:
