Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Can I Share My Idea With My Employer? (899 Views)

My Employer Is Taking Advantage Of Me / I Was Slapped By My Employer / My Employer Robbed Me In Broad Daylight! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

I have an idea of a viable online web platform business and i currently work for an online magazine website . i have a good relationship with my boss who is the owner of the company. I am skeptical of what will happen if i inform him of my idea. I don't know if it will still be my idea or the company's. I am a final year student so i don't have the money but i have the skills to start up. Should i wait till i have the money or look for other ways to raise money instead of giving my idea out.

Abi. what relationship will exist between me and my boss if i tell him my idea? Is it partnership or employer/employee?

Please people with experience should enlighten me

Idea is very cheap bro. No be to just enter bathroom pour water for head idea go come? Implementing the idea is the issue. Do you have all it takes to implement it? If you don't, give your idea to your boss. If it's successful, you'll be known and rewarded for sharing the idea. 1 Like

Yteflon:

I have an idea of a viable online web platform business and i currently work for an online magazine website . i have a good relationship with my boss who is the owner of the company. I am skeptical of what will happen if i inform him of my idea. I don't know if it will still be my idea or the company's. I am a final year student so i don't have the money but i have the skills to start up. Should i wait till i have the money or look for other ways to raise money instead of giving my idea out.

Abi. what relationship will exist between me and my boss if i tell him my idea? Is it partnership or employer/employee?

Please people with experience should enlighten me Firstly the moment you share your idea , you've lost your bargaining chip that gives you power and you boss would use his money to carry out your idea and he can screw you over by not giving you a dime . Secondly bro Idea's rule the world and for a student who is coming out to a labour market like Nigeria , you've got to hold on to your idea's cause it can help your defeat poverty cause you never know how big it can become . Thirdly Your boss is already made but you've not even started so.... I advice you find a way to use your idea so you can become a boss also someday.

What I would suggest is that since you don't have funding to impliment your idea , I suggest you have a written contract agreement and you state the terms of the partnership before you tell him so that he won't be able to screw you over and you still exercise more right over your idea. Ideas are priceless so you must guard it with your life Firstly the moment you share your idea , you've lost your bargaining chip that gives you power and you boss would use his money to carry out your idea and he can screw you over by not giving you a dime . Secondly bro Idea's rule the world and for a student who is coming out to a labour market like Nigeria , you've got to hold on to your idea's cause it can help your defeat poverty cause you never know how big it can become . Thirdly Your boss is already made but you've not even started so.... I advice you find a way to use your idea so you can become a boss also someday.What I would suggest is that since you don't have funding to impliment your idea , I suggest you have a written contract agreement and you state the terms of the partnership before you tell him so that he won't be able to screw you over and you still exercise more right over your idea. Ideas are priceless so you must guard it with your life 4 Likes

chrissy3:

Firstly the moment you share your idea , you've lost your bargaining chip that gives you power and you boss would use his money to carry out your idea and he can screw you over by not giving you a dime . Secondly bro Idea's rule the world and for a student who is coming out to a labour market like Nigeria , you've got to hold on to your idea's cause it can help your defeat poverty cause you never know how big it can become . Thirdly Your boss is already made but you've not even started so.... I advice you find a way to use your idea so you can become a boss also someday.

What I would suggest is that since you don't have funding to impliment your idea , I suggest you have a written contract agreement and you state the terms of the partnership before you tell him so that he won't be able to screw you over and you still exercise more right over your idea. Ideas are priceless so you must guard it with your life Thanks boss man Thanks boss man 1 Like

OgidiOlu3:

Idea is very cheap bro. No be to just enter bathroom pour water for head idea go come? Implementing the idea is the issue. Do you have all it takes to implement it? If you don't, give your idea to your boss. If it's successful, you'll be known and rewarded for sharing the idea. lol bro... what kkind of reward? lol bro... what kkind of reward?

Yteflon:



lol bro... what kkind of reward? He can be promoted. Depends on the kind of boss tho. At this moment, someone else is thinking of this "great" idea he has. If you can't implement your ideas, then they don't amount to nothing. He can be promoted. Depends on the kind of boss tho. At this moment, someone else is thinking of this "great" idea he has. If you can't implement your ideas, then they don't amount to nothing. 1 Like

OgidiOlu3:



He can be promoted. Depends on the kind of boss tho. At this moment, someone else is thinking of this "great" idea he has. If you can't implement your ideas, then they don't amount to nothing. hmm.. i thought of that too...Thank you very much sir hmm.. i thought of that too...Thank you very much sir



Are you allergic to utilizing your ideas to make your self wealth, take care of your family and stop working for 5 naira per hour ??



You want to give out your idea to someone who is a millionaire and can sack your ass and you will have no job



The only time you would reveal your idea to your employer is if you're be a co-owner in that your idea if it works and you must have him sign some strong legal papers to hold him down



Are you an upcoming idiot ??



It's like your brain is paining you

yes

most times but b careful not to cross limit..

Carry on

No! Are you mad?

No, It is called intellectual property. You can implement your ideas to improve the organization, not tell it to them.



You have no use if they already know you have in ur head. They will easily sack you to cut cost and then implement your own idea

OgidiOlu3:

Idea is very cheap bro. No be to just enter bathroom pour water for head idea go come? Implementing the idea is the issue. Do you have all it takes to implement it? If you don't, give your idea to your boss. If it's successful, you'll be known and rewarded for sharing the idea.



Where will this happen? In Nigeria? Where will this happen? In Nigeria? 1 Like

If your boss is a female pls have serx with her so anything u say she will obey thanks

OgidiOlu3:

Idea is very cheap bro. No be to just enter bathroom pour water for head idea go come? Implementing the idea is the issue. Do you have all it takes to implement it? If you don't, give your idea to your boss. If it's successful, you'll be known and rewarded for sharing the idea.

This is a very poor advice . This is a very poor advice .

y not.... keep sharing to avoid extinct of ur great ideas

Finally a topic I can learn something from today. Lemme spread my mat here.

Sometimes but sometimes you should use the idea to start up your own firm.

Billyonaire Oo.. you are needed here!! sir

This is naija where there are no laws.





This falls squarely on intellectual property rights.

I wouldn't know exactly what the idea is and how you came about it.



if it were in saner climes u would likely be compensated even if the idea was discovered in the course of your work.





The best thing may be to keep the idea and use it personally.





ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT

DATA. SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS

BY CHECKING MY TOPICS.

FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 100 MB

FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.

If the idea is viable, you can source for fund. implement it and u get the gain.

AshawoGirl:

If your boss is a female pls have serx with her so anything u say she will obey thanks

play with sack



Nigerian employers are sociopaths ooo

If you know you'll not implement the idea anytime soon, tell him (especially if it's one that can become outdated within a given period of time).

Do you have another job on standby? If yes, you can proceed. Its safer to be insured.

If the idea is going to help the company work better, why not? You can share it with your boss. However if it's a standalone idea, the type that births startups abeg hold on to it.

First of all, patent it. That is if it works in Nigeria. I know in saner climes it works

First, I have to congratulate you. You are an Intrapreneur







Secondly, sharing your idea is good, but ensure you're sharing that idea with the right person. What do I mean? Do not sell a Konga or Jumia idea to a man whose net worth is less than N500k.. He will comfortably FAIL!





Do not sell a Toyota Camry 2016 idea to a Bicycle manufacturer! He will fail woefully!





Do not sell a big online business idea (e.g. Wikipedia) to a WordPress blogger!





Having an idea isn't enough. Can your boss implement the idea? How viable is the idea? Does it correlate with the Company's vision? I hope you're not trying to sell an e-Commerce idea to an online magazine operator? He might discard you and your idea.

I see a lot of hustlers and strugglers here trying to imitate Konga.. People whose net Worth's aren't even close to 100k (not even enough to run 1 TV ad), they want to run a Konga! How f00lish! Such people do not stay longer than 5 days in business.





Think and Thrive

holla me , make we share the idea and if its something i can invest in