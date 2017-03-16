₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by cheapgoal: 4:41pm
Breaking news:
It was an landslide triumph for the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick at the just closed 39th CAF General Assembly as he vanquished Beninoise partner Anjorin Moucharafou to win the CAF official Executive Committee west zone B seat
The Nigerian football overseer pulled 32 votes to edge his rival who had 17 at the decisions on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Ajorin Moucharafou had before pledged not to lose to the former Delta state FA manager in the race, yet things betrayed him as he was stunned with a landslide votes.
Pinnick (Western Africa Zone B) joins Danny Jordaan (South Africa and Southern African zone), Musa Bility (Liberia and Western Africa Zone A), Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti and Central/East African Zone) and Faozi Lekjaa (Morocco and Northern African Zone) as members who have been chosen into the CAF Executive Committee from 2017 to 2021.
Source : http://cheapgoals.com/amaju-pinnick-defeat-anjorin-moucharafou-to-win-the-caf-executive-committee-seat
4 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by judemmesoma(m): 4:47pm
congrats man...only if u can work with ur brain up
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by blackjah(m): 4:52pm
he tried boooo
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Mathematical(f): 5:11pm
Nice one..good news falling in today..
Lalasticalala ishilove ..
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by braithwaite(m): 5:14pm
Mathematical:
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Mathematical(f): 5:15pm
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Solowande(m): 5:18pm
Years to come, i foresee Amaju Pinick becoming CAF president
15 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Tbillz(m): 5:42pm
K
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by nawa4naija(m): 5:43pm
Its not about winning. Its all about repping us very well there
2 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Xaddy(m): 5:43pm
Congrats Amaju Pinnick. He won against all odds and his candidate, Ahmad Ahmad also won against all odds. Real change finally coming to CAF
Can you imagine that when Amaju declared his support for Ahmad he was rebuked by that useless Dalung and told that Nigeria is backing Hayatou. Then an equally useless group called Nigerians in CAF also said that Issa must continue but Amaju stood jai ground and now Nigeria is on the right side of history...
PS: PMB, please do me a favour, sack Dalung!!! NOW!!!!
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by transient123(m): 5:44pm
Hope he delivers in his new roles. He never try for Nigerian football sha.
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by taiyesoul(m): 5:44pm
Solowande:
30 years time abi?
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by shibanbo(m): 5:44pm
You have done well
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Mosesoly(m): 5:44pm
Congrat ,your effort wasn't in vain,a win win situation for you and Ahmad,even when the government was trying to tell you to vote for Hayatou
2 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by idbami2(m): 5:46pm
Ah.. No bi this Anjorin dey abuse Pinnick daht? God don catch am..
Make Pinnick sef no go there dey Bleep up, na him remain..
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by SirdeKay: 5:46pm
Amaju placed his bet on the right horse. He supported Ahmad Ahmad for the CAF Presidency against the almighty Hayatou and the same forces that supported Ahmad made him win. Congratulations!
8 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by freshness2020(m): 5:47pm
Nice one
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Izecson3D(m): 5:47pm
no comment but to fvck just dey hungry me
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Blitz888(m): 5:48pm
Good thing he won... Please don't pull a Amos Adamu stunt on us oh
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by amiablesystems: 5:48pm
judemmesoma:
I'm sure its your wise counsel that has led him thus far... Ote
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by abescom: 5:48pm
Time to oust Hayatou. He has been there for 32 years, no major improvement in Africa football, time to boot him out.
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by doctimonyeka(m): 5:48pm
Amaju Pinnick.... Always repping Delta anytime anyday... I wish you d vry best great man..
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Jacksparr0w127: 5:49pm
'An Landslide' indeed
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by miqos02(m): 5:50pm
ok
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:51pm
Congratulations. All the best.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by masseratti: 5:52pm
transient123:the guy has honestly tried,its the court case that is hindering his progress,the league is better now,no coporate body will put money down while NFF is in court,Giwa should just withdraw the case for the good of the game and lets move on.
2 Likes
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by oxygen247(m): 5:52pm
We have seen why you voted Ahmad Ahmad
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by masseratti: 5:53pm
SirdeKay:thats true,thank God he didnt follow the minister directive.
1 Like
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Deyemith: 5:55pm
What did he know? he's privileged to win, that's all
Solowande:
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Kobicove(m): 5:56pm
Well deserved victory...he helped slay Isa Hayatou in the elections!
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Chicent(m): 5:56pm
Congrats sir amaju....
Your boys at warri again keep wishing you well and more grace. Welldone sir....
This dude has been impressive all along.... Why was all those fuss @giwa??
|Re: Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat by Chicent(m): 5:57pm
Congrats sir amaju....
Your boys at warri again keep wishing you well and more grace. Welldone sir....
This dude has been impressive all along.... Why was all those fuss @giwa??
1 Like
