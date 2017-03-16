Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Amaju Pinnick Wins CAF Executive Committee Seat (9946 Views)

It was an landslide triumph for the Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick at the just closed 39th CAF General Assembly as he vanquished Beninoise partner Anjorin Moucharafou to win the CAF official Executive Committee west zone B seat



The Nigerian football overseer pulled 32 votes to edge his rival who had 17 at the decisions on Thursday, March 16, 2017.



Ajorin Moucharafou had before pledged not to lose to the former Delta state FA manager in the race, yet things betrayed him as he was stunned with a landslide votes.



Pinnick (Western Africa Zone B) joins Danny Jordaan (South Africa and Southern African zone), Musa Bility (Liberia and Western Africa Zone A), Suleiman Waberi (Djibouti and Central/East African Zone) and Faozi Lekjaa (Morocco and Northern African Zone) as members who have been chosen into the CAF Executive Committee from 2017 to 2021.



congrats man...only if u can work with ur brain up 1 Like

he tried boooo





Nice one..good news falling in today..

Lalasticalala ishilove ..

1 Like

Mathematical:





Nice one..good news falling in today..

Lalasticlala ishilove ..



Years to come, i foresee Amaju Pinick becoming CAF president 15 Likes

K

Its not about winning. Its all about repping us very well there 2 Likes

Congrats Amaju Pinnick. He won against all odds and his candidate, Ahmad Ahmad also won against all odds. Real change finally coming to CAF



Can you imagine that when Amaju declared his support for Ahmad he was rebuked by that useless Dalung and told that Nigeria is backing Hayatou. Then an equally useless group called Nigerians in CAF also said that Issa must continue but Amaju stood jai ground and now Nigeria is on the right side of history...



PS: PMB, please do me a favour, sack Dalung!!! NOW!!!!

Hope he delivers in his new roles. He never try for Nigerian football sha.

Solowande:

Years to come, i foresee Amaju Pinick becoming CAF president



30 years time abi? 30 years time abi? 1 Like

You have done well

Congrat ,your effort wasn't in vain,a win win situation for you and Ahmad,even when the government was trying to tell you to vote for Hayatou 2 Likes

Ah.. No bi this Anjorin dey abuse Pinnick daht? God don catch am..



Make Pinnick sef no go there dey Bleep up, na him remain..

Amaju placed his bet on the right horse. He supported Ahmad Ahmad for the CAF Presidency against the almighty Hayatou and the same forces that supported Ahmad made him win. Congratulations! 8 Likes

Nice one

no comment but to fvck just dey hungry me 1 Like 1 Share

Good thing he won... Please don't pull a Amos Adamu stunt on us oh

judemmesoma:

congrats man...only if u can work with ur brain up

I'm sure its your wise counsel that has led him thus far... Ote I'm sure its your wise counsel that has led him thus far... Ote 1 Like

Time to oust Hayatou. He has been there for 32 years, no major improvement in Africa football, time to boot him out.

Amaju Pinnick.... Always repping Delta anytime anyday... I wish you d vry best great man.. 1 Like

'An Landslide' indeed 1 Like

ok

Congratulations. All the best.

God bless Nigeria.

transient123:

the guy has honestly tried,its the court case that is hindering his progress,the league is better now,no coporate body will put money down while NFF is in court,Giwa should just withdraw the case for the good of the game and lets move on.

We have seen why you voted Ahmad Ahmad 1 Like 1 Share

SirdeKay:

thats true,thank God he didnt follow the minister directive.

Solowande:

Years to come, i foresee Amaju Pinick becoming CAF president What did he know? he's privileged to win, that's all

Well deserved victory...he helped slay Isa Hayatou in the elections!

Congrats sir amaju....

Your boys at warri again keep wishing you well and more grace. Welldone sir....







This dude has been impressive all along.... Why was all those fuss @giwa??