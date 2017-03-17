₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by comshots(m): 4:43pm On Mar 16
You may be amaze why that guy said hello to you or excuse me.You look familiar, etc.Though,you already know what he is up to.But you just pretend as if you are a novice.Well,he want to woo you.
The qualities that attracted him to make the move towards her are listed below.Different strokes for different folks.
1.Her curves-:If he is walking opposite you he has seen your curvy hips from afar.
2.Her big boobs and butts;-90% of guys are attracted to this features.Though,he may want to see the face first to know whether it complement.
3.Her beautiful face;-Some guys go for beauty first before anything.
4.Her thick and chubby stature;-This is one of my favorite.
5.Her petite frame;-Most guys love ladies with slim and small stature.
6.Her complexion;-Most guys are attracted to fair skin ladies.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by subtlemee(f): 4:48pm On Mar 16
..and I have none of this,no wonder why I don't have any toaster
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by sinaj(f): 4:54pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:op omitted smile
I think u fall under no. 3 tho
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by bitchcrafts: 4:56pm On Mar 16
As for me na cameltoe they attract me oh... Special kind of weirdness they say
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by josh123(m): 4:57pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:u re beautiful, nd I knw all d boys in ur area is toasting u
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by DrTims(m): 5:09pm On Mar 16
Hmmm see your mouth..
subtlemee:
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by bbeautylik(f): 5:17pm On Mar 16
sad! Na why guys dey run from me when I dey single.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by nepapole(m): 5:20pm On Mar 16
bitchcrafts:Donkey toe nii. Ashawo boy.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by nepapole(m): 5:22pm On Mar 16
bbeautylik:So now Wey u don dey double, Dem dey run after u abi.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by McBrooklyn(m): 6:02pm On Mar 16
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Icecream4U(m): 6:39pm On Mar 16
sinaj:what about you?
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by sinaj(f): 6:56pm On Mar 16
Icecream4U:number 5
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Temmytea70(m): 7:10pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:
I'm sure that's not true
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by jakandeola(m): 7:57pm On Mar 16
bitchcrafts:hahahahahaha oga
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by smiletome: 8:05pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:inbox me ur digit. Mk I lick ur ear with my sweet words
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Sharon6(f): 11:19pm On Mar 16
Oya come and give your skin a treat to get guys heads turn.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Stelvin101(m): 11:20pm On Mar 16
My wife to be has all the quality op listed
Main while, one of these days I go vexation kill one tailor so that the rest will learn lesson. Why are these set of people so heartless!
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Cyriloha(m): 11:21pm On Mar 16
Menh big and thick boobs gets me crazy I can't lie
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by PrinxArthur1(m): 11:21pm On Mar 16
k ooh
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by ElsonMorali: 11:22pm On Mar 16
The lips have to look good and kissable really, otherwise I don't think I can make any kind of move.
Modified*
Like the last picture.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by ZubbyGodson(m): 11:22pm On Mar 16
My Girlfriend go dey think the one wey attract me kom her lane.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by themonk: 11:22pm On Mar 16
Am sapiosexual
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by henrylowe(m): 11:22pm On Mar 16
1 and 3 rocks my boat jor
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by abbeylli: 11:23pm On Mar 16
un anyhow
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Obaluf0n: 11:24pm On Mar 16
.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by prettythicksme(m): 11:24pm On Mar 16
My type no dey oooo,i don dieee.
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Endtimesmith: 11:24pm On Mar 16
Please,the third picture looks like Ms Linda lkeji,hasn't she been woed yet?
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by Captainsama(m): 11:25pm On Mar 16
U have them i pls ur number
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by sojiboy(m): 11:25pm On Mar 16
Her tight p***y
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by awoo47: 11:25pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:
|Re: List Of Things A Guy First Sees In A Lady Before He Walks Up To Woo Her by HenryDion: 11:26pm On Mar 16
subtlemee:Go to Shiloh my sister. You will find in Jesus name..
