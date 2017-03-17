Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? (1869 Views)

Photos: Young Pilot Makes His Mum Cry As He Flies Her From Lagos To Kano / FG Secretly Sacks 30,000 Workers - Nigerian Pilot / My Child Wants Me To Resign From The Bank To Become A Pilot (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.



My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.



I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.



Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.



I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page.





Hello Nairalanders,I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Go ali baba driving school 4 Likes

If u HV the money,





But I assure, there is a reason why most pilots in NH are children of wealthy men,. 4 Likes

chauchy:

Hello Nairalanders,

I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.



My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.



I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.



Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.



I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page. 4 Likes

Go get a degree first that's the requirement now

[quote author=destinysaid post=54652079][/quote]Thanks.

I will visit the website to know more. 1 Like

fuckpro:

Go get a degree first that's the requirement now Thanks.

Is the requirements just for Nigerian aviation schools? Thanks.Is the requirements just for Nigerian aviation schools?

I don't have any idea.



Obviously, the mode are not ready to help this Nairalander. It's not a thread of Tonto dike's marriage, Cossy orjiako's boobs or Stephanie Otobo's lies.





Seun

Lalasticlala

1forall

Crazyman



This is a nalralander that needs help in determining life career.

Seriously, I don't trust any school here in our country, Just budget N10,000,000 & look for aviation school abroad. That's all! 4 Likes

It's a very delicate profession.. Only a fraction of those who applied will end up piloting an aeroplane, especially if you're a Nigerian. This is not to discourage you but to prepare your mind for the best and the worst



The problem with most people is that they take what they have will levity and will go in pursuit of what they will never get or achieve. What gives you the impression that you will also not take the pilot profession with levity just as you're taking the course you're currently studying in the university?



I wish you success in your quest tho 1 Like

if you can relocate to Edo state......benin precisely



They offer night courses... 21 Likes 1 Share

Visit a powerful herbalist, I am sure they've got the recipe

u de find who u go send underworld abi

Go Benin, meet mama Osas 4 Likes

. APC made their dreams come true, you see?

Thank me later There are so many ways but the easiest way is to just become an APC member, they would employ you to be taking buhari on his world wide tour. as you can see sarrki and vexdacool wanted to be bloggers when they were small and they joined APC, they were given laptops , their normal human brain was removed and propaganda inserted into their skull, then they were put in a sweatshop where they blog day and night. APC made their dreams come true, you see?Thank me later 1 Like

if u dont have up to 8m forget it. nobody go gv u loan. go to kwara aviation school na only rich man pikin dey der

Don't try this at home...

Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria..



Get your 7 million naira ready for Tuition Fee..

By doing conductor for people that drive Aeroplanes

lol

Gud idea. go to any aviation skool

Go get wing implant jor...... Na hin u still dey ask.... Na wa o! 1 Like

fuckpro:

Go get a degree first that's the requirement now

Says who? Says who? 1 Like

destinysaid:

Hello Nairalanders,

I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.

My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.

I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.

Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.

I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page. The smart thing to do is to speak to a pilot. He will not only tell you how to become one, but also the cost, challenges, rewards, and what to expect in the future. You can meet pilots at any airport near you. That will be much more profitable than coming online. The smart thing to do is to speak to a pilot. He will not only tell you how to become one, but also the cost, challenges, rewards, and what to expect in the future. You can meet pilots at any airport near you. That will be much more profitable than coming online.

mazizitonene:

if you can relocate to Edo state......benin precisely



They offer night courses...

Sacarstic Sacarstic 1 Like

Which brand una smoke?



Op, I wish I had information on that. I know there's one Captain on Nairaland, that often talks about aviation.



Sadly, I dont know his Moniker. I hope he sees this and helps!



All the best Op. Believe, Pursue and Achieve! People on this thread no get joy at all.Which brand una smoke?Op, I wish I had information on that. I know there's one Captain on Nairaland, that often talks about aviation.Sadly, I dont know his Moniker. I hope he sees this and helps!All the best Op. Believe, Pursue and Achieve!

join witch

Use groundnut pea and plantain leaf. Lol. why not research on the requirements online

Go to Benin, they have many professional Pilots there. You wont even need an aircraft bro 2 Likes

chauchy:

Hello Nairalanders,

I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.



My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.



I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.



Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.



I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page.







buy a toy aeroplane! buy a toy aeroplane! 1 Like