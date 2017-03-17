₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by chauchy: 5:04pm On Mar 16
Hello Nairalanders,
I am an undergraduate in a Nigerian university and I totally dislike my course of study. I never picked it anyways.
My passion is to become a pilot, and I'm ready to give it up here to pursue the dream. But I currently don't know how to go about this.
I need help about aviation schools I can apply to, both in nigeria and abroad, when thier application opens and insight about how friendly the fees are.
Please, I'll be grateful if anyone can give me insight of those that gives scholarships or loan to students, that can be paid back when once starts practising.
I'll greatly appreciate if the Mods can let this grace the front page.
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by mcmurphy132: 5:06pm On Mar 16
Go ali baba driving school
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by destinysaid(m): 5:25pm On Mar 16
If u HV the money,
But I assure, there is a reason why most pilots in NH are children of wealthy men,.
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by destinysaid(m): 5:29pm On Mar 16
chauchy:
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by fuckpro: 5:54pm On Mar 16
Go get a degree first that's the requirement now
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by chauchy: 5:56pm On Mar 16
[quote author=destinysaid post=54652079][/quote]Thanks.
I will visit the website to know more.
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by chauchy: 9:12am
fuckpro:Thanks.
Is the requirements just for Nigerian aviation schools?
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by PrinceMario(m): 3:55pm
I don't have any idea.
Obviously, the mode are not ready to help this Nairalander. It's not a thread of Tonto dike's marriage, Cossy orjiako's boobs or Stephanie Otobo's lies.
Seun
Lalasticlala
1forall
Crazyman
This is a nalralander that needs help in determining life career.
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by okonja(m): 5:03pm
Seriously, I don't trust any school here in our country, Just budget N10,000,000 & look for aviation school abroad. That's all!
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Goldenheart(m): 5:04pm
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by tosyne2much(m): 5:04pm
It's a very delicate profession.. Only a fraction of those who applied will end up piloting an aeroplane, especially if you're a Nigerian. This is not to discourage you but to prepare your mind for the best and the worst
The problem with most people is that they take what they have will levity and will go in pursuit of what they will never get or achieve. What gives you the impression that you will also not take the pilot profession with levity just as you're taking the course you're currently studying in the university?
I wish you success in your quest tho
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by mazizitonene(m): 5:04pm
if you can relocate to Edo state......benin precisely
They offer night courses...
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Papiikush: 5:05pm
Visit a powerful herbalist, I am sure they've got the recipe
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by valicious1(m): 5:05pm
u de find who u go send underworld abi
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by tmans22: 5:05pm
Go Benin, meet mama Osas
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by themonk: 5:05pm
There are so many ways but the easiest way is to just become an APC member, they would employ you to be taking buhari on his world wide tour. as you can see sarrki and vexdacool wanted to be bloggers when they were small and they joined APC, they were given laptops , their normal human brain was removed and propaganda inserted into their skull, then they were put in a sweatshop where they blog day and night . APC made their dreams come true, you see?
Thank me later
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by ednut1(m): 5:05pm
if u dont have up to 8m forget it. nobody go gv u loan. go to kwara aviation school na only rich man pikin dey der
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by jswas: 5:06pm
Don't try this at home...
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by micgray100(m): 5:06pm
Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria..
Get your 7 million naira ready for Tuition Fee..
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Tenkobos(m): 5:06pm
By doing conductor for people that drive Aeroplanes
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Oremilekuni: 5:06pm
lol
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Olukokosir(m): 5:06pm
Gud idea. go to any aviation skool
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by dietsono: 5:06pm
Go get wing implant jor...... Na hin u still dey ask.... Na wa o!
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by tdayof(m): 5:07pm
fuckpro:
Says who?
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by thesicilian: 5:07pm
destinysaid:The smart thing to do is to speak to a pilot. He will not only tell you how to become one, but also the cost, challenges, rewards, and what to expect in the future. You can meet pilots at any airport near you. That will be much more profitable than coming online.
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by okonja(m): 5:07pm
mazizitonene:
Sacarstic
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by VickyRotex(f): 5:07pm
People on this thread no get joy at all. Which brand una smoke?
Op, I wish I had information on that. I know there's one Captain on Nairaland, that often talks about aviation.
Sadly, I dont know his Moniker. I hope he sees this and helps!
All the best Op. Believe, Pursue and Achieve!
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by Ellixlimswag: 5:07pm
join witch
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by IMASTEX: 5:08pm
Use groundnut pea and plantain leaf. Lol. why not research on the requirements online
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by RisMas(m): 5:08pm
Go to Benin, they have many professional Pilots there. You wont even need an aircraft bro
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by goingape1: 5:08pm
chauchy:buy a toy aeroplane!
|Re: Help! How Do I Become A Pilot? by donem: 5:08pm
mazizitonene:He ain't interested in Edo Airways things
An Info Please! / Masters In Advertising / Pay Package Window Dressing By Our Banks!
