₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,764,984 members, 3,422,493 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 07:38 PM

Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) (13996 Views)

Breaking News: Gov Fayose Emerges New Chairman Of Pdp's Governors' Forum / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) / Independence Day Cutting Of Cake: Jonathan Vs Buhari (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by chie8: 5:13pm
Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today at the State House. The President took the opportunity of the NEC Meeting to meet with State Governors.Speaking after the meeting,Buhari said....


'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial hardships.

My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. Then other things can follow.

As I've said before, pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for all the love and support I've been shown. At NEC I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London; I wanted it to remain in Abuja, and I am glad it did'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-meets-nigerian-governors.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by chie8: 5:14pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-meets-nigerian-governors.html?m=1

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by blessme2019: 5:18pm
More yams to be shared, if only baba knew what they were doing with this monies, he'll stop giving them, perfect example is that of Akwa-Ibom State

1 Like

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by wawappl: 5:23pm
THE ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLE, YOUR SO CALLED SALARY CANNOT AFFORD ANYTHING AGAIN. PROVISIONS AND DRUGS HAVE GONE ABOVE 100%. BABA CHANGE YOUR STYLE. YOU ARE THERE TALKING ABOUT SALARY, HOW MUCH SELF?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 5:30pm
he should still do more good one

1 Like

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by mikezuruki(m): 5:33pm
Fayose and Wike nko?

3 Likes

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by pbethel: 6:06pm
Okorocha ooooo
Chai
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by saintolarayo: 6:16pm
Awwn
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 6:16pm
They should have given him a cow, that's all he appreciates.
Watch the economy become as sick as Bubu as he continues his Malu-econonics.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Rotjijatau(f): 6:16pm
Politicians.... if the were politicians at the time of Jesus, they would have started asking Pilate to step down!
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by stevenson007: 6:17pm
so?

1 Share

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by tonio2wo: 6:17pm
Una for gii am apple naa! lipsrsealed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:17pm
Okoroawuasa the a*s licker.
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ndiko: 6:18pm
Okay, seen.
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by kshore: 6:19pm
this is kind of them
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by thundaFIREmods: 6:19pm
is it gift that got evicted from bbn?
they should donate her to pmb to Bleep na
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ricmx: 6:20pm
[quote author=chie8 post=54651563]Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today at the State House. The President took the opportunity of the NEC Meeting to meet with State Governors.Speaking after the meeting,Buhari said....


'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial .the strugle still continue
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:20pm
Noted.
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Igboblog: 6:20pm
Only APC governors visit am?
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by jShota: 6:20pm
sai baba all the way

1 Like

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by eseun11: 6:21pm
I cant see Fayose
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 6:21pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by okwuruokalisia(m): 6:21pm
Nice move, it has paid off for them, releasing of more money to the gorvernos, how I wish they will use it well
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Logician: 6:21pm
i hope Fayose signed the card too
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by eseun11: 6:22pm
I wish this country go progress under baba sad sad
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:23pm
Which kain gift be that? Plywood
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by tansho(m): 6:26pm
The president should beware of Okorocha
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 6:26pm
Lol
Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Ijaya123: 6:28pm
eseun11:
I cant see Fayose

A tout knows his level.

1 Like

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by last35: 6:28pm
Magu's "Golden" head would been a more valuable gift.. grin

1 Like

Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 6:28pm
chie8:
Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today at the State House. The President took the opportunity of the NEC Meeting to meet with State Governors.Speaking after the meeting,Buhari said....


'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial hardships.

My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. Then other things can follow.

As I've said before, pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for all the love and support I've been shown. At NEC I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London; I wanted it to remain in Abuja, and I am glad it did'.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-meets-nigerian-governors.html?m=1


Last picture be like... "O boy, why are you disturbing me? sad "

(0) (1) (Reply)

Housing Development In Enugu (pictures) / Any Part Of The Country Can Break Way From 2014 — Shuluwa / Akpabio Bags Best Governor In Africa Award

Viewing this topic: SaAbbas(m), andycoy4real(m), sharks776(m), maigida511(m), thisisayus(m), nikiniki, livingLegends, 3283Abokination(m), GenBuhari(m), felo12(m), YahayaMada(m), NIGHTFOX, kclee(m), mymzo48, Addays(m), ejighikeme, Poshbrown(m), seyluv(f), kokowe(m), yashau(m), kollistic(m), wassade, cooluc(f), Eben04(m), abigdwn, Rabzzy(m), tillaman(m), bayoomtecky, Sallam01(m), adraskey, graetreal(m), JosefSoni, searchcorp(m), gambus007(m), brown04221(m), mcsugk(m), AyamConfidence(m), Tdaves(m), kan12(m), ifedayo2015, Ebuka478(m), Abdulwaliyy7, GagaBoy, LONGFELLOW02(m), AAU88, kkboy, macfreeman007(m), teejah03(m), frankzone, salamiwasiu, iksmoore(m), iammo(m), dasauce(m), bebene, Diamondpicture(m) and 122 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.