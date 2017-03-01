₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by chie8: 5:13pm
Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today at the State House. The President took the opportunity of the NEC Meeting to meet with State Governors.Speaking after the meeting,Buhari said....
'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial hardships.
My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. Then other things can follow.
As I've said before, pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for all the love and support I've been shown. At NEC I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London; I wanted it to remain in Abuja, and I am glad it did'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/buhari-meets-nigerian-governors.html?m=1
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by chie8: 5:14pm
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by blessme2019: 5:18pm
More yams to be shared, if only baba knew what they were doing with this monies, he'll stop giving them, perfect example is that of Akwa-Ibom State
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by wawappl: 5:23pm
THE ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLE, YOUR SO CALLED SALARY CANNOT AFFORD ANYTHING AGAIN. PROVISIONS AND DRUGS HAVE GONE ABOVE 100%. BABA CHANGE YOUR STYLE. YOU ARE THERE TALKING ABOUT SALARY, HOW MUCH SELF?
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 5:30pm
he should still do more good one
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by mikezuruki(m): 5:33pm
Fayose and Wike nko?
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by pbethel: 6:06pm
Okorocha ooooo
Chai
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by saintolarayo: 6:16pm
Awwn
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by TippyTop(m): 6:16pm
They should have given him a cow, that's all he appreciates.
Watch the economy become as sick as Bubu as he continues his Malu-econonics.
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Rotjijatau(f): 6:16pm
Politicians.... if the were politicians at the time of Jesus, they would have started asking Pilate to step down!
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by stevenson007: 6:17pm
so?
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by tonio2wo: 6:17pm
Una for gii am apple naa!
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ESDKING: 6:17pm
Okoroawuasa the a*s licker.
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ndiko: 6:18pm
Okay, seen.
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by kshore: 6:19pm
this is kind of them
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by thundaFIREmods: 6:19pm
is it gift that got evicted from bbn?
they should donate her to pmb to Bleep na
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by ricmx: 6:20pm
[quote author=chie8 post=54651563]Chairman, Nigerian Governors' Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, Governor of Zamfara State, presented a Card to the President on behalf of the Governors during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting today at the State House. The President took the opportunity of the NEC Meeting to meet with State Governors.Speaking after the meeting,Buhari said....
'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial .the strugle still continue
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:20pm
Noted.
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Igboblog: 6:20pm
Only APC governors visit am?
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by jShota: 6:20pm
sai baba all the way
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by eseun11: 6:21pm
I cant see Fayose
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 6:21pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by okwuruokalisia(m): 6:21pm
Nice move, it has paid off for them, releasing of more money to the gorvernos, how I wish they will use it well
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Logician: 6:21pm
i hope Fayose signed the card too
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by eseun11: 6:22pm
I wish this country go progress under baba
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:23pm
Which kain gift be that? Plywood
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by tansho(m): 6:26pm
The president should beware of Okorocha
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 6:26pm
Lol
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by Ijaya123: 6:28pm
eseun11:
A tout knows his level.
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by last35: 6:28pm
Magu's "Golden" head would been a more valuable gift..
|Re: Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 6:28pm
chie8:
Last picture be like... "O boy, why are you disturbing me? "
