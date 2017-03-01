Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governors Forum Gave A Card To Buhari (Photos) (13996 Views)

'I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial hardships.



My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. Then other things can follow.



As I've said before, pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for all the love and support I've been shown. At NEC I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London; I wanted it to remain in Abuja, and I am glad it did'.







More yams to be shared, if only baba knew what they were doing with this monies, he'll stop giving them, perfect example is that of Akwa-Ibom State 1 Like

THE ECONOMY IS IN SHAMBLE, YOUR SO CALLED SALARY CANNOT AFFORD ANYTHING AGAIN. PROVISIONS AND DRUGS HAVE GONE ABOVE 100%. BABA CHANGE YOUR STYLE. YOU ARE THERE TALKING ABOUT SALARY, HOW MUCH SELF? 10 Likes 1 Share

he should still do more good one 1 Like

Fayose and Wike nko? 3 Likes

They should have given him a cow, that's all he appreciates.

Watch the economy become as sick as Bubu as he continues his Malu-econonics. 6 Likes 1 Share

Politicians.... if the were politicians at the time of Jesus, they would have started asking Pilate to step down!

Una for gii am apple naa! 1 Like 1 Share

Okoroawuasa the a*s licker.

this is kind of them

Only APC governors visit am?

sai baba all the way 1 Like

I cant see Fayose

Nice move, it has paid off for them, releasing of more money to the gorvernos, how I wish they will use it well

i hope Fayose signed the card too

I wish this country go progress under baba

The president should beware of Okorocha

A tout knows his level. A tout knows his level. 1 Like

Magu's "Golden" head would been a more valuable gift.. 1 Like