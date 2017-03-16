₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by wontiboje: 6:02pm On Mar 16
According to reports by Reuters News Agency, banks are refusing Etisalat Nigeria to convert part of a $1.2 billion loan from dollars into naira.
They are proposing that and want Abu Dhabi telecoms group Etisalat and its other shareholders to recapitalise it instead, a source said.
A banker with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters News Agency that the seven-year syndicated loan, on which Etisalat Nigeria missed a payment, has a dollar portion of $235 million which the telecoms operator wants to convert into naira to overcome hard currency shortages on Nigeria’s interbank market.
“Etisalat is asking for us to convert the dollar component to naira but banks don’t want that option and have told them to talk to their parent to settle the loan,” the source said, adding that regulators favoured the conversion.
The UAE’s Etisalat own 45 percent of Etisalat Nigeria, while Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala [MUDEV.UL] owns 40 percent of the company, which is due to meet its lenders on Thursday for debt talks mediated by Nigeria’s central bank and the telecoms regulator.
This meeting came about after authorities agreed with local banks to prevent Etisalat Nigeria, which was not available for comment, going into receivership.
Read more https://pageone.ng/2017/03/16/banks-naira-etisalat-nigeria/
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by decatalyst(m): 6:37pm On Mar 16
What nonsense! In fact, nah pound sterling we want
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by khristals(m): 7:25am
Am not understanding na naira una take collect the loan?
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by DozieInc(m): 7:25am
They should pay up ASAP.
1.) They shipped Dollars out of Nigeria, not Naira
2.) It was part of the agreement. To pay back in Dollars.
3.) Banks need that "scarce" Dollar.
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by wayne4loan: 7:26am
Crooks
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by Negotiate: 7:26am
Imagine
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by jbkomo(m): 7:26am
They got d loan in dollars, they shld pay in same currency. Abi wht type of dis is dis nao?
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by koolcat: 7:26am
Hahahahahaha
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by gift01: 7:26am
Effect of the Change they promised....Dollar price is now too high meaning that the $325 million dollar portion is worth over $700 million. Truth is the foreigners backing Etisalat will pull out
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by ekems2017(f): 7:26am
This foreign companies always want to cheat Nigeria. You can't try it in their countries.
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by danemenike: 7:26am
Seriously?
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by yanuz: 7:27am
Oga oooo....Evn bank dey find awuf
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by godswillzeky(m): 7:27am
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by maberry(m): 7:27am
Seems like a nice move
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by cbngov01(m): 7:28am
Hmmmmnnnn....is it not better than total bad debt?collect naira equivalent but at current naira rate dem wan collect dollar.its well o.Abu Dhabi group are keeping their dollar/Pounds to fund man city summer spending spree and una think say dem go transfer am to naija banks for loan repayment?.. Issorait
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by dasauce(m): 7:29am
Sometimes I wonder why their parent company has been silent on this issue... Just lil from portion of their advertising budget... Phew and the loan is settled!
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by stjudas(m): 7:29am
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by herdekunley9ja: 7:29am
Etisalat never see chuntin
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by FUCKyouALL: 7:29am
Na we the users go suffer am
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by JustinSlayer69: 7:30am
LOL. .. same banks that tell me " you can't transact biz in dollars under CBN act..."
Etisalat is just trying to be smart but the banks are a step ahead. If you borrowed dollars...repay in dollars.
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by djakinwande(m): 7:30am
Using every means possible to revive d economy..... Etisalat pay naija what u owe dem oo
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by MakeADifference: 7:30am
Tough times for Etisalat, but hope they sail through. Not good news if they bust. Aviation woes and trials we understand, but telecoms? No.
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by weedtheweeds: 7:31am
this is the kin dof news nigerians crave to hear. but one apostle seuleiman is busy sending 12000 USD and 8000 euros to prostitutes. bank should step this up for real
let us on the other hand campaign for Kemi Olunloyo's freedom o
she is the only investigative journalist we have now o.
#freedomofthepress
#freeKemiOlunloyo
#myspeechismyright
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by holysainbj(m): 7:31am
godswillzeky:Shey u u will not go and sit down now abi
How to do anything and u have not made money
Dont provoke me this morning o
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by DollarAngel(m): 7:31am
Etisalat
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by gozzlin: 7:32am
Why are the m0ronic banks rejecting the naira? If they reject am, who go come accept am?
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by BestHyper(m): 7:32am
Chai
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by Nduemma12(m): 7:32am
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by holysainbj(m): 7:33am
gift01:They will pull out? Out of the nigerian mkt?
Oga leave that tok
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by PHIPEX(m): 7:33am
I gave u a loan in dollars and u want to pay in Naira, mbanu. Do they repatriate their profit in Naira? Let them source for the dollar and pay up.
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by davodyguy: 7:33am
This is quite understandable.
We have dollar shortages in the country, thats why exchange rate is high.
$1.2 billion is a lot of money, if such is brought into our financial system.
Etisalat is greedy and wants to take advanrage of the fallen Naira to pay less.
This is it.
Hypothetical example
Etisalat took a loan 9 years ago of $1.2 billion at N160 = N192 Billion Naira
Today all you need to pay back N192 Billion is $480 Million.
So who's fooling who?
|Re: Banks Refuse Naira Payment From Etisalat Nigeria by babyfaceafrica: 7:33am
Lolz..they must pay in dollars ,which kain scam be this?
