|Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by bbbabes: 8:08pm
It's amazing when twins not only look identical, but get pregnant at the same time.These lovely twins Bradley and Britnee have people in awe with their maternity shoot as they look identical, down to their baby bumps.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/beautiful-identical-twins-show-off.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by bbbabes: 8:09pm
more of their photos on
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/beautiful-identical-twins-show-off.html
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Davash222(m): 8:11pm
Identical baby bumps Indeed.
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Uniqueness01(f): 8:13pm
So lovely.........I love twins.
3 Likes
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:17pm
As much they want to keep doing things together, nature and fate has proven they don't always heed to our desires. They may not give birth to twins, and they also give birth to different gender. They look lovely
1 Like
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by youngest85(m): 8:21pm
To nyansh these twins for party go sweet o
1 Like
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by tossedbae(f): 8:50pm
Oh lord dash me twins when the time comes ,two girlls are enough
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Akshow: 9:53pm
Na same man phuck them?
1 Like
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by analsexqueen(f): 9:53pm
Lovely, both have tatoos
1 Like
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Mhizkel(f): 9:54pm
Beautiful, but the jean
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by bid4rich(m): 9:54pm
So, what is the moral lesson here?
1 Like
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by dammytosh: 9:54pm
youngest85:
Eh Sir !
Mr Seun.
Mad people don register mistakenly ooo
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:54pm
so cute
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by ALAYORMII: 9:54pm
Won nfi oyun se egbe joda
4 Likes
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Lacomus(m): 9:54pm
Na it de wear kolomental jean
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Cyriloha(m): 9:55pm
Nah one man doing am
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Adelawysb: 9:55pm
This RIP Jean no be for here ooo
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Ruhamah23(m): 9:55pm
I smell some Photoshopping here
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Deapexboy(m): 9:55pm
youngest85:
Are u ok?
2 Likes
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by LoveJesus87(m): 9:55pm
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by lekjons(m): 9:56pm
I don't know what people like about posting baby bumps pics online..
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 9:56pm
So they at the same time
Wow ! Must have taken alot of planing
Pretty cool their kids would be same age
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by nwakibie3(m): 9:56pm
tossedbae:
U look pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Omagzee(m): 9:56pm
Rubbish
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 9:56pm
tossedbae:
And you think I will accept that? Why didnt you say two boys?
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by vikeyz(m): 9:57pm
Cute, the ragged jeans sha
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 9:57pm
If you marry an Afonja woman fro ibadan she go full ur house with shildren.
Iya meji
iya meta
iya. mefa.
Iya. Marun
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by modelsms: 9:58pm
Eiyaa, so lovely.
Btw i like dark women.
I don't know why though.
In other news, why baby bumps pics full everywhere?
is it d new pre wedding pic?
ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA. SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS.
FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 100 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by tossedbae(f): 9:58pm
nwakibie3:tthank u
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by Ezedon(m): 9:58pm
I'm just jealous
|Re: Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) by eprince21(m): 9:58pm
beautiful indeed
