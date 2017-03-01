Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Identical Twins Show Off Their Baby Bumps (Photo) (14160 Views)

http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/beautiful-identical-twins-show-off.html It's amazing when twins not only look identical, but get pregnant at the same time.These lovely twins Bradley and Britnee have people in awe with their maternity shoot as they look identical, down to their baby bumps. 3 Likes 1 Share



http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/beautiful-identical-twins-show-off.html more of their photos on

Identical baby bumps Indeed.

So lovely.........I love twins. 3 Likes

As much they want to keep doing things together, nature and fate has proven they don't always heed to our desires. They may not give birth to twins, and they also give birth to different gender. They look lovely 1 Like

To nyansh these twins for party go sweet o 1 Like

,two girlls are enough Oh lord dash me twins when the time comes,two girlls are enough 1 Like 1 Share

Na same man phuck them? 1 Like

Lovely, both have tatoos 1 Like

Beautiful, but the jean 4 Likes 1 Share

So, what is the moral lesson here? 1 Like

so cute

Won nfi oyun se egbe joda 4 Likes

Na it de wear kolomental jean

Nah one man doing am

This RIP Jean no be for here ooo

I smell some Photoshopping here

Z

I don't know what people like about posting baby bumps pics online..

at the same time

Wow ! Must have taken alot of planing

Pretty cool their kids would be same age So theyat the same timeWow ! Must have taken alot of planingPretty cool their kids would be same age

Rubbish

Cute, the ragged jeans sha

If you marry an Afonja woman fro ibadan she go full ur house with shildren.









Iya meji

iya meta

iya. mefa.

Iya. Marun

Eiyaa, so lovely.



Btw i like dark women.



I don't know why though.



In other news, why baby bumps pics full everywhere?

is it d new pre wedding pic?



I'm just jealous