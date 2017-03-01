Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video (4097 Views)

Angry Nigerians Blast Bayo Onanuga Over Insensitive Post / Femi Adesina To Nigerians: ‘go And Fight Pipeline Vandals If You Want Electricit / Angry Nigerians React On Twitter As Musiliu Obanikoro Is Confirmed As Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





They stormed the embassy as they destroyed anything they could lay their hands on. Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared online



Source;





Watch Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79waeJgPRCY According to a Facebook user, angry Nigerians went on rampage and wrecked havoc at the country;s embassy in South Africa. The Nigerians who applied for the Nigerian passport were reportedly enraged after the embassy officials cancelled the collection date without notifying the applicants.They stormed the embassy as they destroyed anything they could lay their hands on. Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared onlineSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/angry-nigerians-go-on-rampage-at.html Watch Video

nawa oo

cc; lalasticlala

see gobe

Why do people lie so much?

These was the video of attack on Nigerian embassy in Senegal about 4 years ago! When the ambassador not only refused to renew passports for Nigerians which made it impossible for a sick Nigerian to visit LUTH for his medical care .....and the last straw was refusing to renew documents so the corpse could be buried in Nigeria. Trust Nigerians, they took it out on the idiotic ambassador.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpgNXBKLtxA







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKw8x7GuwiE 18 Likes 2 Shares

When will Nigeria regard its citizens? And wen will its citizens disregard vandalism and violence? 2 Likes

.. only touts and ignoramus will act like dis just because an appointment was postponed.. it shows how UNCULTURED some Nigerians are... i hope they are arrested and prosecuted by their host nation.

I know that the officials did not do well by not informing them. But, they should have used a more civilized means.



Moderators, do your job



This 4 years old video is not from South Africa 6 Likes

Violence won't solve the issue but rather it will delay solution they should dialogue peacefully with the government

WenysAD:

When will Nigeria regard its citizens? And wen will its citizens disregard vandalism and violence? violence,protest and strike is the only thing the ingrates in higher office understand,so dont blame us for being typical Nigerians violence,protest and strike is the only thing the ingrates in higher office understand,so dont blame us for being typical Nigerians

God bless Nigeria. Nothing greater.

Old video

Even Kwarapshun is fighting back so why should Nigerians keep kwayet?

Zoo ruled by geriatric senseless primates 1 Like

This is fake news story mehn. Haba mods

It's a fake news, nairaland or the poster should take it down!! 1 Like 1 Share

OreMI22:

Why do people lie so much?

These was the video of attack on Nigerian embassy in Senegal about 4 years ago! When the ambassador not only refused to renew passports for Nigerians which made it impossible for a sick Nigerian to visit LUTH for his medical care .....and the last straw was refusing to renew documents so the corpse could be buried in Nigeria. Trust Nigerians, they took it out oni the idiotic ambassador.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpgNXBKLtxA







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKw8x7GuwiE

The way fake news fly these days eh... only to just get traffic. Its super alarming! The way fake news fly these days eh... only to just get traffic. Its super alarming!

WenysAD:

When will Nigeria regard its citizens? And wen will its citizens disregard vandalism and violence? ask google ask google

This will only worsen their current predicament. No matter how many vigilantes volunteer to protect their lot, their presence in a foreign country still makes them vulnerable. They should leave Femi Gbajabiamila and Co to dialogue with the South African government.

Hahahahah. frustration.

They are just waking up from their sleep right?

I am sure this will send a strong message to the appropriate quarters.



Nigerian leaders only understand chaos and violence, they don't like dialogue at all.



You can go and ask Niger Delta militants and boko haram if you doubt me.

nigeria doesnt value citizens





ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA. SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS. FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 100 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.





Na only ban dem sabi Olodo modsNa only ban dem sabi

Do Seun and his dumb mods check the veracity of stories pushed to the front page? This was from the Nigerian embassy in Senegal a couple of years ago not South Africa. 2 Likes 2 Shares

auntysimbiat:

see gobe

Is this one reprisal attack or what. This war which is already gradually starting, let it not escalate into a bloody and violent one o because Yoruba's say we only know the beginning of a war we don't know it's end 1 Like

fake fake fake

this thing is becoming serious everyday ooo, Nigeria government need to stand oooo