₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,069 members, 3,422,770 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 10:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video (4097 Views)
Angry Nigerians Blast Bayo Onanuga Over Insensitive Post / Femi Adesina To Nigerians: ‘go And Fight Pipeline Vandals If You Want Electricit / Angry Nigerians React On Twitter As Musiliu Obanikoro Is Confirmed As Minister (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by dainformant(m): 9:39pm
According to a Facebook user, angry Nigerians went on rampage and wrecked havoc at the country;s embassy in South Africa. The Nigerians who applied for the Nigerian passport were reportedly enraged after the embassy officials cancelled the collection date without notifying the applicants.
They stormed the embassy as they destroyed anything they could lay their hands on. Here are screenshots gotten from a video shared online
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/angry-nigerians-go-on-rampage-at.html
Watch Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79waeJgPRCY
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by stephleena(f): 9:41pm
nawa oo
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by dainformant(m): 9:41pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by tociano009(m): 9:45pm
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by auntysimbiat(f): 9:53pm
see gobe
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by OreMI22: 9:56pm
Why do people lie so much?
These was the video of attack on Nigerian embassy in Senegal about 4 years ago! When the ambassador not only refused to renew passports for Nigerians which made it impossible for a sick Nigerian to visit LUTH for his medical care .....and the last straw was refusing to renew documents so the corpse could be buried in Nigeria. Trust Nigerians, they took it out on the idiotic ambassador.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpgNXBKLtxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKw8x7GuwiE
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by WenysAD(f): 10:28pm
When will Nigeria regard its citizens? And wen will its citizens disregard vandalism and violence?
2 Likes
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by tobtap: 10:33pm
.. only touts and ignoramus will act like dis just because an appointment was postponed.. it shows how UNCULTURED some Nigerians are... i hope they are arrested and prosecuted by their host nation.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by Flexherbal(m): 10:33pm
I know that the officials did not do well by not informing them. But, they should have used a more civilized means.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:33pm
Moderators, do your job
This 4 years old video is not from South Africa
6 Likes
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by subtlemee(f): 10:34pm
Violence won't solve the issue but rather it will delay solution they should dialogue peacefully with the government
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by 14teenK(m): 10:35pm
WenysAD:violence,protest and strike is the only thing the ingrates in higher office understand,so dont blame us for being typical Nigerians
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by soath(m): 10:35pm
God bless Nigeria. Nothing greater.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by TrapHedges(m): 10:35pm
Old video
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by markbenny(m): 10:35pm
Even Kwarapshun is fighting back so why should Nigerians keep kwayet?
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by DickDastardly(m): 10:35pm
Zoo ruled by geriatric senseless primates
1 Like
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by simonlee(m): 10:36pm
This is fake news story mehn. Haba mods
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by Andrewkinggg: 10:36pm
It's a fake news, nairaland or the poster should take it down!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by Okuda(m): 10:36pm
OreMI22:
The way fake news fly these days eh... only to just get traffic. Its super alarming!
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by seunlly(m): 10:36pm
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by bush112(m): 10:36pm
WenysAD:ask google
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by neoOduduwa: 10:36pm
This will only worsen their current predicament. No matter how many vigilantes volunteer to protect their lot, their presence in a foreign country still makes them vulnerable. They should leave Femi Gbajabiamila and Co to dialogue with the South African government.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by sdindan: 10:37pm
Hahahahah. frustration.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by abdulaz: 10:37pm
They are just waking up from their sleep right?
I am sure this will send a strong message to the appropriate quarters.
Nigerian leaders only understand chaos and violence, they don't like dialogue at all.
You can go and ask Niger Delta militants and boko haram if you doubt me.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by modelsms: 10:37pm
nigeria doesnt value citizens
ANYWAY, CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR ETISALAT DATA. SEE DETAILS AND OUR OFFICE ADDRESS BY CHECKING MY TOPICS. FIRST PERSON TO QUOTE ME GETS 100 MB FREE ON HIS/HER ETISALAT LINE.
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by smackimorn(m): 10:38pm
Olodo mods
Na only ban dem sabi
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by RaptorX: 10:38pm
Do Seun and his dumb mods check the veracity of stories pushed to the front page? This was from the Nigerian embassy in Senegal a couple of years ago not South Africa.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by xaki: 10:39pm
auntysimbiat:
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by dangotesmummy: 10:39pm
Is this one reprisal attack or what. This war which is already gradually starting, let it not escalate into a bloody and violent one o because Yoruba's say we only know the beginning of a war we don't know it's end
1 Like
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by rozayx5(m): 10:39pm
fake fake fake
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by herdekunley9ja: 10:40pm
this thing is becoming serious everyday ooo, Nigeria government need to stand oooo
|Re: Angry Nigerians Go On Rampage At The Nigerian Embassy In South Africa.Pics/Video by Benekruku(m): 10:40pm
RaptorX:
Do Seun and his dumb mods check the veracity of stories pushed to the front page.This was from the Nigerian embassy in Senegal a couple of years ago not South Africa.
Ptdf Scratch Card ,call Wale On 08024766934/08068033213: First Come,first Serve / Ojukwu Regains Consciousness / Bomb Scare In Bayelsa As Workers Run In Fear
Viewing this topic: jeromzy(m), hoodboy(m), RaptorX, makivi, henryblaze25(m), DickDastardly(m), hollaytan, Dannyfaraday(m), Eyewonda, mejorhofficial, Davidlanny, locutas, 989900, beetle24(f), OMEGA009(m), smartec, mayorG04, miketemi4luv(m), Lakulos(m), jideflows(m), sirclemzy, misterV, donsufia, Oyind18, kaymighty, wallace1, burkingx(f), ELPablochapo, Iffffffy(f), findel, chinnyness122(f), nNEOo(m), obinnashady(m), 24hrsmarriage, kclee(m), Laruze, omsal84, uchedum(m), charlesdavis(m), gozie85(m), ishowdotgmail(m), xaki, haxan919(m), tolexy123, dustmalik, Seungrandfather(m), dwaynewhite12, dopedealer(m), Ahydee777, tiwaz(m), tempilo2k(m), MaxNdu, femioyewale, yinkslinks(m), SirRoberto(m), lampidoo, caleb404, Megaheritage(m), noblezone(m), savagefinder1, AmbrTorla, yinkus204(m), ezechinwa2, TeetoEsq(m), ElsonMorali, TeejayMaya(m), corperscorner, liv123, expozey(f), ojun50(m), Flexherbal(m), medolab90(m), Flamezreal(m), sweetval, UndisputedBosom, crazygod(m), olajideolajire(m), lagdmark(m), aj6, abdulhadi101(m), cybriz82(m), 2innocent, benuejosh(m), Funpeter(m), holysainbj(m), soropee, CatfishBilly, dainformant(m), lilfizzie, OTEGA1, Abayor7, EmmyChizkid(m), MVLOX(m), Bibidear(f), Ideyontop, Katongo4presido, kalakuta11, jolly47, okwentency, pinkpant, Rickrux0, Captain001(m), Antina(f), delpee(f), swisschris(m), Efomeh2020(m), kenneth348, malouda11, johnnym1, ClintStone, Elkings123(m), osmog, princessdairies(f), NNVanguard(m), ogechooky(m), ntp1 and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27