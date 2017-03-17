₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by Shadbay(m): 11:52pm On Mar 16
The 11th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University took place on 16th March, 2017. Thousands of graduates were awarded degrees.
Among them was, Ozofor Ikenna Henry, a CHEMICAL ENGINEERING student who took home the most coveted prize of OVERALL BEST GRADUATING Student with an outstanding CGPA of 4.85.
Ikenna who was the cynosure of all eyes stated,
"I entered the University with little expectation. I did not even know what GP meant nor what First Class was. My priority then was to make sure I made 'A's in all the courses I took.
The above goal demanded much sacrifice which I tried meeting through committed and consistent study.
It was indeed five years of serious mission as there were times of ups and downs, but God's grace saw me through all the challenges and made me the best.
I will not like to bore you with further stories. I am sure each and everyone of the graduands has their own stories."
He was offered automatic employment after service.
N.B: He is a Nairalander!
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by queenDD(f): 12:28am On Mar 17
Wow, congratulations.
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by Obinoscopy(m): 8:21pm On Mar 17
@Shadbay, what's his moniker?
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:27pm On Mar 17
Op correct ur title with A before the nairaland
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by ccffwx: 9:31pm On Mar 17
Congratulations man!
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by kennyjam: 9:39pm On Mar 17
Good and nice....
Is he still on Nairaland? i want to chat with him, pls.
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by Shadbay(m): 1:36am
Obinoscopy:
Engrczar
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by marltech: 3:21am
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by brunofarad(m): 3:21am
Congrats
Hard work pays
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by NotOfThis(f): 3:25am
Well done! Congratulations!
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by Gracito(f): 3:26am
Congratulations dear zikite.
|Re: A Nairalander Emerges The Best Graduating Student In UNIZIK by prettyomidan: 3:28am
Congrats my dear
