The 11th Convocation ceremony of Nnamdi Azikiwe University took place on 16th March, 2017. Thousands of graduates were awarded degrees.



Among them was, Ozofor Ikenna Henry, a CHEMICAL ENGINEERING student who took home the most coveted prize of OVERALL BEST GRADUATING Student with an outstanding CGPA of 4.85.



Ikenna who was the cynosure of all eyes stated,



"I entered the University with little expectation. I did not even know what GP meant nor what First Class was. My priority then was to make sure I made 'A's in all the courses I took.



The above goal demanded much sacrifice which I tried meeting through committed and consistent study.

It was indeed five years of serious mission as there were times of ups and downs, but God's grace saw me through all the challenges and made me the best.



I will not like to bore you with further stories. I am sure each and everyone of the graduands has their own stories."



He was offered automatic employment after service.



N.B: He is a Nairalander!



