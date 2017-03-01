₦airaland Forum

"Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" - Romance - Nairaland

"Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ChuzzyBlog: 5:32am


According to twitter user, Buki, she got a domestic violence case where the husband battered his wife of just one month to the extent that she had to get 9 stitches on her head. She also shared the story of her friend who left her fiance after he raised his hand to beat her during an argument.

SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/03/see-how-husband-battered-his-wife-of.html

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ChuzzyBlog: 5:32am
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Cutehector(m): 5:34am
I thought they said they prefer to cry in a Ferrari... Mchew


As he just buy car for am, na so she forget her senses for house..

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by BlackDBagba: 5:40am
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by magabounce(m): 5:42am
U hardly see women with such guts!!!
I salute her courage jarey!!

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 5:42am
Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by banjicom(m): 5:55am
angry wey d picshure of d battered wife now!
All i see here is stories, am very disappointed with u Op tongue

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by wordbank(m): 5:57am
The way lawyers dey mumu on social media dz days is pathetic
No wonder our judiciary is half way dead

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by smithsydny(m): 6:28am
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 6:28am
can't imagine myself hitting a woman

have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ikp120(m): 6:46am
rawpadgin:
can't imagine myself hitting a woman

have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon

By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her. sad sad sad

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Tazdroid(m): 6:47am
It's not easy but we could learn to control ourselves in the heat of passion
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 6:52am
I'm pretty sure those couples mentioned posted their pre-wedding pictures all over the internet.

Some people think marriage is just like playing daddy and Mommy when we were still kids, but with the benefit of real sex.

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 6:55am
Ashleydolls:
Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector

Wow, is that you on your profile?

Weren't you afraid sitting on the edge of that cliff?
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 6:56am
ElsonMorali:


Wow, is that you on your profile?

Weren't you afraid sitting on the edge of that cliff?
why should I be afraid cheesy
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Antina(f): 6:59am
rawpadgin:
can't imagine myself hitting a woman

have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon

So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up.

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by suzan404(f): 6:59am
Wise woman....she did the best thing
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:00am
If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho.... undecided undecided


The men shud only allowed to hit their partner is on their PHAT NUNU grin grin yeaaah beat that and leave some bruises grin grin ask her who's her daddy?
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ojuu4u(m): 7:00am
Ashleydolls:
Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector





also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by pizzylee(m): 7:04am
smart girl..... who r those mumu trying to talk her bk into d affair, dey won't b dea wen he turns her to a punching bag
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 7:04am
ojuu4u:





also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams
A husband that sees his wife's success as competition, is that a husband?

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 7:06am
Ashleydolls:
why should I be afraid cheesy

Amazing. You're one plucky lass. tongue tongue tongue
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 7:15am
Antina:


So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up.
I take it u don't know what they call "tears of joy"

have a good day

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 7:21am
ikp120:


By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her. sad sad sad
even a guy couldn't get what i meant

SMH

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by westlius(m): 7:21am
such women are God sent
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Amarabae(f): 7:23am
Sometimes Fighting in marriage can be prevented if one of the patners swallow his or her pride and apologize just for peace.
Sometimes when I have a misunderstanding with my husband, I apologize sometimes even if I am right, not that I am weak but I swallowed the pride for peace to reign.
Men are egoistic beings, and there is a way of handling them.

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Shossie(f): 7:24am
I had a boyfriend when I was in school who made an attempt, that was the end, even when we broke up, he still gives that "I will slap you" whenever he's mad, I knew this one would never change. Fastforward to my NYSC days, my bf will say you always make me feel inferior and then he raised his hand that day, tho, he apologised but lailai, I will never go back. I will rather remain single than to be someone's punching bag.

Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by falcon01: 7:25am
kokosin:
how e take concern me
common man whats this. sad
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ikp120(m): 7:25am
rawpadgin:
even a guy couldn't get what i meant
SMH
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by BlackOnassis(m): 7:33am
QueenSuccubus:
grin



If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho.... undecided undecided


The men shud only allowed to hit their partner is on their PHAT NUNU grin grin yeaaah beat that and leave some bruises grin grin ask her who's her daddy?




Yeesss! I dey enjoy this ur yarns. Pls continue grin
Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:39am
BlackOnassis:


Yeesss! I dey enjoy this ur yarns. Pls continue grin



grin


Loco boi..abeg which one u like? The first paragraph or the second? tongue

