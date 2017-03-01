Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" (8676 Views)

According to twitter user, Buki, she got a domestic violence case where the husband battered his wife of just one month to the extent that she had to get 9 stitches on her head. She also shared the story of her friend who left her fiance after he raised his hand to beat her during an argument.



I thought they said they prefer to cry in a Ferrari... Mchew





As he just buy car for am, na so she forget her senses for house.. 14 Likes 1 Share

U hardly see women with such guts!!!

I salute her courage jarey!! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector 5 Likes

wey d picshure of d battered wife now!

All i see here is stories, am very disappointed with u Op wey d picshure of d battered wife now!All i see here is stories, am very disappointed with u Op 3 Likes

The way lawyers dey mumu on social media dz days is pathetic

No wonder our judiciary is half way dead 3 Likes

can't imagine myself hitting a woman



have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon 1 Like

rawpadgin:

can't imagine myself hitting a woman



have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon

By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her. By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her. 11 Likes

It's not easy but we could learn to control ourselves in the heat of passion

I'm pretty sure those couples mentioned posted their pre-wedding pictures all over the internet.



Some people think marriage is just like playing daddy and Mommy when we were still kids, but with the benefit of real sex. 3 Likes

Ashleydolls:

Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector

rawpadgin:

can't imagine myself hitting a woman



have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon

So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up. So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wise woman....she did the best thing









If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho....





The men shud only allowed to hit their partner is on their PHAT NUNU yeaaah beat that and leave some bruises ask her who's her daddy? If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho....The men shud only allowed to hit their partner is on theiryeaaah beat that and leave some bruisesask her who's her daddy?

Ashleydolls:

Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector









also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams 1 Like

smart girl..... who r those mumu trying to talk her bk into d affair, dey won't b dea wen he turns her to a punching bag

also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams A husband that sees his wife's success as competition, is that a husband? A husband that sees his wife's success as competition, is that a husband? 2 Likes

Ashleydolls:

why should I be afraid

Amazing. You're one plucky lass. Amazing. You're one plucky lass.

So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up. I take it u don't know what they call "tears of joy"



have a good day I take it u don't know what they call "tears of joy"have a good day 3 Likes

By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her. even a guy couldn't get what i meant



SMH even a guy couldn't get what i meantSMH 2 Likes

such women are God sent

Sometimes Fighting in marriage can be prevented if one of the patners swallow his or her pride and apologize just for peace.

Sometimes when I have a misunderstanding with my husband, I apologize sometimes even if I am right, not that I am weak but I swallowed the pride for peace to reign.

Men are egoistic beings, and there is a way of handling them. 4 Likes

I had a boyfriend when I was in school who made an attempt, that was the end, even when we broke up, he still gives that "I will slap you" whenever he's mad, I knew this one would never change. Fastforward to my NYSC days, my bf will say you always make me feel inferior and then he raised his hand that day, tho, he apologised but lailai, I will never go back. I will rather remain single than to be someone's punching bag. 5 Likes

how e take concern me common man whats this. common man whats this.

If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho....





Yeesss! I dey enjoy this ur yarns. Pls continue Yeesss! I dey enjoy this ur yarns. Pls continue