₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,262 members, 3,423,227 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 08:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" (8676 Views)
Lady Puts Fiancé In A Car Boot In A Crazy Pre-Wedding Photoshoot / This Lady Did All These To Her Man And Still Got A Ring! (photo) / LMAO: See What A Guy Did After His GF Asked Him To Choose Between Her & His Dog (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ChuzzyBlog: 5:32am
According to twitter user, Buki, she got a domestic violence case where the husband battered his wife of just one month to the extent that she had to get 9 stitches on her head. She also shared the story of her friend who left her fiance after he raised his hand to beat her during an argument.
SOURCE: http://www.chuzzyblog.com.ng/2017/03/see-how-husband-battered-his-wife-of.html
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ChuzzyBlog: 5:32am
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Cutehector(m): 5:34am
I thought they said they prefer to cry in a Ferrari... Mchew
As he just buy car for am, na so she forget her senses for house..
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by BlackDBagba: 5:40am
Hmmm
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by magabounce(m): 5:42am
U hardly see women with such guts!!!
I salute her courage jarey!!
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 5:42am
Nigerian men need proper orientation on the dangers of battering their wives. Some men are beast in human nature. You're meant to be her protector
5 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by banjicom(m): 5:55am
wey d picshure of d battered wife now!
All i see here is stories, am very disappointed with u Op
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by wordbank(m): 5:57am
Park well
The way lawyers dey mumu on social media dz days is pathetic
No wonder our judiciary is half way dead
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by smithsydny(m): 6:28am
So
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 6:28am
can't imagine myself hitting a woman
have always told guys, if u have to make a woman cry, do that right ontop the bed with ur d1ck as weapon
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ikp120(m): 6:46am
rawpadgin:
By raping her? Using her as a sex object is worse than hitting her.
11 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Tazdroid(m): 6:47am
It's not easy but we could learn to control ourselves in the heat of passion
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 6:52am
I'm pretty sure those couples mentioned posted their pre-wedding pictures all over the internet.
Some people think marriage is just like playing daddy and Mommy when we were still kids, but with the benefit of real sex.
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 6:55am
Ashleydolls:
Wow, is that you on your profile?
Weren't you afraid sitting on the edge of that cliff?
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 6:56am
ElsonMorali:why should I be afraid
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Antina(f): 6:59am
rawpadgin:
So, is that what will make you happy? To see her cry? Grow up.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by suzan404(f): 6:59am
Wise woman....she did the best thing
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:00am
If the story is real then that's good for her...a lot of men really hitting their partner like a punching bag ...That's wat reality is but a lot of women won't speak up tho....
The men shud only allowed to hit their partner is on their PHAT NUNU yeaaah beat that and leave some bruises ask her who's her daddy?
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ojuu4u(m): 7:00am
Ashleydolls:
also Nigerian women need proper orientation that their husband need to be adored and respected and not to be competed with, Nigerian wife must obey and respect their husbands much more than their pastors/imams
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by pizzylee(m): 7:04am
smart girl..... who r those mumu trying to talk her bk into d affair, dey won't b dea wen he turns her to a punching bag
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Ashleydolls(f): 7:04am
ojuu4u:A husband that sees his wife's success as competition, is that a husband?
2 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ElsonMorali: 7:06am
Ashleydolls:
Amazing. You're one plucky lass.
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 7:15am
Antina:I take it u don't know what they call "tears of joy"
have a good day
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by rawpadgin(m): 7:21am
ikp120:even a guy couldn't get what i meant
SMH
2 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by westlius(m): 7:21am
such women are God sent
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Amarabae(f): 7:23am
Sometimes Fighting in marriage can be prevented if one of the patners swallow his or her pride and apologize just for peace.
Sometimes when I have a misunderstanding with my husband, I apologize sometimes even if I am right, not that I am weak but I swallowed the pride for peace to reign.
Men are egoistic beings, and there is a way of handling them.
4 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by Shossie(f): 7:24am
I had a boyfriend when I was in school who made an attempt, that was the end, even when we broke up, he still gives that "I will slap you" whenever he's mad, I knew this one would never change. Fastforward to my NYSC days, my bf will say you always make me feel inferior and then he raised his hand that day, tho, he apologised but lailai, I will never go back. I will rather remain single than to be someone's punching bag.
5 Likes
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by falcon01: 7:25am
kokosin:common man whats this.
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by ikp120(m): 7:25am
rawpadgin:Replied
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by BlackOnassis(m): 7:33am
QueenSuccubus:
Yeesss! I dey enjoy this ur yarns. Pls continue
|Re: "Lady Dumps Her Fiancé For Raising Up His Hand In Attempt To Hit Her" by QueenSuccubus(f): 7:39am
BlackOnassis:
Loco boi..abeg which one u like? The first paragraph or the second?
How To Get A Woman Sleep With You. / He Used Me!!! / Are Nigerian Men Interested In Eskimo Pretty Girls?
Viewing this topic: datrailblazer(m), Libber(f), Vikhac(m), Chudichu(m), jawjaw1, afonomics(m), jmoore(m), LoveThemChubby(m), bibijay123(f), AVECDEO, Boss13, San60, louieK, Giftas, ojuu4u(m), engreo(m), ChuzzyBlog, michaelbelgium(m), abhosts(m), dapsylee(m), Belvine33(f), josephobaro(m), kingrhirhs(m), danielenyinka(m), boomssey(f), mentro, 2badForReal, DonBenny77, bakerzone, cc77(m), snipesc3(m), Iamabimbola, Ab4all(m), Chasisco, SAMAYODELE(m), mims20(f), Chubhie, deeplow, Briareos(m), pr3zydent(m), madey1302, chubbyG(m), fmlala, domaindivine(m), frenchwine(m), Oloniyan, hatchy, careytommy7(m), echibuzor, AoM3b(m), Matty145(m), whalesu(m), Scholar8200(m), Dollben, QueenSuccubus(f), teedawson, k4kenny(f), shayo18(f), Xjay, Iamdemola(m), sojayy(m), cygnus05(m), ibroh22(m), bengasyl(m), KingAfo(m), chibekej, businesscitadel(m), tosyne09, Running204(m), phyllosilicate(m), stargem123, sainteve4r(m), wabagric(m), Chuky123, Tedassie(m), chizoba191, pboiskinpy(m), Mayor101010(m), Jozay(m), gleaf, pauloshevy(m), MrGSO(m), 2point5, citrate(f), Nnemuka(f), CoolestG, megareal(f), brunxy(m), maverick24(m), ogastone(m), BobHIGHNESS(m), barackosama(m), ogorwyne(f), tboy2k4, Emmerlee(m), doubtingthomas(m), estijaz(f), Jaydeehena, akaiconcepts(m), ebukah, diabolo, MrAladin, ebimila, MZmitchelle, engrobidigbo, osasyankee(m), twonji, Zerotraffic(m), shaneroberts26(m), Wishaky(f), parismarc, Kingstel, delkinz(m), sweetrace(f), tovia(f), Abukia404(f), EstherTemi2017, AUTOCRATIC(m), Cire80, Olumiland(m), Yorisb, trentslawson(m), 175(m), ChiefSweetus, Bekimbo(m), odjr1234(m), HarkymTheOracle(m), trux(m), FUCKyouALL, dljbd1(m), verticalngn and 253 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6