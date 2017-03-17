Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) (2532 Views)

The woman who was attacked and severely injured by soldiers in Ikorodu, Lagos State has sued the Nigerian Army and her attackers. She is, among other things, demanding N250m as damages.



Ruth Orji was allegedly attacked by soldiers attached to 174 Battalion, Ikorodu, around 8:30pm on Sunday.



Images of her, showing the injuries she sustained have gone viral on the social media, sparking outrage.







And the Joint Legal Action Aids, the rights group representing her, is optimistic she will get justice in court.



The General Counsel of the JLAA, Kingsley Ughe, confirmed that he filed the case on her behalf at a Federal High Court in Lagos.



“We have today filed a legal process at the Federal High Court against the Nigerian Army and her assailants to assert her right and demand for N250m compensation,” he said.



He added that the case was not the first the JLAA was instituting against the army in connection with soldiers brutalising civilians.



“We have a similar action already against the Nigerian Army in the case of Ebere Sandra Ohakwe , the actress brutalised and dehumanised by soldiers in Port Harcourt,” he said.



He expressed the hope that beyond getting justice for the victims of military brutality, the cases would help check the rising cases of degradation of civilians.



He said, “We are using her case and that of Ebere Ohakwe to send a message to lawless elements within the military that the days of impunity and degradations of the Nigerian people is over.



“We have a binding precedent in the case of Rosemary Okeke who suffered a similar fate and got justice through the court system.



“We are very confident of the unassailable nature of the cases and the evidence therein, these two cases will change our legal landscape to the extent that the rights of the Nigerian will once again be placed on the front burner and the courts will have opportunity to adjudicate on it.”



When contacted, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said there were several disciplinary procedures in the army to deal with alleged human rights abuses, adding that the infractions would be investigated.





http://punchng.com/woman-brutalised-by-soldiers-sues-nigerian-army-demands-n250m/

The scars come resemble tattoo sef 3 Likes

Arrhhh...

When army beat u, u go know say the police is truly ur friend.. 2 Likes

Cutehector:

The scars come resemble tattoo sef

If I laff, dem go say I dey mock the woman..

So make I cry. If I laff, dem go say I dey mock the woman..So make I cry. 2 Likes

Smellymouth:





If I laff, dem go say I dey mock the woman..

So make I cry. lol. I hear say u don marry... lol. I hear say u don marry...

What i still don't understand about this is what they could have used in beating her that changed her skin to this colour and the fact that it even got down to her waist line....those army guys wicked no b small i swear not even considering she is a woman 3 Likes

Pray she wins the case. Those guys need to learn their lesson Gbam! Smart woman, smart move. #250m damages. She wants to enrich her generation to come from the beatingPray she wins the case. Those guys need to learn their lesson 5 Likes

Cutehector:

lol. I hear say u don marry...

Yes oo... Lol. Yes oo... Lol.

Smellymouth:





Yes oo... Lol. and u no come even tell ur hommies for Nairaland.. Not cool and u no come even tell ur hommies for Nairaland.. Not cool 1 Like

Cutehector:

and u no come even tell ur hommies for Nairaland.. Not cool Baba na low key things o.

U know say Muslim things dey be na. Na KD I for even do am sef.Nor vex jare, drinks on me anytime we meet.. Baba na low key things o.U know say Muslim things dey be na. Na KD I for even do am sef.Nor vex jare, drinks on me anytime we meet..

nice move

fvcking idiots oppressing innocent civilians 2 Likes

Omoh this woman dun hammer ..which day them go beat ma gfrnd na 1 Like

Smellymouth:



Baba na low key things o.

U know say Muslim things dey be na. Na KD I for even do am sef.Nor vex jare, drinks on me anytime we meet.. no wahala no wahala

Ashleydolls:

Gbam! Smart woman, smart move. #250m damages. She wants to enrich her generation to come from the beating Pray she wins the case. Those guys need to learn their lesson you think army is going to pay that money? who told her to challenge soldier? besides, that scars on her back looks fake you think army is going to pay that money? who told her to challenge soldier? besides, that scars on her back looks fake 1 Like

kogistar:

you think army is going to pay that money? who told her to challenge soldier? besides, that scars on her back looks fake I don't think they're fake. Looks real to me. Army might not pay all but she'll at least get something. I don't think they're fake. Looks real to me. Army might not pay all but she'll at least get something.

Ashleydolls:

I don't think they're fake. Looks real to me. Army might not pay all but she'll at least get something. i know army won't pay her any money, who the lady was,, before she went ahead to challenge soldiers? i know army won't pay her any money, who the lady was,, before she went ahead to challenge soldiers?

Are those really scars or tatoo

Cutehector:

The scars come resemble tattoo sef

Smellymouth:

Arrhhh...

When army beat u, u go know say the police is truly ur friend.. Nonsense it's useless quotes like this that make our Army personel continue on this inglorious path ..Army and police are human beings and there is nothing that makes one beating special from the other except pure indiscipline on the path of these poorly train personnel Nonsense it's useless quotes like this that make our Army personel continue on this inglorious path ..Army and police are human beings and there is nothing that makes one beating special from the other except pure indiscipline on the path of these poorly train personnel 3 Likes

Don't you guys think I should sue NEPA. They've not given us light 10 days ago. They are depriving us of our divine and civil right.

That's how those stupid Soldiers just make the woman rich







She should not stop at asking for money, they perpetrators should be jailed with hard labour

I pray she gets justice. But money is not everything. She would have ask for the dismisal of those idiots to serve as deterrents to others. It's not the Nigerian army that ask those idiots to do this

Go make Dem soldier beat you like say you tif oni cassava, report am to lawyer make the case reach court, den demand like 100 m, make Dem use 10m dey beg you Many ways of making money



Na joke oo Many ways of making moneyNa joke oo

Lol... I think say na tyga self..

but is this woman still saying she did not get a tatoo..haba!..that is to much nah..which kind beating be that..if that an actual beating am not sure she would have survived it

Larryfest:

What i still don't understand about this is what they could have used in beating her that changed her skin to this colour and the fact that it even got down to her waist line....those army guys wicked no b small i swear not even considering she is a woman

It is What I am still wondering too bro It is What I am still wondering too bro

A step in the right direction Ma, but dz is 9jaria u won't win, somehow

If the woman is payed that amount, I must look for a soldier to slap that will beat me up.