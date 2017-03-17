₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by LegendVibes: 5:59am
The woman who was attacked and severely injured by soldiers in Ikorodu, Lagos State has sued the Nigerian Army and her attackers. She is, among other things, demanding N250m as damages.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:02am
The scars come resemble tattoo sef
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Smellymouth: 6:03am
Arrhhh...
When army beat u, u go know say the police is truly ur friend..
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Smellymouth: 6:05am
Cutehector:
If I laff, dem go say I dey mock the woman..
So make I cry.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:06am
Smellymouth:lol. I hear say u don marry...
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Larryfest(m): 6:08am
What i still don't understand about this is what they could have used in beating her that changed her skin to this colour and the fact that it even got down to her waist line....those army guys wicked no b small i swear not even considering she is a woman
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:09am
Gbam! Smart woman, smart move. #250m damages. She wants to enrich her generation to come from the beating Pray she wins the case. Those guys need to learn their lesson
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Smellymouth: 6:11am
Cutehector:
Yes oo... Lol.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:15am
Smellymouth:and u no come even tell ur hommies for Nairaland.. Not cool
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Smellymouth: 6:17am
Cutehector:Baba na low key things o.
U know say Muslim things dey be na. Na KD I for even do am sef.Nor vex jare, drinks on me anytime we meet..
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by rawpadgin(m): 6:20am
nice move
fvcking idiots oppressing innocent civilians
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Judasjudas(m): 6:21am
Omoh this woman dun hammer ..which day them go beat ma gfrnd na
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Cutehector(m): 6:21am
Smellymouth:no wahala
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by kogistar: 6:30am
Ashleydolls:you think army is going to pay that money? who told her to challenge soldier? besides, that scars on her back looks fake
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Ashleydolls(f): 6:32am
kogistar:I don't think they're fake. Looks real to me. Army might not pay all but she'll at least get something.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by kogistar: 6:42am
Ashleydolls:i know army won't pay her any money, who the lady was,, before she went ahead to challenge soldiers?
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by thehedge: 7:14am
Are those really scars or tatoo
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by LegendVibes: 7:35am
Cutehector:
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:50am
Smellymouth:Nonsense it's useless quotes like this that make our Army personel continue on this inglorious path ..Army and police are human beings and there is nothing that makes one beating special from the other except pure indiscipline on the path of these poorly train personnel
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by geopreneur(m): 8:15am
Don't you guys think I should sue NEPA. They've not given us light 10 days ago. They are depriving us of our divine and civil right.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by ALAYORMII: 8:16am
That's how those stupid Soldiers just make the woman rich
She should not stop at asking for money, they perpetrators should be jailed with hard labour
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by ekems2017(f): 8:17am
I pray she gets justice. But money is not everything. She would have ask for the dismisal of those idiots to serve as deterrents to others. It's not the Nigerian army that ask those idiots to do this
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Daniel058(m): 8:17am
Go make Dem soldier beat you like say you tif oni cassava, report am to lawyer make the case reach court, den demand like 100 m, make Dem use 10m dey beg you Many ways of making money
Na joke oo
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Dalastically: 8:18am
Lol... I think say na tyga self..
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by henrydadon(m): 8:18am
but is this woman still saying she did not get a tatoo..haba!..that is to much nah..which kind beating be that..if that an actual beating am not sure she would have survived it
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Kenshinmunac: 8:18am
Larryfest:
It is What I am still wondering too bro
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by bentlywills(m): 8:18am
A step in the right direction Ma, but dz is 9jaria u won't win, somehow
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by Benekruku(m): 8:19am
If the woman is payed that amount, I must look for a soldier to slap that will beat me up.
|Re: Woman Brutalised By Soldiers Sues Nigerian Army, Demands N250m (photos) by gbegemaster(m): 8:19am
It's about time! We need to end this brutality.
