Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
REDEPLOYMENT OF COMPTROLLERS
The Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of seven (7) Comptrollers of Customs.
They are:
• Aber, T. B. Kirikiri Lighter Terminal to Ag. ACG Modernization
(HQ)
• Wushishi, L. ICT (HQ) to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal
• Babani, A. Port Harcourt Area II to Post Clearance Audit (Zone
‘A’)
• Abubakar, B. Post Clearance Audit (Zone ‘A’) to Port Harcourt
Area II
• Mohammed, A. A. Finance Administration and Technical
Service (HQ) to Seme
• Dimka, V. O. From Seme to Zone ‘D’ HQ Bauchi
• Odibu, C. O. Human Resource Development (HRD) to
Ikorodu Lighter Terminal
As the affected officers resume at their new posts, the CGC urges them to re-engineer their Commands for effective and efficient service delivery.
Signed
Joseph Attah
Ag. Public Relations Officer
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Lol, this man don vex oo
Lol, this man don vex oo
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by MONITZ: 11:07am
Hurricane Hammeed Ali on the loose and always up to no good, this man has this innate stubbornness in his mien...
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Good
Good
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Ok oooooooo
Ok oooooooo
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
trying
trying
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
I too like dis man..... fear not.
I too like dis man..... fear not.
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
this man is up to something.
this man is up to something.
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by DickDastardly(m): 11:21am
Useless stubborn he-goat usurping other people's office. Idiotic bearded extremist.
One day all this rubbish will come to full circle and we shall all face ourselves and balance every unbalanced equation. Just keep going at it
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by bestman09(m): 11:21am
Northern customs service!!! Even though there is no seaport in the North!
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Okay
Okay
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
For me the man is doing a good job
For me the man is doing a good job
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by dayleke(m): 11:23am
Is this man not doing a good job?
Why is he hated/disliked so much?
Is he stepping on powerful toes in the execution of his duties?
Only in Naija sha....
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
He was floored at Senate yesterday
He was floored at Senate yesterday
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
1 to 7 Hausa Fulani. Gov for the north by the north..
1 to 7 Hausa Fulani. Gov for the north by the north..
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Those that are likely to take over
Those that are likely to take over
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
NO IGBO AND YORUBA?
NO IGBO AND YORUBA?
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by Taiofil(m): 11:26am
Stubborn man! He deliberately didnt put on is uniform to senate yesterday. He was chased back. He's working i agree but he shouldnt be the one to disrespect senate leadership its not about those in senate it is about the office(s) he is disrespecting and people of custom and Nigeria at large!
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
This he goat too get morale
This he goat too get morale
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by lilfreezy: 11:28am
Na only illiterate North dey worthy to rule. I just dey look afonja dem and there stupid Alliance
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by johnsonedidiong(m): 11:28am
why all the position to northenas no south south no south east but one nigeria God will see you all in this country
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by melya(m): 11:28am
AngelicBeing:RUBBISH reply, give us the reason for saying Nonsense
not just cancelling and saying bad word
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
.
.
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by JustinSlayer69: 11:29am
This Ali is a he-goat and a stubborn moorafucker
This is probably military strategy. ..redeploying those he feels are snitching on him to less juicy posts.
...or it's just part of "routine" reassignment!
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
paraline
paraline
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
And they want one Nigeria abi?
And they want one Nigeria abi?
Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs
Gbam
DickDastardly:Gbam
|Re: Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs by klax(m): 11:35am
May I ask when did hausa and fulani now be the 99% senior officer in Nigeria Custom and when did this strange development happened unoticed
