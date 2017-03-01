Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hameed Ali Redeploys Seven Comptrollers Of Customs (5580 Views)

The Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of seven (7) Comptrollers of Customs.

They are:

• Aber, T. B. Kirikiri Lighter Terminal to Ag. ACG Modernization

(HQ)

• Wushishi, L. ICT (HQ) to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal

• Babani, A. Port Harcourt Area II to Post Clearance Audit (Zone

‘A’)

• Abubakar, B. Post Clearance Audit (Zone ‘A’) to Port Harcourt

Area II

• Mohammed, A. A. Finance Administration and Technical

Service (HQ) to Seme

• Dimka, V. O. From Seme to Zone ‘D’ HQ Bauchi

• Odibu, C. O. Human Resource Development (HRD) to

Ikorodu Lighter Terminal

As the affected officers resume at their new posts, the CGC urges them to re-engineer their Commands for effective and efficient service delivery.



Signed

Joseph Attah

Ag. Public Relations Officer



Lol, this man don vex oo

Hurricane Hammeed Ali on the loose and always up to no good, this man has this innate stubbornness in his mien... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Good

Ok oooooooo

trying

I too like dis man..... fear not. 8 Likes

this man is up to something. 1 Like



One day all this rubbish will come to full circle and we shall all face ourselves and balance every unbalanced equation. Just keep going at it Useless stubborn he-goat usurping other people's office. Idiotic bearded extremist.One day all this rubbish will come to full circle and we shall all face ourselves and balance every unbalanced equation. Just keep going at it 2 Likes

Nigerian customs service

Northern customs service!!! Even though there is no seaport in the North! 5 Likes

Okay

For me the man is doing a good job 2 Likes

Is this man not doing a good job?



Why is he hated/disliked so much?



Is he stepping on powerful toes in the execution of his duties?



Only in Naija sha.... 2 Likes 1 Share

He was floored at Senate yesterday

1 to 7 Hausa Fulani. Gov for the north by the north.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Those that are likely to take over

NO IGBO AND YORUBA?

Stubborn man! He deliberately didnt put on is uniform to senate yesterday. He was chased back. He's working i agree but he shouldnt be the one to disrespect senate leadership its not about those in senate it is about the office(s) he is disrespecting and people of custom and Nigeria at large!



#Mylittlekobo#

This he goat too get morale 1 Like

vicfajeze:

NO IGBO AND YORUBA?

Na only illiterate North dey worthy to rule. I just dey look afonja dem and there stupid Alliance Na only illiterate North dey worthy to rule. I just dey look afonja dem and there stupid Alliance 1 Like

why all the position to northenas no south south no south east but one nigeria God will see you all in this country

AngelicBeing:

[s][/s] Nonsense, RUBBISH reply, give us the reason for saying Nonsense

not just cancelling and saying bad word RUBBISH reply, give us the reason for saying Nonsensenot just cancelling and saying bad word

.

This Ali is a he-goat and a stubborn moorafucker



This is probably military strategy. ..redeploying those he feels are snitching on him to less juicy posts.



...or it's just part of "routine" reassignment!

melya:



RUBBISH reply, give us the reason for saying Nonsense

not just cancelling and saying bad word



paraline

And they want one Nigeria abi?

DickDastardly:

Useless stubborn he-goat usurping other people's office. Idiotic bearded extremist.

One day all this rubbish will come to full circle and we shall all face ourselves and balance every unbalanced equation. Just keep going at it Gbam