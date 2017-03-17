Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water (12372 Views)

What Is Wrong With This Pre-Wedding Picture? / This Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of "Buy Gala" That Got People Talking / This Pre-wedding Photo Stunt Has Got Wedding Lovers Talking On Instagram! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nairalanders come and see o Like Seriously?Nairalanders come and see o 4 Likes







What is wrong with humans? Just NegoduWhat is wrong with humans? 16 Likes

Baptized in love 16 Likes 1 Share

Bumbae1 and kimbra and oyind18

Drowning in love 29 Likes 3 Shares

No b that kind water anaconda and crocodile dey dey ni? 11 Likes

Cutehector:

Bumbae1 and kimbra and oyind18 Dextology:

Drowning in love

Canal Love 9 Likes

Dis one strong o, abeg I run for dis one.

kimbra:



All na pre-wedding pics All na pre-wedding pics

when Marine spirits are in love

.





love under the sea.



awon werey gbogbo 13 Likes 1 Share

River of Love or Drunk on Love 1 Like

Dextology:





All na pre-wedding pics It's becoming annoying. Must they all join the bandwagon?. It's becoming annoying. Must they all join the bandwagon?. 1 Like

kimbra:

It's becoming annoying. Must they all join the bandwagon?.

Sincerely, it becoming 3 much. What is the significance of pre-wedding pictures to a marriage? Sincerely, it becoming 3 much. What is the significance of pre-wedding pictures to a marriage? 1 Like

Dextology:





Sincerely, it becoming 3 much. What is the significance of pre-wedding pictures to a marriage? I wonder. We just follow trends unnecessarily. I wonder. We just follow trends unnecessarily. 1 Like

kimbra:

I wonder. We just follow trends unnecessarily.



Dumb things trend for so long Dumb things trend for so long

Sinking in love 5 Likes 1 Share

This ain't funny et-all.

kimbra:

I wonder. We just follow trends unnecessarily.

Hehehe, follow follow Nigerians. What will be the concept of your pre-wedding pics? Hehehe, follow follow Nigerians. What will be the concept of your pre-wedding pics?

CeeJay9ja:







Dumb things trend for so long People are making different concepts out of it. The one on this thread is funny sha. People are making different concepts out of it. The one on this thread is funny sha.

Dextology:





Hehehe, follow follow Nigerians. What will be the concept of your pre-wedding pics? I won't be doing that. I'm not a conformist. I won't be doing that. I'm not a conformist. 1 Like 1 Share

kimbra:

People are making different concepts out of it. The one on this thread is funny sha.

What if a crawling organism enters the lady's pant and find a way to her center of excellence? What if a crawling organism enters the lady's pant and find a way to her center of excellence? 1 Like

Titanic love 1 Like 1 Share

CeeJay9ja:





What if a crawling organism enter the ladies pant and find a way to her center of excellence? Lol. I don't want to imagine that scenario. Lol. I don't want to imagine that scenario.

Cutehector:

Bum.bae1 and kim.bra and oyind18



E be like them leave sense for house...



I like swimming though E be like them leave sense for house...I like swimming though

Bumbae1:

Sinking in love My madam!, how are we today?. My madam!, how are we today?.

kimbra:

I won't be doing that. I'm not a conformist.

And if I want us to? And if I want us to?

kimbra:

My madam!, how are we today?. Lady Kimbra the baddest

Morning o .. it's friday and you know what that is ...



Yes just browsing news before heading back .. how are u ? Lady Kimbra the baddestMorning o .. it's friday and you know what that is ...Yes just browsing news before heading back .. how are u ?

Bumbae1:



Lady Kimbra the baddest

Morning o .. it's friday and you know what that is ...



Yes just browsing news before heading back .. how are u ? I just saw something on your signature.

"Plumiri", so REIIGN has kidnapped you?.



I am good, browsing news like you too. I just saw something on your signature."Plumiri", so REIIGN has kidnapped you?.I am good, browsing news like you too. 2 Likes

BlaQWolf:





And if I want us to? Really?, you want to marry me?. Really?, you want to marry me?.

kimbra:

Lol. I don't want to imagine that scenario.