₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,542 members, 3,424,058 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 02:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water (12372 Views)
What Is Wrong With This Pre-Wedding Picture? / This Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Of "Buy Gala" That Got People Talking / This Pre-wedding Photo Stunt Has Got Wedding Lovers Talking On Instagram! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:10am
Like Seriously?
Nairalanders come and see o
4 Likes
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by xynerise(m): 11:11am
Just Negodu
What is wrong with humans?
16 Likes
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Cutehector(m): 11:12am
Baptized in love
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Cutehector(m): 11:13am
Bumbae1 and kimbra and oyind18
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Dextology: 11:13am
Drowning in love
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by nepapole(m): 11:14am
No b that kind water anaconda and crocodile dey dey ni?
11 Likes
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:14am
Cutehector:
Dextology:
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by REIIGN(m): 11:17am
Canal Love
9 Likes
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by ufuosman(m): 11:18am
Dis one strong o, abeg I run for dis one.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Dextology: 11:19am
kimbra:
All na pre-wedding pics
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:20am
when Marine spirits are in love
.
love under the sea.
awon werey gbogbo
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by nerilove(m): 11:20am
River of Love or Drunk on Love
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:24am
Dextology:It's becoming annoying. Must they all join the bandwagon?.
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Dextology: 11:30am
kimbra:
Sincerely, it becoming 3 much. What is the significance of pre-wedding pictures to a marriage?
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:33am
Dextology:I wonder. We just follow trends unnecessarily.
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:35am
kimbra:
Dumb things trend for so long
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Bumbae1(f): 11:37am
Sinking in love
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by firstking01(m): 11:37am
This ain't funny et-all.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Dextology: 11:38am
kimbra:
Hehehe, follow follow Nigerians. What will be the concept of your pre-wedding pics?
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:42am
CeeJay9ja:People are making different concepts out of it. The one on this thread is funny sha.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:43am
Dextology:I won't be doing that. I'm not a conformist.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:43am
kimbra:
What if a crawling organism enters the lady's pant and find a way to her center of excellence?
1 Like
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Scream(m): 11:43am
Titanic love
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:45am
CeeJay9ja:Lol. I don't want to imagine that scenario.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Oyind18: 11:45am
Cutehector:
E be like them leave sense for house...
I like swimming though
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:46am
Bumbae1:My madam!, how are we today?.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by BlaQWolf: 11:47am
kimbra:
And if I want us to?
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by Bumbae1(f): 11:47am
kimbra:Lady Kimbra the baddest
Morning o .. it's friday and you know what that is ...
Yes just browsing news before heading back .. how are u ?
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:51am
Bumbae1:I just saw something on your signature.
"Plumiri", so REIIGN has kidnapped you?.
I am good, browsing news like you too.
2 Likes
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by kimbra(f): 11:52am
BlaQWolf:Really?, you want to marry me?.
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by CeeJay9ja(m): 11:53am
kimbra:
|Re: Caption This Pre-Wedding Photo Inside Water by BlaQWolf: 11:54am
kimbra:
The question is would you love to marry me?
Why Our Babes Dey Get Black Nyansh? / My Pain, Distress And Agony As A Single Mother. / Is This The New Trick Of Ladies To Get Husband In Church?
Viewing this topic: nazzyglad(f), fashbaba, DeKen, LordVoldemort(m), babankd, Kenshinmunac, menthomatics(m), Victoriousvic(m), TeeONE1, Skipfr(m), Fhowe, melejo, Amoxman(m), orisunmi(f), showerses, tomycole, Ayoolanairaland, kemelyt, angelTI(f), harbeycares12(m), hmbassey1960, Dokimazo(f), Vhicthorade(m), anytexy, POTUS07(m), GoodyOG, NevetsIbot, bhagghio, BigAli1(m), krich1, ucheheart(m), Tadeknkeepcalm, Chirolechick, Sodiq3(m), Icecream4U(m), promisealor(f), duch12(m), OdyOdy(m), Ifymma(f), se0un(m), Amhappy(f), wallmosh, felixtare(m), greatero, goooze(m), Prettyfor, emmayayodeji(m), sydneyobioha(m), Kaykay(m), Mszinny(f) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5