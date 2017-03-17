Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 (8246 Views)

The Tecno PhonePad 3 is a new Tecno Phablet in Nigeria,and here are the unboxing pictures of the phone that I took from a blog just in case you've been wondering how it looks like.



First picture is showing how the device looks like when bought,it looks quite elegant for me,well let's find out what we have in the BOX!just scroll down don't feel tired



In the box, we have the PhonePad inserted in the pouch already, the adapter, USB cable and the earphone.

The Pouch really comes in handy, you could keep two extra SIM cards there.

The device is a 7inch screen and its quite wide..and beautiful



What do you think? 1 Like

A closer look at the side shows the fingerprint sensor lock. With a touch of your fingerprint, it opens and unlocks..





Forgive me for skipping this,but here's a photo of the accessories and we have a charger in it(its a two mouthed charger) and a cord,with a headphone.

OS – Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on HIOS



Processor – MT8375W Cortex A53 Quad-core 1.3GHz



Network – GSM: 900/1800 MHz WCDMA: 900/2100MHz FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20



Display: 7”IPS



Resolution: 1280*720 IPS



Camera: 13MP Back camera with Dual Flash, 5MP front with Flash



Dimension: 188*98*7.85mm



Memory: 16GBROM+2GB RAM



Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, GPS and FM



Battery Capacity: 4100mAh/4.35V



Sensor: G-Sensor, Hall, P-Sensor, L-Sensor, Bluetooth, GPS and FM



Accessories: Power Adapter, Earphone, USB Cable, Smart Cover 2 Likes

what do you think



price 1 Like

because I'm like the first person to post this here on nairaland,I hope one angry mod won't come and push it away and let me waste my data for uploading the photos and bringing an information to the phone section of nairaland seriously its not nice at all,its sad.



Phew,I'm being optimistic about this..I hope it doesn't get wiped off







By the way,I'm going to mosque don't mind my name "oyindebrah" my guardian issa Muslim,so I'm now a muslim Salaamu Aleikum to any Muslim reading this and let's not forget to pray for Nigeria and everyone contributing to our success.



May Allah Not Forget Us.



banjicom:

Price

Tecno releasing devices like Fire. lol

This looks good, and the specs are not bad too. How much OP?

Nice one 1 Like

side fingerprint sensor? This is a first. Really impressive stuff.

Battery life on light usage like surfing the web and downloading videos?

Beautiful and powerful phablet

Jodforex:

Nice one Beautiful device

crotonite:

Battery life on light usage like surfing the web and downloading videos? Battery life would be great. trust TECNO

75K

A 16GB pad? Really? Tecno WYD?

why have they not been able to unbox Kemi Olunloyo from PH prison? 1 Like

Who still buy Android tablet?

Na wa o, to open phone again person need lesson?

See phone

you are unboxing new phone while am still using old tecno p5 and you think you will mke heaven#issorite

SoPappyjay:

A 16GB pad? Really? Tecno WYD? 16 gig is good u can still support with your memory card 16 gig is good u can still support with your memory card