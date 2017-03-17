₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:31pm On Mar 17
If you missed the specs of the device,well here you go,just click the link http://www.nairaland.com/3687889/official-specs-tecno-phonepad-3 and if you cannot do that,then I'll be posting a little bit of it here for you all.
The Tecno PhonePad 3 is a new Tecno Phablet in Nigeria,and here are the unboxing pictures of the phone that I took from a blog just in case you've been wondering how it looks like.
First picture is showing how the device looks like when bought,it looks quite elegant for me,well let's find out what we have in the BOX!just scroll down don't feel tired
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:32pm On Mar 17
In the box, we have the PhonePad inserted in the pouch already, the adapter, USB cable and the earphone.
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:33pm On Mar 17
The Pouch really comes in handy, you could keep two extra SIM cards there.
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:34pm On Mar 17
The device is a 7inch screen and its quite wide..and beautiful
What do you think?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:35pm On Mar 17
A closer look at the side shows the fingerprint sensor lock. With a touch of your fingerprint, it opens and unlocks..
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:37pm On Mar 17
It looks elegant and comfortable on the box.
And the recommended retail price for this is 75k in Nigeria
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:43pm On Mar 17
Forgive me for skipping this,but here's a photo of the accessories and we have a charger in it(its a two mouthed charger) and a cord,with a headphone.
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:44pm On Mar 17
OS – Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on HIOS
Processor – MT8375W Cortex A53 Quad-core 1.3GHz
Network – GSM: 900/1800 MHz WCDMA: 900/2100MHz FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20
Display: 7”IPS
Resolution: 1280*720 IPS
Camera: 13MP Back camera with Dual Flash, 5MP front with Flash
Dimension: 188*98*7.85mm
Memory: 16GBROM+2GB RAM
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, GPS and FM
Battery Capacity: 4100mAh/4.35V
Sensor: G-Sensor, Hall, P-Sensor, L-Sensor, Bluetooth, GPS and FM
Accessories: Power Adapter, Earphone, USB Cable, Smart Cover
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:45pm On Mar 17
So that's all what do you think
Well I want you to say something
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by banjicom(m): 12:56pm On Mar 17
price
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:56pm On Mar 17
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Oyindebrah(f): 12:57pm On Mar 17
banjicom:They said the retail price is 75k...
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by yusburg: 12:59pm On Mar 17
Price
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Skateboard(m): 1:32pm On Mar 17
Tecno releasing devices like Fire. lol
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by rickyallen662: 3:02pm On Mar 17
This looks good, and the specs are not bad too. How much OP?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Jodforex(m): 3:38pm On Mar 17
Nice one
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by Abdstrakt(m): 4:46pm On Mar 17
side fingerprint sensor? This is a first. Really impressive stuff.
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by crotonite(m): 7:43pm On Mar 17
Battery life on light usage like surfing the web and downloading videos?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by omoalajah(m): 10:52pm On Mar 17
Beautiful and powerful phablet
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by datyorubaboy: 11:29pm On Mar 17
Beautiful device
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by missslimzy(f): 11:51pm On Mar 17
Battery life would be great. trust TECNO
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by SilverEdit(m): 1:26am
75K
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by SoPappyjay(m): 6:40am
A 16GB pad? Really? Tecno WYD?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by weedtheweeds: 7:26am
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by martineverest(m): 7:27am
Who still buy Android tablet?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by loomer: 7:28am
Na wa o, to open phone again person need lesson?
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by legendsilver(m): 7:29am
See phone
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by yhnlphyno: 7:29am
you are unboxing new phone while am still using old tecno p5 and you think you will mke heaven#issorite
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by ritababe(f): 7:31am
SoPappyjay:16 gig is good u can still support with your memory card
|Re: Unboxing Pictures Of The Tecno Phonepad 3 by tmanis(m): 7:31am
Abdstrakt:It's a first in tecno's world, not in the general public mobile market.
p.s the battery is 4100mah..... even my note 3 has more battery capacity in a smaller body
