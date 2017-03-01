₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by xkid1: 1:36pm
Nigerians urge Ali to wear Customs uniform-Vanguard news
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by sarrki(m): 1:39pm
Which Nigerians?
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by cosmatika(m): 2:04pm
We the BMC are against Ali wearing the customs uniform. We urge him to disobey the Senate and other constituted authorities. Nigeria belongs to us. Wailers & IPOBs can't do anything
NB: Sarrki, omenkalives, ngeneukwenu & other fellow BMC, I've done my job for the day. Pls help me tell d BMC accounting officer to payroll me :DD
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by PqsMike: 2:05pm
Hmmm
I doubt if that man will wear custom uniform...
Can't wait to see him on uniform though.
Meanwhile
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by marltech: 2:05pm
Nigerians and ofofo
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by sleazy5(m): 2:05pm
He has to wear that uniform. His failure to wear the NCS uniform is an insult to Nigerians and an insult to NCS.
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by IamAirforce1: 2:05pm
This man is very very stubborn.
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by MrPRevailer: 2:06pm
Ali Mohmammed!!
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by able20(m): 2:06pm
sarrki:Only the reasonable Nigerians .
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by mayortm001(m): 2:07pm
This man wear ur Uniform nau....what's is wrong with u self
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by marysyviabrown(f): 2:07pm
so uniform is now Nigeria problem?
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by BLACKCHARGER(m): 2:07pm
If he like make e no wear..
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by onyxo76(m): 2:07pm
everyone is talking about uniform what about that policy of impounding cars which are several years on Nigerian roads?
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by maxiuc(m): 2:07pm
#Alimustwearuniform
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by thinkdip(m): 2:08pm
You mean radio continental analyst I guess?
Nevertheless
Ali must go!
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by Moreoffaith(m): 2:08pm
Hmmmm...if the man has good plan for his nation he should wear the uniform and put those useless senators to shame... At least wearing the uniform won't cause him any harm..
If he insist as an ex army the constitution does not permit him to wear another uniform does the constitution permits him to head Nigerian custom
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by titiakins: 2:08pm
Fd
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by HAH: 2:08pm
Yes, he must wear the uniform or he resigns there is no law that said former military men should not were other uniforms apart from their ego
No wonder he only got retired as a colonel with this attitude, the only thing that is makin him be so stubborn is his closeness to PMB ca you imagine this man refuses , respect his supervising minister.
I colonel is equivalent of level 14 civil servant not even up to assistant directors but he is so pompous
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by tedy2018: 2:08pm
oga Ali swallow your pride.
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by fufuNegusi(m): 2:09pm
So a retired military man was appointed as the CG of NCS ? WHY biko?
So that he can keep getting his retirement paid to him and still earning BIG as the customs boss?
Are there no one else fit for this position before he was appointed?
Omoh....abeg naija tire me
Honey abeg come make we dey go ....
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by titiakins: 2:09pm
FYI r
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by otijah2: 2:09pm
Ali, If you ever wear that uniform For your life
SHAME ON YOU
Stubborn cow
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by Goldenheart(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by Pchinak: 2:10pm
Face saving mission.
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by worworgirl(f): 2:10pm
Should I go this ego or what ? Same portfolio that gives you millions but yet you can't wear the uniform attached to it? Papa go wear uniform make person hear word
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by valenziano(m): 2:10pm
Na wa...na real wa
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by maxiuc(m): 2:10pm
sarrki:mr patriotic nigerian so this man that is disobeying orders is showing a gud example abi?
this only thunder and karma that will judge you one day
zombie
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by onadana: 2:10pm
what do you expect when a goat is put among horses or vice versa
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by MrPRevailer: 2:11pm
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by Keneking: 2:11pm
Useless urge
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by maxiuc(m): 2:12pm
sarrki:may this thunder locate you were ever you are
|Re: Nigerians Urge Ali To Wear Customs Uniform by pesinfada(m): 2:13pm
oga dey wear uniform na
