Some Nigerians on Friday urged the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), to wear Customs uniform as demanded by the Senate. They made the call in an interview in Lagos in reaction to Senate’s resolution that the Customs CG must appear before the lawmakers in uniform.



The red chamber on Thursday turned back Ali when he appeared before the members in mufti and directed him to appear on Wednesday in uniform. Custom boss Hameed Ali After the resolution, Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at the plenary, explained that Section 2 of the Customs Act provided that all officers, including comptroller-general, must wear uniform.



Mr Onyekachi Ubani, a lawyer, advised Ali to wear the uniform to the senate as directed “to earn respect and reduce tension in the polity’’. According to Ubani, politics is about compromise and anything that could cause crisis should be clearly avoided in the interest of the people. ”The Customs CG is retired from the military and should uphold the Customs regulations.



“There is a regulation by the Board of the Customs that all officers are expected to wear the uniform; the CG is the number one officer and should comply.



”Also, the Senate has oversight functions, they are our representatives. They might not be doing well but we cannot use that as an excuse to allow impunity in the system. ”Ali should in the interest of the service wear the uniform; it is a sign of discipline and identification. Such compliance will reduce tension in the polity, ” Ubani said. Mr Dotun Ojo, a Youth Development Strategist, said that wearing the uniform would have positive effect on the efficiency and productivity of the service.



”This is a uniform service and if Ali wears the uniform as a leader, it will inspire others, especially the followers. This is the effect of leadership. ”The hallmark of democracy is the dividend to the people and all the arms of government need to put their personal interests aside and uphold national interest to deliver adequately.



”The uniform issue, which to me seem like a trivial or personal issue, has overshadowed the main issue which is supposed to have direct effect on the people. ”Ali should just comply by wearing the uniform to the chamber so that this energy being dissipated on the issue will be better utilised on issues of national interest,” Ojo said. In his views, Mr Charles Ideho said that Ali did not have any excuse not to wear the uniform because the President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces wore the Army, Navy and Air Force uniforms at some ceremonies.



”If the president as a civilian can comply, Ali does not have any excuse. He cannot enjoy all the privileges as the leader of that agency and refuse to play by the rules. ”Since he accepted to do the job, he should show and lead by example so that we stop heating up the polity unnecessarily,” Ideho said.





Nigerians urge Ali to wear Customs uniform-Vanguard news 1 Like

Which Nigerians? 5 Likes 1 Share





NB: Sarrki, omenkalives, ngeneukwenu & other fellow BMC, I've done my job for the day. Pls help me tell d BMC accounting officer to payroll me :DD We the BMC are against Ali wearing the customs uniform. We urge him to disobey the Senate and other constituted authorities. Nigeria belongs to us. Wailers & IPOBs can't do anythingNB: Sarrki, omenkalives, ngeneukwenu & other fellow BMC, I've done my job for the day. Pls help me tell d BMC accounting officer to payroll me :DD 11 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm



I doubt if that man will wear custom uniform...

Can't wait to see him on uniform though.



Meanwhile





Few thousands of Naira can get you a design like this



Contact me: 2 Likes



Nigerians and ofofo Nigerians and ofofo 1 Like

He has to wear that uniform. His failure to wear the NCS uniform is an insult to Nigerians and an insult to NCS. 9 Likes

This man is very very stubborn. 7 Likes

Ali Mohmammed!!

sarrki:

Which Nigerians?



Only the reasonable Nigerians . Only the reasonable Nigerians . 12 Likes 1 Share

This man wear ur Uniform nau....what's is wrong with u self 2 Likes

so uniform is now Nigeria problem? 6 Likes

If he like make e no wear..

everyone is talking about uniform what about that policy of impounding cars which are several years on Nigerian roads?

#Alimustwearuniform 1 Like

You mean radio continental analyst I guess?

Nevertheless

Ali must go! 1 Like



If he insist as an ex army the constitution does not permit him to wear another uniform does the constitution permits him to head Nigerian custom Hmmmm...if the man has good plan for his nation he should wear the uniform and put those useless senators to shame... At least wearing the uniform won't cause him any harm..If he insist as an ex army the constitution does not permit him to wear another uniform does the constitution permits him to head Nigerian custom 3 Likes

Yes, he must wear the uniform or he resigns there is no law that said former military men should not were other uniforms apart from their ego



No wonder he only got retired as a colonel with this attitude, the only thing that is makin him be so stubborn is his closeness to PMB ca you imagine this man refuses , respect his supervising minister.



I colonel is equivalent of level 14 civil servant not even up to assistant directors but he is so pompous 3 Likes

oga Ali swallow your pride. 2 Likes

So a retired military man was appointed as the CG of NCS ? WHY biko?

So that he can keep getting his retirement paid to him and still earning BIG as the customs boss?

Are there no one else fit for this position before he was appointed?







Omoh....abeg naija tire me







Honey abeg come make we dey go .... Omoh....abeg naija tire meHoney abeg come make we dey go .... 2 Likes

SHAME ON YOU

Stubborn cow Ali, If you ever wear that uniform For your lifeSHAME ON YOUStubborn cow 2 Likes

Face saving mission.

Should I go this ego or what ? Same portfolio that gives you millions but yet you can't wear the uniform attached to it? Papa go wear uniform make person hear word 1 Like

Na wa...na real wa

sarrki:

Which Nigerians?



mr patriotic nigerian so this man that is disobeying orders is showing a gud example abi?



this only thunder and karma that will judge you one day



zombie mr patriotic nigerian so this man that is disobeying orders is showing a gud example abi?this only thunder and karma that will judge you one dayzombie 4 Likes

what do you expect when a goat is put among horses or vice versa what do you expect when a goat is put among horses or vice versa 2 Likes



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hTblHqrPgU



Useless urge

sarrki:

Which Nigerians?



may this thunder locate you were ever you are may this thunder locate you were ever you are 1 Like