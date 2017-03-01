₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Kolababe: 1:41pm
The kinds of things we see on social media everyday though!
A Nigerian lady named Ada on Instagram with the Instagram handle @rude_queen_r is popular on instagram for always sharing Unclad photos/videos, drinking alcohol and smoking weed. Also popular is the fact she always share photos and videos of lesbian activities with another lady on instagram also known as Ada who goes by the handle @rude_queen_baby.
They both can be seen cuddling each other, leaving the bath tub completely Unclad together, using a lot of suggestive endearments and even touching their private parts.
Further investigation showed that the girls work with popular Nigerian IndecentStar kingblackhoc , and they even referred to him as 'boss', meaning that they are pornstars too. There are many photos of tbem completely Unclad with the guy in bed all over their pages and the guy's page too.
A continuous check of the page of the first Ada, @rude_queen_r, however shows that she got some fans talking when when she shared a poster of one of Bishop Oyedepo's annual church program Shiloh, "My Case Is Different".
She captioned the poster, "This year my case is different.. Thank you Lord".
This got one of her followers asking, "u dey go church?"
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/u-dey-go-church-fan-asked-female-porn.html
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by FALCONEYrebirth: 1:44pm
I've always want to watch lesbians make love, drop the video!
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Lawlahdey(f): 1:47pm
End time.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by REIIGN(m): 1:47pm
Lesbians.....
You gotta love em, can't fault em.
****************************************
OP changed the topic
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Cutehector(m): 1:49pm
All forms of sodomy is deadly
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:52pm
GIRLS KISSING GIRLS COZ IT'S HOT, RIGHT? BUT UNLESS THEY USE A STRAP_ON THEN THEY NOT DYKES
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by REIIGN(m): 1:56pm
QueenSuccubus:
Either way, its still hot AF
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:57pm
REIIGN:
Hahahaha...I do agree...
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by SaintAlbert53: 1:59pm
just wanna get Rohypnol at that aboki der...na my space b dz o
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by FALCONEYrebirth: 2:01pm
SaintAlbert53:
chai see saint
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by SaintAlbert53: 2:06pm
FALCONEYrebirth:did you even ask who was going to take it?...NO
Anyways na my doctor send me... oya kpa ara e
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by FunkyMetahuman: 4:48pm
Even vampire dey go church
Like I always say, you can do anything and back it with bible.
Kill in the morning, ask forgiveness in the night, doesn't matter who you kill,even if its a baby, god will still forgive.
And so people will be tell us morality comes with religion.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by oseka101(m): 4:58pm
Even devil dey go church nah. ...nothing new.. ...
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by candelahria(f): 5:17pm
God is indeed merciful.The grace of God is being misused.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by princeemmma(m): 5:52pm
you go end up somewhere, and i know vividly that, this is the reason why thunder strike some people
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by lefulefu(m): 6:01pm
she will also be looking for a godfearing handsome man wit six packs.who no like better tin
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by GlorifiedTunde(m): 6:45pm
I'm beginning to feel there's a target at Pastors by the marine spirits.
Pastors better be guarded.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:58pm
Nigeria is in trouble
They're heavily influenced by the American culture, first one na Baby mama, second one na porn
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by soberdrunk(m): 9:59pm
Her case is truly different........
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by jbreezy: 10:00pm
Abeg wu get mosquito coil
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by fobilak: 10:01pm
Cutehector:
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Trust2001(m): 10:02pm
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by lanrejoe10(m): 10:02pm
Humans with their mortal questions. Even if she doesn't go to church...you ain't the one she is answerable to. We're all answerable to God almighty
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by henrydadon(m): 10:02pm
i stoped giving a fuvk about what people do with their life a long time ago..if they are lesbians so what?..as far as it doesn't affect me. ..am cool with it..the idea of a lesbian is still better than being gay where two males will have to drill each other asshole..but like i said i have no problem with people living their life the way they please..most of us live our life the way we feel society will accept us...we all just conform to society rules and are always afraid to be different. .it takes a lot of courage for someone like bobrisky and denrele to be different in Nigeria.now look how successful they are because they both stood out and choose not to play by society rules.we nigerian are just hypocrites and are always quick to condemn while we engage in worst behind closed doors.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by smartkester: 10:03pm
Is that not useless king tee carrying that girl.
Poo!!
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by pweetixandy: 10:03pm
all these by force sexy sef, why I'll always adore Rihanna. effortlessly sexy.
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Ichel: 10:03pm
it's them
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by Kalysta(f): 10:04pm
Lolz... Wonders shall never end
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by ednut1(m): 10:04pm
So. Dem go soon arrest dis kingblakhoc dude
|Re: Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" by 2sa2: 10:04pm
Sexy bitchh
