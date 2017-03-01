Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Instagram Porn Star Shares Bishop Oyedepo's Poster, Fan Asks "U Dey Go Church?" (10436 Views)

A Nigerian lady named Ada on Instagram with the Instagram handle @rude_queen_r is popular on instagram for always sharing Unclad photos/videos, drinking alcohol and smoking weed. Also popular is the fact she always share photos and videos of lesbian activities with another lady on instagram also known as Ada who goes by the handle @rude_queen_baby.



They both can be seen cuddling each other, leaving the bath tub completely Unclad together, using a lot of suggestive endearments and even touching their private parts.



Further investigation showed that the girls work with popular Nigerian IndecentStar kingblackhoc , and they even referred to him as 'boss', meaning that they are pornstars too. There are many photos of tbem completely Unclad with the guy in bed all over their pages and the guy's page too.



A continuous check of the page of the first Ada, @rude_queen_r, however shows that she got some fans talking when when she shared a poster of one of Bishop Oyedepo's annual church program Shiloh, "My Case Is Different".



She captioned the poster, "This year my case is different.. Thank you Lord".



This got one of her followers asking, "u dey go church?"





I've always want to watch lesbians make love, drop the video! 3 Likes 1 Share

End time.

Lesbians.....





You gotta love em, can't fault em.





OP changed the topic Lesbians.....You gotta love em, can't fault em.****************************************OP changed the topic 4 Likes 1 Share

All forms of sodomy is deadly 1 Like





GIRLS KISSING GIRLS COZ IT'S HOT, RIGHT? BUT UNLESS THEY USE A STRAP_ON THEN THEY NOT DYKES 1 Like

GIRLS KISSING GIRLS COZ IT'S HOT, RIGHT? BUT UNLESS THEY USE A STRAP_ON THEN THEY NOT DYKES



Either way, its still hot AF Either way, its still hot AF 1 Like

Either way, its still hot AF







Hahahaha...I do agree... Hahahaha...I do agree... 1 Like

just wanna get Rohypnol at that aboki der...na my space b dz o

just wanna get Rohypnol at that aboki der...na my space b dz o

chai see saint 8 Likes

chai see saint did you even ask who was going to take it?...NO

Anyways na my doctor send me... oya kpa ara e did you even ask who was going to take it?...NOAnyways na my doctor send me... oya kpa ara e 1 Like





Like I always say, you can do anything and back it with bible.



Kill in the morning, ask forgiveness in the night, doesn't matter who you kill,even if its a baby, god will still forgive.



And so people will be tell us morality comes with religion. Even vampire dey go churchLike I always say, you can do anything and back it with bible.Kill in the morning, ask forgiveness in the night, doesn't matter who you kill,even if its a baby, god will still forgive.And so people will be tell us morality comes with religion. 3 Likes

Even devil dey go church nah. ...nothing new.. ...

God is indeed merciful.The grace of God is being misused. 3 Likes

you go end up somewhere, and i know vividly that, this is the reason why thunder strike some people

she will also be looking for a godfearing handsome man wit six packs.who no like better tin

I'm beginning to feel there's a target at Pastors by the marine spirits.



Pastors better be guarded.

Nigeria is in trouble



They're heavily influenced by the American culture, first one na Baby mama, second one na porn

Her case is truly different........

Abeg wu get mosquito coil

All forms of sodomy is deadly

Humans with their mortal questions. Even if she doesn't go to church...you ain't the one she is answerable to. We're all answerable to God almighty 2 Likes

i stoped giving a fuvk about what people do with their life a long time ago..if they are lesbians so what?..as far as it doesn't affect me. ..am cool with it..the idea of a lesbian is still better than being gay where two males will have to drill each other asshole..but like i said i have no problem with people living their life the way they please..most of us live our life the way we feel society will accept us...we all just conform to society rules and are always afraid to be different. .it takes a lot of courage for someone like bobrisky and denrele to be different in Nigeria.now look how successful they are because they both stood out and choose not to play by society rules.we nigerian are just hypocrites and are always quick to condemn while we engage in worst behind closed doors. 2 Likes

Is that not useless king tee carrying that girl.

all these by force sexy sef, why I'll always adore Rihanna. effortlessly sexy.

it's them

Lolz... Wonders shall never end

So. Dem go soon arrest dis kingblakhoc dude