₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,540 members, 3,424,054 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 02:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< (3657 Views)
|Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Opinionated: 2:31pm
We are getting to the business-end of the Champions League and many of the usual suspects in recent years are still around with a few interesting teams remaining in the competition. Here are my thoughts on the quarterfinals:
Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City
Going by Diego Simeone’s impressive record in this competition which has seen Atletico reach 2 finals in the last 3 years, it is difficult not to pick them to advance against gutsy Leicester City. It is not like Leicester do not have a chance, afterall they just knocked-out Sevilla which is a very good Spanish team. However, there is something about Atletico Madrid in the Champions League that makes them very hard to beat over 2 legs.
Dortmund vs. Monaco
I am sure football fans around the world are rubbing their palms with glee over this one. 2 attacking sides going head-to-head with Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang coming up against Radamel Falcao and company. This is a tie both sides can win and they will fancy their chances but I am giving Monaco the edge in this tie because they have shown a lot more consistency in the French Ligue 1 this season than Dortmund have in the Bundesliga. Consistency may just be what separates the 2 sides, I will not be surprised if this tie ends 11-11 on aggregate.
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
There isn’t likely going to be much fear here as 2 of European football’s heavyweights clash. Carlo Ancelotti will be returning to his previous team which is still largely unchanged from when he was around with a Bayern team that seems intent on annihilating any opposition home or away (just ask Arsenal). However, it is rare to have Real Madrid enter a tie as underdogs and I do not see them as such. This tie could be one of fine margins with some star missing a great chance or scoring a great goal being the difference. If I have to go for a winner though, it will be Bayern despite the presence of Bale, Benzema and of course World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo in the Real Madrid team.
Juventus vs. Barcelona
Barcelona really should not be here but they are and as such, I have to say they are favourites, how will Dani Alves cope with playing against his Barca friends? Juventus are a very good team and can match any team in Europe on their day. However, Barcelona are not likely to be complacent after their close shave with defeat against PSG. Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain might think they have a chance but with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Messi showing that they have the grit to go with their incredible talent, I find it difficult to see how Juventus can defeat them over 2 legs.
source:http://www.opinions.ng/analysis-uefa-champions-league-2017-quarterfinals/
cc lalasticlala, mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by dkam: 2:37pm
This is something to look forward to especially bayern vs real madrid!!!!!......#anticipate.....finally first to comment on nairaland and on this great post....now i know what nairalanders feel (talking from experience)....
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by veekid(m): 2:38pm
Ok
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by MrPRevailer: 2:38pm
United Eatery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqCx2j9Ig1I
1 Like
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Histrings08(m): 2:38pm
Great draw all round...
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Lawlahdey(f): 2:38pm
I'll be rooting for leicester city cuz they are the only EPL club still in the competition.
And I want Real Madrid out for real.
They won it last season, they cannnuh make history this year.. NO.
And well... if leicester city doesn't make it, I will be rooting for my fav La'liga club, Athletico Madrid.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by biikeys(m): 2:38pm
Bayern v Real!
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by biikeys(m): 2:39pm
.
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by coolshegs10(m): 2:39pm
this is gonna be hot. Juventus vs Real Madrid. Guys wey dey play bet, abeg be careful with this one o. The match go make sense.
This is should be a walkway for Barcelona o, Juventus is our boy
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by ghands(m): 2:39pm
Real Madrid will win the Champions League this season. That's all!
1 Like
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by akanji1: 2:39pm
dkam:
You mean to say it's cool huh
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by cbngov01(m): 2:40pm
Great analysis....however, I think Leicester can surprise atletico.they play the same counter attack pattern and with Leicester being the undisputed underdogs,I see them 'doing a Leicester' like last season
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by thunderbabs(m): 2:40pm
This one is strong....eleyi gidi gan
I say, this one is strong
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by malton: 2:40pm
I.
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by mohciz69(m): 2:40pm
This is serious
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by toyinjimoh(m): 2:40pm
nice games...but I would 've love to see barca vs baryern
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Horlawale1(m): 2:40pm
Forca barca
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Drienzia: 2:41pm
When I see some comments and analysis, I just smile, obviously u guys don't know ATmadrid.. It would av been better if Leicester plays any amongst the 6 other teams than ATmadrid... Even Barca prefers playing juve and Bayern prefers playing Realmadrid than ATmadrid... I love Leicester but, winning ATm in the UCL is very impossible, its even more difficult than barca winning PSG in the roun16 2ng leg...
To crown it all, My signature says it all, Been saying it since the beginning of the Season
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by dessz(m): 2:41pm
thunderbabs:monikpé eleyi gidi gan
2 Likes
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Trust2001(m): 2:41pm
Madrid fans right now are like bye-bye madrid instead of their usual hala Madrid
Força Barça
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by ClintStone: 2:41pm
If you are familiar with Clickbank.com (R),
or even if you are not but you want to make
profits online, then you will want to check
this out ASAP...
While I like Clickbank, and they are a great
marketplace... they are limited to many
restrictions to sell products or earn affiliate
commissions...
Well, there is a GREAT NEW SERVICE now...
It is a new FREE marketplace where you can
sell any product you want.
Yours OWN product...
- OR - (the best part)
You can become an INSTANT Affiliate for ANY
item in their HUGE marketplace.
It is called PayDotCom.com!
Did I mention it is 100% FREE to Join!
This site is going to KILL all other marketplaces
and I by now, almost EVERY SINGLE SERIOUS online
marketer has an account with PayDotCom.com
So get yours now and see how much they offer...
OH! - Also, they have their won affiliate program
now that pays you COLD HARD cash just for sharing
the site with people like I am doing with you...
They give you cool tools like BLOG WIDGETS, and
they even have an advertising program to help
you get traffic to your site.
If you want an ARMY of affiliates to sell your
products for you, they also allow you to have
Free placement in their marketplace!
Even better... If your product becomes one of the
Top 25 products in its category in the marketplace
(not that hard to do)...
...then you will get Free advertising on the Blog
Widget which is syndicated on THOUSANDS of sites
World Wide and get Millions of impressions per
month.
So, what are you waiting for...
PayDotCom.com ROCKS!
Get your FREE account now...click on the link below to join FREE
http://paydotcom.net/?affiliate=937422
Thanks
P.S. - Make sure to get your Account NOW while
it is Free to join.
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by dammywapes(m): 2:41pm
it might b leicester madrid
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by Arewa12: 2:41pm
Li
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by sotall(m): 2:42pm
ok
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by spartan117(m): 2:42pm
.
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by sagod: 2:42pm
Ok. Noted.
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by bush112(m): 2:42pm
nice
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by maxiuc(m): 2:42pm
YNWA champions league loading....................
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by SageTravels: 2:42pm
Welcome to champions League
Hala Madrid!
1 Like
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by HIRAETH(f): 2:42pm
Barcelona
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by eluquenson(m): 2:42pm
Pretty cool
|Re: Analysis Of UEFA Champions League 2017 Quarterfinals >>pic<< by churchkilo(m): 2:42pm
i see leicester come out the winner
Sanchez Wants Arsenal, Will Wenger Buy? / Barcelona Vs. Paris St. Germain? / Get Up To 170% Bonus On Your Winnings Every Time You Bet With Bet9ja.
Viewing this topic: arent88(m), psammomabody(m), Brownville007, restructure, PETERANDRE(m), DammyInforms(m), Bellfun(m), ABUZINZU(m), bulgaria(m), fajbam216, edunwosu(m), austinereds(m), oroagba121(m), funsboi, SMARTVIC10(m), Temi9ice(m), google1(m), Askubur, Segadem(m), Danty37(m), papermill, titimo, farouk0403(m), babs3310, stlken, Abidemi918(m), sexyellency(m), ProfTea20, 4uabiodun, vislabraye(m), sirp2007, greatdeal1408(m), webmaster3, OVI75(m), SAMAYODELE(m), lansha2006, mojeks, Easy023(m), mikezuruki(m), walade(m), DrPlato, processrxtn, Chukwumeremeze(m), Loski26(m), yale001(f), ominilongest(m), zihotu, Joshchi(m), donmatin(m), priestcharm(m), G555(m), MropeEleniyan00(m), badmrkt(m), AniTech(m), kaze4blues(m), successguide505, tunjislim, catalan15(m), annyplenty(m), meyers(m), supizino(m), bravarian, Ufedo1, sunkomite(m), emeijeh(m), dottyeah(m), inositol88(m), Simplyunique, Gregdcutie(m), teajays, Joyousbabe(f), DONCRIB(m), Godswillnwaoma(m), adekzy, kulrunsman79(m), darkelf, scarffield(m), MEK14, saeedowolab, Trafford(m), Ebuka478(m), Stone123(m), Nig4Greatness, tommyken(m), Manchelsea(m), emperorzz(m), neoapocalypse, ForValour, Diplomaticbeing(m), mrmrmister, olatunjihaq, meforyou1(m), Flameneo, Obaofnaija(m), hucienda, Sesandennis, Austinoiz(m), Tvegas(m), Chanchit, duffman(m), netken, caabb55(m), yemibayo(m), savagefinder1, labamo07(m), akeemakinremi(m), vickyboiy, djl(m), ovoP(m), askakim(m), JhimmySpark(m), kenraj(m), Liamm(m), gbosah91, Aimwest(m), balateef(m), guru03(m), Thisnut(m), mayosbobo(m), tensazangetsu20(m), abayoy2k(m), hijodedios, hysteriabox(m), Tywo2017, swav, kenoxx(m), drey076(m), Protein01(m), LordTrezy, noble71(m), danduchi(m), Maziebuka01(m), lukfame(m), spartan117(m), actrinity(m), bigboy4(m), goooze(m), ooofreezy(m), CHRISTIAN71(m), topzykul, hiteelong(f), LewsTherin, SonOfAfonja, KAYD007(m), olujastro, tinktanker, beycity(m), clasie, EGDesignz, biggy4joe(m), FYsol, Joenyam(m), freeradical(m), Agbotoluwa(m), Rankine(m), dinana(m), Sheggy13(m), Gydion, Ashleyma77(m), koolcat, ulmaukpong(m), mayoor15(m) and 259 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4