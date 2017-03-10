Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live (3058 Views)

Barca is an erratic team. No defence just attack. It's all about MSN. Juve is a more balanced team and therefore should win.

Sanchez01:



The referee didn't 'walk away'. He has been demoted and a has been banned and will not be given the chance to preside over high profile games.

http://metro.co.uk/2017/03/10/uefa-to-sideline-referee-deniz-aytekin-after-barcelona-win-over-paris-saint-germain-6500425/



The petition which passed 200,000 mark is enough to put anyone on their toes. As it stands, UEFA is soaked in pressure, particularly with this match. Don't be shocked if most Barcelona's pleas are turned down tonight. I am very sure this referee would not want to go the way of Aytekin.

Edenoscar:



Barca can never qualify not after that ojoro against psg,infact i don drop 2k on straight win for juve

Bros, your money don follow go be that o.



eternalcity:

Like I predicted earlier, Barca and Madrid will be knocked out in the quarter finals.



Borrusia Dortmund and ATL looks good for the semis too.



But I would prefer Leicester.

Leave madrid out of your permutations Leave madrid out of your permutations 1 Like

Refereelona best player will rape juventus 2 Likes

malton:



juve is going with a 4 man attack so 2 goals for cuadrado and 1 goal for dybala full match juve 3-0 barca Except the ref PSG'S them today

Edenoscar:

sweet words from you, but it does not look feasible

optional1:

#IStandWithBarca my second club

Which is your first club? Eyimba FC of Aba?

God help me ooo. Make barca win

I cast my 10k upon the waters of bet9ja for this match...by tomorrow may I find it more than doublefold. Amen!



Mes que un club!!!

Up Barca 1-3 let's go boys

Mathew left back coach why!!!!

RIP barca

Abbeyme:





Arsenal

januzaj:

Refereelona best player will rape juventus lolz lolz





JUV 1-0 BAR Mukina2,e don happen ohJUV 1-0 BAR 1 Like

1-0

JackieChan01:



Arsenal





You're different. Most Arsenal fans I know detests Barça. You're different

Juventus goal.

Dybala

time to wreck this dum dum

aieromon:

Mukina2,e don happen oh



Malaga tales continued

Barca has never had a coach has dumb as Enrique. The man is just frustrating the greatness in this team with his stupid approach. Anyway, best of luck guys.

mukina2:



Malaga tales continued

So you can laugh after yesterday's demolition?

What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin. What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin.

aieromon:





What happened yesterday?

I can't remember o



What happened yesterday?
I can't remember o

mamagee3:

The only sensible post I've seen from mamagee in a long time.

Reference:

What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin.

na wa na wa

Dybala, this early morning