|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by eni4real(m): 7:19pm
Barca is an erratic team. No defence just attack. It's all about MSN. Juve is a more balanced team and therefore should win.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Edenoscar(m): 7:24pm
Sanchez01:Uefa later decided not to suspend him as of right now the guy's a free man but the deed has already been done and there's nothing stopping it from happpening against juventus,just bet it before the 2 match against juve is over you'll see what am talking about
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by malton: 7:26pm
Edenoscar:
Bros, your money don follow go be that o.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by afroxyz: 7:29pm
eternalcity:
Leave madrid out of your permutations
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by januzaj(m): 7:30pm
Refereelona best player will rape juventus
2 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Edenoscar(m): 7:31pm
malton:juve is going with a 4 man attack so 2 goals for cuadrado and 1 goal for dybala full match juve 3-0 barca Except the ref PSG'S them today
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by kelvinreality: 7:40pm
Edenoscar:sweet words from you, but it does not look feasible
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Abbeyme: 7:41pm
optional1:
Which is your first club? Eyimba FC of Aba?
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by xana101: 7:42pm
God help me ooo. Make barca win
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by alexis007(m): 7:42pm
I cast my 10k upon the waters of bet9ja for this match...by tomorrow may I find it more than doublefold. Amen!
Mes que un club!!!
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by scantee(m): 7:43pm
Up Barca 1-3 let's go boys
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by scantee(m): 7:45pm
Mathew left back coach why!!!!
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Jaybeee(m): 7:46pm
RIP barca
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by JackieChan01: 7:49pm
Abbeyme:Arsenal
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by babyfaceafrica: 7:50pm
januzaj:lolz
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:52pm
Mukina2,e don happen oh
JUV 1-0 BAR
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by kolafolabi(m): 7:53pm
1-0
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Abbeyme: 7:53pm
JackieChan01:
You're different. Most Arsenal fans I know detests Barça. You're different
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mamagee3(f): 7:53pm
Juventus goal.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Jerryman94(m): 7:54pm
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by teeezy00: 7:54pm
Dybala
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by MetaHuman: 7:54pm
time to wreck this dum dum
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:54pm
aieromon:Malaga tales continued
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Misterdhee1(m): 7:54pm
Barca has never had a coach has dumb as Enrique. The man is just frustrating the greatness in this team with his stupid approach. Anyway, best of luck guys.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:55pm
mukina2:
So you can laugh after yesterday's demolition?
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Reference(m): 7:55pm
What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:56pm
aieromon:What happened yesterday?
I can't remember o
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 7:56pm
mamagee3:The only sensible post I've seen from mamagee in a long time.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:56pm
Reference:
na wa
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by keandre: 7:57pm
Dybala, this early morning
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Deseo(f): 7:58pm
Hahahahahaha I love this scoreline
