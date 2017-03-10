₦airaland Forum

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by eni4real(m): 7:19pm
Barca is an erratic team. No defence just attack. It's all about MSN. Juve is a more balanced team and therefore should win.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Edenoscar(m): 7:24pm
Sanchez01:

The referee didn't 'walk away'. He has been demoted and a has been banned and will not be given the chance to preside over high profile games.
http://metro.co.uk/2017/03/10/uefa-to-sideline-referee-deniz-aytekin-after-barcelona-win-over-paris-saint-germain-6500425/

The petition which passed 200,000 mark is enough to put anyone on their toes. As it stands, UEFA is soaked in pressure, particularly with this match. Don't be shocked if most Barcelona's pleas are turned down tonight. I am very sure this referee would not want to go the way of Aytekin.
Uefa later decided not to suspend him as of right now the guy's a free man but the deed has already been done and there's nothing stopping it from happpening against juventus,just bet it before the 2 match against juve is over you'll see what am talking about
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by malton: 7:26pm
Edenoscar:

Barca can never qualify not after that ojoro against psg,infact i don drop 2k on straight win for juve

Bros, your money don follow go be that o.

grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by afroxyz: 7:29pm
eternalcity:
Like I predicted earlier, Barca and Madrid will be knocked out in the quarter finals.

Borrusia Dortmund and ATL looks good for the semis too.

But I would prefer Leicester.

Leave madrid out of your permutations

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by januzaj(m): 7:30pm
Refereelona best player will rape juventus

2 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Edenoscar(m): 7:31pm
malton:

Bros, your money don follow go be that o.
grin


juve is going with a 4 man attack so 2 goals for cuadrado and 1 goal for dybala full match juve 3-0 barca Except the ref PSG'S them today
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by kelvinreality: 7:40pm
Edenoscar:
juve is going with a 4 man attack so 2 goals for cuadrado and 1 goal for dybala full match juve 3-0 barca Except the ref PSG'S them today
sweet words from you, but it does not look feasible
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Abbeyme: 7:41pm
optional1:
#IStandWithBarca my second club

Which is your first club? Eyimba FC of Aba?
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by xana101: 7:42pm
God help me ooo. Make barca win
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by alexis007(m): 7:42pm
I cast my 10k upon the waters of bet9ja for this match...by tomorrow may I find it more than doublefold. Amen!

Mes que un club!!!
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by scantee(m): 7:43pm
Up Barca 1-3 let's go boys
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by scantee(m): 7:45pm
Mathew left back coach why!!!!
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Jaybeee(m): 7:46pm
RIP barca
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by JackieChan01: 7:49pm
Abbeyme:


Which is your first club? Eyimba FC of Aba?
Arsenal grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by babyfaceafrica: 7:50pm
januzaj:
Refereelona best player will rape juventus
lolz
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:52pm
Mukina2,e don happen oh grin grin

JUV 1-0 BAR

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by kolafolabi(m): 7:53pm
1-0
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Abbeyme: 7:53pm
JackieChan01:

Arsenal grin

grin grin

You're different. Most Arsenal fans I know detests Barça. You're different
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mamagee3(f): 7:53pm
Juventus goal.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Jerryman94(m): 7:54pm
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by teeezy00: 7:54pm
Dybala grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by MetaHuman: 7:54pm
time to wreck this dum dum
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:54pm
aieromon:
Mukina2,e don happen oh grin grin

JUV 1-0 BAR
grin grin grin Malaga tales continued
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Misterdhee1(m): 7:54pm
Barca has never had a coach has dumb as Enrique. The man is just frustrating the greatness in this team with his stupid approach. Anyway, best of luck guys.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 7:55pm
mukina2:

grin grin grin Malaga tales continued

So you can laugh after yesterday's demolition? angry angry
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Reference(m): 7:55pm
grin What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:56pm
aieromon:


So you can laugh after yesterday's demolition? angry angry
What happened yesterday?

I can't remember o grin grin grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by olihilistic(m): 7:56pm
mamagee3:
Juventus goal.
The only sensible post I've seen from mamagee in a long time.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 7:56pm
Reference:
grin What is it with these 2 feet tall, pint sized pocket can openers. See how e open Barca defence like expired sardine tin.

grin cheesy na wa
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by keandre: 7:57pm
Dybala, this early morning
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Deseo(f): 7:58pm
Hahahahahaha I love this scoreline

