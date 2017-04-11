₦airaland Forum

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:56pm
Always fukin up @ the right time higuain
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by mukina2: 8:56pm
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:57pm
mukina2:

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Another one

JUV 3-0 BAR

This match just dey sweet my belle.....

24 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:57pm
Gooooooaaal
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Zedoo(m): 8:57pm
Unlimited22:

Stat!!!
Juve is not PSG.
I repeat, Juve is not PSG.

I laugh....

Yea....

Until they get whooped again
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by vickoozy(m): 8:57pm
Goal!!!!!!
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by musterseed101: 8:57pm
today naa today
3:0
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by xynerise(m): 8:57pm
See wickedness grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 8:57pm
grin cheesy
Barca grin

30 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by abbeyty(m): 8:58pm
barca don buy market today

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by obinna58(m): 8:58pm
Is that a Goal?
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by zainmaxwell(m): 8:58pm
dey don rape barka.....3:0
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Afam4eva(m): 8:58pm
andyanders:
Barca is finished in the history of football. They should not see it like that of PSG hoping that they will turn the table around at the return match.
If Barca is finished then football is no more.

4 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Nelsizzy(m): 8:58pm
Gooooaaaal 3*0
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by ovoP(m): 8:58pm
Barca fans hw market. grin arsenal fans be feeling good tonight. cool
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 8:58pm
Abeg sharp sharp update score juventus is on fire 3-0
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Slymonster(m): 8:58pm
does barca think,this is psg..3.0...

3 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:59pm
plainmirror:

[/b] come back ko..... go back ni [b]
sure?
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Reference(m): 8:59pm
No, no, no Barca is indeed a sorry sight. They look old, tired and completely worn.

And they are not replacing quality for quality. Half that team is not up to standard.
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by cr7rooney10(m): 8:59pm
3-0

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by andyanders: 8:59pm
Barca is just a waste. They should not take this match like that of PSG as Joventus can never give them that chance during the return leg.

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid: 8:59pm
grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by ogorwyne(f): 8:59pm
.

1 Like

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by sunnyeinstein(m): 8:59pm
Gobor! 3-0

Chiellini hav bite suarez and barca oooo cheesy cheesy
Second to do nahin dey pain pass grin grin grin
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Omagago(m): 9:00pm
Hmmmmmmmm

Ronaldo right now

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by zainmaxwell(m): 9:00pm
rape rape and rape happy rape week.... barka!!!
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by cr7rooney10(m): 9:00pm
Dis night barca wa ku bebe
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Slimydude49(m): 9:00pm
Barca cant be lucky twice.. They better reduce the deficit

2 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Orochimaru1(m): 9:00pm
So wats barcas plan.. Make a massive comeback in the second leg?
Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by januzaj(m): 9:00pm
Joy nothing but joy

11 Likes

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid: 9:00pm
Another song!
Who can battle with juve
Who can battle with juve
Who can battle with juve
Certainly not barca
Choristers take it from here.

3---------0

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by rasazee(m): 9:01pm
barca eyaaf enter one chance again o

2 Likes

