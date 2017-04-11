₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:56pm
Always fukin up @ the right time higuain
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by mukina2: 8:56pm
GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:57pm
mukina2:
Another one
JUV 3-0 BAR
This match just dey sweet my belle.....
24 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:57pm
Gooooooaaal
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Zedoo(m): 8:57pm
Unlimited22:
I laugh....
Yea....
Until they get whooped again
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by vickoozy(m): 8:57pm
Goal!!!!!!
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by musterseed101: 8:57pm
today naa today
3:0
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by xynerise(m): 8:57pm
See wickedness
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 8:57pm
Barca
30 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by abbeyty(m): 8:58pm
barca don buy market today
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by obinna58(m): 8:58pm
Is that a Goal?
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by zainmaxwell(m): 8:58pm
dey don rape barka.....3:0
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Afam4eva(m): 8:58pm
andyanders:If Barca is finished then football is no more.
4 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Nelsizzy(m): 8:58pm
Gooooaaaal 3*0
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by ovoP(m): 8:58pm
Barca fans hw market. arsenal fans be feeling good tonight.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Edenoscar(m): 8:58pm
Abeg sharp sharp update score juventus is on fire 3-0
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Slymonster(m): 8:58pm
does barca think,this is psg..3.0...
3 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by purplekayc(m): 8:59pm
plainmirror:sure?
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Reference(m): 8:59pm
No, no, no Barca is indeed a sorry sight. They look old, tired and completely worn.
And they are not replacing quality for quality. Half that team is not up to standard.
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by cr7rooney10(m): 8:59pm
3-0
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by andyanders: 8:59pm
Barca is just a waste. They should not take this match like that of PSG as Joventus can never give them that chance during the return leg.
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid: 8:59pm
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by ogorwyne(f): 8:59pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by sunnyeinstein(m): 8:59pm
Gobor! 3-0
Chiellini hav bite suarez and barca oooo
Second to do nahin dey pain pass
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Omagago(m): 9:00pm
Hmmmmmmmm
Ronaldo right now
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by zainmaxwell(m): 9:00pm
rape rape and rape happy rape week.... barka!!!
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by cr7rooney10(m): 9:00pm
Dis night barca wa ku bebe
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Slimydude49(m): 9:00pm
Barca cant be lucky twice.. They better reduce the deficit
2 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by Orochimaru1(m): 9:00pm
So wats barcas plan.. Make a massive comeback in the second leg?
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by januzaj(m): 9:00pm
Joy nothing but joy
11 Likes
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by AnthonioAlsaid: 9:00pm
Another song!
Who can battle with juve
Who can battle with juve
Who can battle with juve
Certainly not barca
Choristers take it from here.
3---------0
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 by rasazee(m): 9:01pm
barca eyaaf enter one chance again o
2 Likes
Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid (1 - 1) On 8th April 2017 / Top 50 Fastest Players In The World! / Arsenal Re-signs Flamini
