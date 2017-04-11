Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Juventus Vs Barcelona UCL (3 - 0) On 11th April 2017 (20830 Views)

Always fukin up @ the right time higuain

GOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL

Another one



JUV 3-0 BAR



This match just dey sweet my belle.....



Gooooooaaal

Stat!!!

Juve is not PSG.

I repeat, Juve is not PSG.

I laugh....



Yea....



Goal!!!!!!

today naa today

3:0

See wickedness



Barca Barca 30 Likes

barca don buy market today 1 Like

Is that a Goal?

dey don rape barka.....3:0

Barca is finished in the history of football. They should not see it like that of PSG hoping that they will turn the table around at the return match. If Barca is finished then football is no more. If Barca is finished then football is no more. 4 Likes

Gooooaaaal 3*0

Abeg sharp sharp update score juventus is on fire 3-0

does barca think,this is psg..3.0... 3 Likes

[/b] come back ko..... go back ni [b] sure? sure?

No, no, no Barca is indeed a sorry sight. They look old, tired and completely worn.



And they are not replacing quality for quality. Half that team is not up to standard.

3-0 1 Like

Barca is just a waste. They should not take this match like that of PSG as Joventus can never give them that chance during the return leg. 1 Like

Chiellini hav bite suarez and barca oooo

Hmmmmmmmm



Ronaldo right now 27 Likes 2 Shares

rape rape and rape happy rape week.... barka!!!

Dis night barca wa ku bebe

Barca cant be lucky twice.. They better reduce the deficit 2 Likes

So wats barcas plan.. Make a massive comeback in the second leg?

Joy nothing but joy 11 Likes

Another song!

Who can battle with juve

Who can battle with juve

Who can battle with juve

Certainly not barca

Choristers take it from here.



3---------0 2 Likes 1 Share