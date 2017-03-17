Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC (23052 Views)

TRUMP'S FAVOURITE PROVERB IS FROM NIGERIA - BBC



Welcoming the Irish prime minister to the White House President Donald Trump quoted one of his favourite proverbs:



"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."



Many Irish people have pointed out that this is not an Irish proverb, and have suggested they are the words of a Nigerian Albashir Adam Alhassan.

"Speak gently and carry a big stick ..."



President Trump, I see you.



Long line of Republican POTUS, from Lincoln to Trump.

"Speak gently and carry a big stick ..."

Nigerian proverb that was President Roosevelt's favourite proverb.

Nigerian proverb that was President Roosevelt's favourite proverb.

Yes boss! Our in-house historian. I hail.



More of these threads boss. 3 Likes

Fact...Sometimes Trump makes sense,, sometimes he speaks from his a**s...his hate speech is what I don't like about him. 7 Likes

Words for the wise.

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."











I think GEJ should see this.





God bless Donald Trump



God bless GEJ



I think GEJ should see this.

God bless Donald Trump

God bless GEJ

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."











I think GEJ should see this.





God bless Donald Trump



God bless GEJ



God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

I just pity the youths of this generation.



I just pity the youths of this generation.

Blessing and praying for their tormentors.

I just pity the youths of this generation.



If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.

You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.

Have a nice day.







You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.





If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.

You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.

Have a nice day.

If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.







You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.





Have a nice day. 22 Likes

If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not [size=8pt][/size]tormenting me.







You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.





Have a nice day.



It should torment u cos ur wats wrong with the society and country at large. How can u celebrate criminals yet want to end corruption, are u not nuts in the head

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."











I think GEJ should see this.





God bless Donald Trump



God bless GEJ



God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Another reason why it is believed Nigerians future is in shambles with this comment from a youth.



Another reason why it is believed Nigerians future is in shambles with this comment from a youth.

So sad.

the ipods will come n masturbate on this 5 Likes 2 Shares

My favourite; Those who their CHI has cracked their palm kernels should not look down on others. Chinua Achebe 5 Likes 1 Share

Trump you don become Osu as from today, we no support you again! 4 Likes 1 Share