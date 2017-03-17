₦airaland Forum

Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by naptu2: 3:12pm
TRUMP'S FAVOURITE PROVERB IS FROM NIGERIA - BBC

Welcoming the Irish prime minister to the White House President Donald Trump quoted one of his favourite proverbs:

"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."

Many Irish people have pointed out that this is not an Irish proverb, and have suggested they are the words of a Nigerian Albashir Adam Alhassan.

https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10155178512510229&id=285361880228&_rdr





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2qTwDn7mmM

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by hucienda: 3:17pm
"Speak gently and carry a big stick ..."

President Trump, I see you.

Long line of Republican POTUS, from Lincoln to Trump.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by naptu2: 3:18pm
hucienda:
"Speak gently and carry a big stick ..."

Nigerian proverb that was President Roosevelt's favourite proverb.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by hucienda: 3:20pm
naptu2:


Nigerian proverb that was President Roosevelt's favourite proverb.

Yes boss! Our in-house historian. I hail.

More of these threads boss.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by KINGMAKER001(m): 3:24pm
Fact...Sometimes Trump makes sense,, sometimes he speaks from his a**s...his hate speech is what I don't like about him.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by DozieInc(m): 3:25pm
Words for the wise.
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Jayson1: 3:25pm
"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."





I think GEJ should see this. cool


God bless Donald Trump

God bless GEJ

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by ElsonMorali: 3:32pm
Jayson1:
"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."





I think GEJ should see this. cool


God bless Donald Trump

God bless GEJ

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

I just pity the youths of this generation.

Blessing and praying for their tormentors.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Jayson1: 3:35pm
ElsonMorali:


I just pity the youths of this generation.

Blessing and praying for their tormentors.
If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.



You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.


Have a nice day.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by BlacSmit: 3:50pm
U.S stealing our punch line (and our crude) since 19...

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by UltraSphinx(m): 3:58pm
Ow..
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Negotiate: 4:05pm
Na so

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by balancediet(m): 4:06pm
He's a crook politician nå, so which other country dø you expect him to get raw materials?

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by marltech: 4:06pm
Those that prove untrue are those that just came to fvck with you!!!
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by izzou(m): 4:08pm
Jayson1:
If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.



You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.


Have a nice day.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by TippyTop(m): 4:08pm
Ok, big deal.
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Goldenheart(m): 4:08pm
sad And sooo

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Fuadeiza(m): 4:08pm
shocked
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by leokennedi(m): 4:08pm
¡salud!
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Randy100: 4:08pm
Okechukwu trump carry on.
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by tosyne2much(m): 4:08pm
My own favourite proverb is from Bubu
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Vorpal: 4:09pm
A privilege so rare.
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by gabi87(m): 4:09pm
Jayson1:
If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not [size=8pt][/size]tormenting me.



You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.


Have a nice day.


It should torment u cos ur wats wrong with the society and country at large. How can u celebrate criminals yet want to end corruption, are u not nuts in the head

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by eitsei(m): 4:09pm
Has it now become something to rejoice about? undecided
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Oremilekuni: 4:09pm
reakly

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Ijaya123: 4:10pm
Jayson1:
"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."





I think GEJ should see this. cool


God bless Donald Trump

God bless GEJ

God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Another reason why it is believed Nigerians future is in shambles with this comment from a youth.

So sad.

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by mykelmeezy: 4:10pm
the ipods will come n masturbate on this

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by bestman09(m): 4:10pm
My favourite; Those who their CHI has cracked their palm kernels should not look down on others. Chinua Achebe

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by okonja(m): 4:10pm
So..? undecided
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by seunny4lif(m): 4:11pm
Nigeria cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool
Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by JustinSlayer69: 4:11pm
Nna !!! angry angry angry

Shouldn't it be a Jew proverb?

Trump you don become Osu as from today, we no support you again! angry

Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by enemmo(f): 4:11pm
Goldenheart:
sad And sooo


Ewwww

