|Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by naptu2: 3:12pm
TRUMP'S FAVOURITE PROVERB IS FROM NIGERIA - BBC
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by hucienda: 3:17pm
"Speak gently and carry a big stick ..."
President Trump, I see you.
Long line of Republican POTUS, from Lincoln to Trump.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by naptu2: 3:18pm
hucienda:
Nigerian proverb that was President Roosevelt's favourite proverb.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by hucienda: 3:20pm
naptu2:
Yes boss! Our in-house historian. I hail.
More of these threads boss.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by KINGMAKER001(m): 3:24pm
Fact...Sometimes Trump makes sense,, sometimes he speaks from his a**s...his hate speech is what I don't like about him.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by DozieInc(m): 3:25pm
Words for the wise.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Jayson1: 3:25pm
"Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those who have stuck by you."
I think GEJ should see this.
God bless Donald Trump
God bless GEJ
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by ElsonMorali: 3:32pm
Jayson1:
I just pity the youths of this generation.
Blessing and praying for their tormentors.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Jayson1: 3:35pm
ElsonMorali:If they're tormenting you, I can boldly tell you that they're not tormenting me.
You can argue with your ancestors about it sir.
Have a nice day.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by BlacSmit: 3:50pm
U.S stealing our punch line (and our crude) since 19...
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by UltraSphinx(m): 3:58pm
Ow..
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Negotiate: 4:05pm
Na so
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by balancediet(m): 4:06pm
He's a crook politician nå, so which other country dø you expect him to get raw materials?
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by marltech: 4:06pm
Those that prove untrue are those that just came to fvck with you!!!
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by izzou(m): 4:08pm
Jayson1:
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by TippyTop(m): 4:08pm
Ok, big deal.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Goldenheart(m): 4:08pm
And sooo
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Fuadeiza(m): 4:08pm
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by leokennedi(m): 4:08pm
¡salud!
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Randy100: 4:08pm
Okechukwu trump carry on.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by tosyne2much(m): 4:08pm
My own favourite proverb is from Bubu
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Vorpal: 4:09pm
A privilege so rare.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by gabi87(m): 4:09pm
Jayson1:
It should torment u cos ur wats wrong with the society and country at large. How can u celebrate criminals yet want to end corruption, are u not nuts in the head
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by eitsei(m): 4:09pm
Has it now become something to rejoice about?
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Oremilekuni: 4:09pm
reakly
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by Ijaya123: 4:10pm
Jayson1:
Another reason why it is believed Nigerians future is in shambles with this comment from a youth.
So sad.
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by mykelmeezy: 4:10pm
the ipods will come n masturbate on this
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by bestman09(m): 4:10pm
My favourite; Those who their CHI has cracked their palm kernels should not look down on others. Chinua Achebe
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by okonja(m): 4:10pm
So..?
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by seunny4lif(m): 4:11pm
Nigeria
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by JustinSlayer69: 4:11pm
Nna !!!
Shouldn't it be a Jew proverb?
Trump you don become Osu as from today, we no support you again!
|Re: Trump's Favourite Proverb Is From Nigeria - BBC by enemmo(f): 4:11pm
Goldenheart:
Ewwww
