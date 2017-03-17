₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,667 members, 3,424,369 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 05:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC (18058 Views)
Speed Limiter: FRSC Impounds 20 Vehicles In Onitsha / Largest Land Vehicles In The World (photos) / Tragedy As Container Fell On 2 Vehicles In Ikorodu,4 Killed,Others Injured(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by autojosh: 3:19pm
Are you aware we have speed limits in Nigeria?
Implementation may be next to non but the policy does exist as seen in the attached snapshot.
The maximum speed limit in Nigeria is 100km/hr… and there is even a caveat that says “Ignorance of the law is not an excuse”
Tell us if you like these speed limits to be implemented or not..
https://autojosh.com/speed-limits-in-nigeria/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by GAZZUZZ(m): 3:32pm
That was quick....
Get your drivers license without stress, visit this thread.
http://www.nairaland.com/2757772/apply-get-original-drivers-license
08023138853
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by paschal47(m): 3:35pm
Nigerian roads are speed limits already, why implement that?
76 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by eph123: 3:36pm
autojosh:
those danfo drivers would disagree
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by diva90(f): 3:36pm
But what's the point of having printed out speed limits if no one enforces it and there are no road signs on designated roads
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by hjedua(m): 3:36pm
a
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by almsofgold: 3:36pm
I don't think they had gazzuzz in mind when they drafted this law
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by erico2k2(m): 3:36pm
GAZZUZZ:Baba U just grab land like dis
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by inoki247: 3:36pm
sho le werk sha....
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by talk2uwem: 3:37pm
pls tell FRSC to make it 150 for privates and 130 for public cars/bus
2 Likes
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by spartan117(m): 3:37pm
Okay
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by ChuzzyBlog: 3:37pm
Will they hear?
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by NextGovernor(m): 3:37pm
We have already been practicing this erroneously since I was born. Which road will you run above 100km/hr in Nigeria?
In streets you can't even run more than 20km/hr
In town you can't run more than 40km/hr
in highway you can't run more than 60km/hr
Expressway you can't run more than 80km/hr all becos of potholes, fallen trailers and Police check points.
Before this nonsense people talk about spend limit they should hammer on good roads first because 80% of accidents in Nigeria are caused by bad roads not over speed.
13 Likes
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by nickxtra(m): 3:37pm
Okay. Na tortoise car?
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by dammytosh: 3:37pm
eph123:
They dnt even have a speedometer.
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by tohpahz(f): 3:37pm
And someone I know does 160 nd above on 3rd mainland bridge.
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by ayatt(m): 3:37pm
how can they checkmate this now?
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by drinkgarri: 3:37pm
What of people wey dey treck...abeg include us...9ja no go spoil
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by ednut1(m): 3:37pm
why cant car manufacturers make cars within the speed limits
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by trueking: 3:38pm
100km/h is too small
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by softwerk(f): 3:39pm
Setraco and Dangote PHD
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by kingreign: 3:39pm
That list Kole werk
Today alone I've done a160km/h dash from AYA to kubwa
In other news. I thank God for my oga Gazzuzz who made FTC may his network continually connect like 4G LTE
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by izzou(m): 3:39pm
Trailers should do a 60?
Tankers dey blow 90 along Benin expressway
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by whela(m): 3:39pm
Nice but private cars can still go120 on the expressway....
Also the government cars nko... They're the ones who go like 180/km
1 Like
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by uscofield: 3:39pm
Do we have roads in Nigeria?
The potholes and bad roads are speed limits.
1 Like
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by 2best(m): 3:39pm
100km/hr Ȋ̝̊̅§ quite too slow for an expressway
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by isahsalee: 3:39pm
let see who obeys
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by Anthony0094(m): 3:39pm
100km/hr
Lol
Na im be say from OSHA to Lagos na a day+
1 Like
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by godunia(m): 3:40pm
They have told you, ignore it and see yourself at the national hospital on admission or in the mortuary.
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by itsRhamzy: 3:40pm
I wish those hiace bus drivers will listen to you....
but its good move though, as this will reduce road accidents...
1 Like
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by ehissi(m): 3:40pm
Which type of useless speed limits are these one's.........
Plus what proven study has displayed that over - speed is responsible for accidents.............
Speed doesn't kill, in fact speed is a necessity on the Expressways, especially when it is an isolated area that is infested with robbers and miscreants.
Though speeding could be a factor but ultimately it lack of basic training plus some good old - fashioned carelessness that are the major causes of accidents and not over speeding. ............
Amongst other factors........
So if I dey run 110 km for the Edo section of the Benin - Ore expressway, accident come happen, somebody go come look speed limit for here, talk say I dey overspeed?
Rubbish........
Anyway, people whey create the speed limit, na Helicopter them dey use travel from Lagos to Benin or Lagos to Abuja. Take off from Lagos, 15 minutes they are at Abuja, na E make them dey put nonsensical and unrealistic speed limit.............
Its nonsense I tell you, nonsense............
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC by ehissi(m): 3:40pm
itsRhamzy:
Na Nairaland na E you talk. Try entering a Bus from Benin to Lagos that has speed limiter set at 90 km and leave Benin for lagos at 2 PM.
Na so arm robbers go dey rob you, hand you over to the next set.
I enter Edegbe bus from Benin to Lagos, moto leave garage a few minutes after 12noon, we got to berger 6 PM...........
No traffic, nothing for road. Once driver starts getting close to 90km/HR. The limiter will start to beep, the moment the vehicles goes above 90km for more than 10 second, the vehicle will automatically drop down 60 km. ..........
I just dey imagine, if I do mistake enter that kind moto say I dey Jos from Lagos..........
I go just leave Lagos 17 March 2017 arrive jos 18 March 2019, hear say them don declare results for presidential elections.......
That is assuming arm robbers no beat shege commot for my body before I reach there.............
Nonsense and ingredients policy of a selfie taking government that believe that recession is just a word..........
8 Likes 2 Shares
His Honda Cross Tour Was Snatched In Abuja - Please Help / Plate Number Theives: Check Your Plate Number Now / How A Mechanic Made A Nigerian Woman Drive With A Missing Suspension Linkage
Viewing this topic: makapoda, wisefizz(m), ifeconwamama247, ace05(m), okosodo, glowithdan(m), tyav7, yankison(m), jubor(m), cummando(m), Untainted007, pattybf(f), olagamalin(m), 7footre(m), Yyeske(m), kunlegentle(m), Snowstorm, chiabahi(m), fratermathy(m), mmb1304, odogwuabia, lekelistik, nocosomia, paschal47(m), numtums(m), agakeem, dozeman, TGM2015, mesoprogress(m) and 69 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3