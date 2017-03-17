Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Speed Limits For Vehicles In Nigeria – FRSC (18058 Views)

Speed Limiter: FRSC Impounds 20 Vehicles In Onitsha / Largest Land Vehicles In The World (photos) / Tragedy As Container Fell On 2 Vehicles In Ikorodu,4 Killed,Others Injured(Pics

Implementation may be next to non but the policy does exist as seen in the attached snapshot.



The maximum speed limit in Nigeria is 100km/hr… and there is even a caveat that says “Ignorance of the law is not an excuse”



Tell us if you like these speed limits to be implemented or not..



https://autojosh.com/speed-limits-in-nigeria/ Are you aware we have speed limits in Nigeria?Implementation may be next to non but the policy does exist as seen in the attached snapshot.The maximum speed limit in Nigeria is 100km/hr… and there is even a caveat that says "Ignorance of the law is not an excuse"Tell us if you like these speed limits to be implemented or not..









Nigerian roads are speed limits already, why implement that? 76 Likes 1 Share

those danfo drivers would disagree those danfo drivers would disagree

But what's the point of having printed out speed limits if no one enforces it and there are no road signs on designated roads

I don't think they had gazzuzz in mind when they drafted this law

GAZZUZZ:

Baba U just grab land like dis Baba U just grab land like dis

sho le werk sha....

pls tell FRSC to make it 150 for privates and 130 for public cars/bus 2 Likes

Will they hear?





In streets you can't even run more than 20km/hr

In town you can't run more than 40km/hr

in highway you can't run more than 60km/hr

Expressway you can't run more than 80km/hr all becos of potholes, fallen trailers and Police check points.



Okay. Na tortoise car?

eph123:





those danfo drivers would disagree

They dnt even have a speedometer. They dnt even have a speedometer.

And someone I know does 160 nd above on 3rd mainland bridge.

how can they checkmate this now?

What of people wey dey treck...abeg include us...9ja no go spoil

why cant car manufacturers make cars within the speed limits 3 Likes 1 Share

100km/h is too small

'hired killers' sorry truck drivers please take note Setraco and Dangote PHDsorry truck drivers please take note 2 Likes 1 Share



Today alone I've done a160km/h dash from AYA to kubwa



In other news. I thank God for my oga Gazzuzz who made FTC may his network continually connect like 4G LTE That list Kole werkToday alone I've done a160km/h dash from AYA to kubwaIn other news. I thank God for my oga Gazzuzz who made FTCmay his network continually connect like 4G LTE





Trailers should do a 60?



Tankers dey blow 90 along Benin expressway Trailers should do a 60?Tankers dey blow 90 along Benin expressway

Nice but private cars can still go120 on the expressway....

Also the government cars nko... They're the ones who go like 180/km 1 Like

Do we have roads in Nigeria?

The potholes and bad roads are speed limits. 1 Like

100km/hr Ȋ̝̊̅§ quite too slow for an expressway

let see who obeys

100km/hr



Na im be say from OSHA to Lagos na a day+ 1 Like

They have told you, ignore it and see yourself at the national hospital on admission or in the mortuary.

I wish those hiace bus drivers will listen to you....



but its good move though, as this will reduce road accidents... 1 Like





Plus what proven study has displayed that over - speed is responsible for accidents.............



Speed doesn't kill, in fact speed is a necessity on the Expressways, especially when it is an isolated area that is infested with robbers and miscreants.



Though speeding could be a factor but ultimately it lack of basic training plus some good old - fashioned carelessness that are the major causes of accidents and not over speeding. ............



Amongst other factors........



So if I dey run 110 km for the Edo section of the Benin - Ore expressway, accident come happen, somebody go come look speed limit for here, talk say I dey overspeed?



Rubbish........



Anyway, people whey create the speed limit, na Helicopter them dey use travel from Lagos to Benin or Lagos to Abuja. Take off from Lagos, 15 minutes they are at Abuja, na E make them dey put nonsensical and unrealistic speed limit.............





