|The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by AbuHammaad: 3:24pm On Mar 17
It is the custom in our country on Friday to send text messages and people congratulate one another on the occasion of Friday by saying “Jumu‘ah mubaarak” or “Jumu‘ah tayyibah.”
Praise be to Allaah.
Firstly:
There is no doubt that Friday is an “Eid” or “festival” for the Muslims, as it says in the hadeeth narrated from Ibn ‘Abbaas (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “This is a day of ‘Eid that Allah has ordained for the Muslims, so whoever comes to Jumu‘ah, let him do ghusl, and if he has any perfume let him put some on, and you should use the miswaak.” Narrated by Ibn Maajah, 1098; classed as hasan by al-Albaani in Saheeh Ibn Maajah.
Ibn al-Qayyim (may Allah have mercy on him) said, describing the special virtues of Friday:
Thirteen: It is a day of ‘Eid that is repeated every week.
Zaad al-Ma‘aad, 1/369
Thus the Muslims have three Eids: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, which come once every year, and Jumu‘ah which is repeated once every week.
Secondly:
With regard to the Muslims congratulating one another on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, this is prescribed and it is narrated from the Sahaabah (may Allah be pleased with them). This has been discussed previously in the answers to questions no. 49021 and 36442. As for congratulating one another on the occasion of Friday, what seems to us to be the case is that it is not prescribed, because the fact that Friday is an Eid was known to the Sahaabah (may Allah be pleased with them), and they were more knowledgeable than us about its virtues, and they were keen to respect it and give it its due, but there is no report to suggest that they used to congratulate one another on Fridays. And all goodness is in following them (may Allah be pleased with them).
Shaykh Saalih ibn Fawzaan (may Allah preserve him) was asked: What is the ruling on sending text messages every Friday and ending with the phrase “Jumu‘ah mubaarak”?
He replied:
The early generation did not congratulate one another on Fridays, so we should not introduce anything that they did not do.
End quote from Ajwabat As’ilah Majallat al-Da‘wah al-Islamiyyah.
A similar fatwa was issued by Shaykh Sulaymaan al-Maajid (may Allah preserve him), when he said:
We do not think it is prescribed to exchange congratulations on Fridays, such as saying to one another, “Jumu‘ah mubaarak” and so on, because it comes under the heading of du‘aa’s and dhikrs, which must be based on a text (of the Qur’aan or Sunnah) because this is purely the matter of worship and if it were good, the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) and his Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) would have done it before us. If anyone suggests that this is permissible, then that may imply that it is prescribed to say du‘aa’s and congratulate one another after having done the five daily prayers and other acts of worship, and du‘aa’ at these times was not done by the early generations.
End quote from the Shaykh’s website (may Allah preserve him)
http://www.salmajed.com/ar/node/2601
If a Muslim prays for his brother on Friday with the intention of softening his heart and making him happy, and seeking the time when supplications are answered, there is nothing wrong with that.
And Allah knows best.
https://islamqa.info/en/134741
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by AbuHammaad: 3:25pm On Mar 17
This is something I was once guilty of until I stumbled upon the truth. May Allah SWT preserve us upon guidance
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by AbdelKabir: 3:38pm On Mar 17
jazakAllaah khayra,
Meanwhile,
a sufi will soon come for your head.....
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by AbuHammaad: 3:41pm On Mar 17
AbdelKabir:
I don't have time for nonsense. I'm busy sef
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by snapscore: 5:58pm On Mar 17
Jazakallahu Khyran.
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by shawl: 3:15pm On Mar 19
AbuHammaad:
Misguided fatawa (as usual).
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by Rashduct4luv(m): 10:35am On Mar 24
shawl:
Abeg, Benefit us with your own Saheeh fatwah on the topic!
|Re: The Ruling On Saying Jumah Mubarak And Sending It via texts On Fridays by shawl: 5:07pm On Mar 26
^
AbuHammaad:
That is not a proof.
The prophet, sallAllahu alaihi wa sallam, never said what me and my sahaba, radiyAllahu anhum, did not do is an "introduced" thing (bid'a). That is an erroneous understanding of what constitutes bid'a.
How can the prophet, sallAllahu alayhi wa sallam, declare a day as a day of 'festival' and someone is trying to declare the main substance of it, the greeting of festivity bid'a? This is a clear deficiency in understanding what constitutes bid'a and trying to make the deen look contradictory in its composition.
Abu Darda (RA) narrates that the Prophet (salallaho alaihi wasalam) said: whatever Allaah has permitted in his book is halaal, whatever he has forbidden is haraam, and anything over which there is silence is pardoned, so accept the pardon of Allaah, for Allaah cannot be forgetful. Then he recited this verse: "and your Lord is never forgetful".
The act of greeting one another on the day of Juma'ah is well accomodated in the above hadith and conforms to practices encouraged on the days of festivities.
AbuHammaad:
...Do repent to Allah for your sins and supplicate with raised hands at the times of prayer as these are the best times, during which Allah Almighty looks at His servants with mercy. Allah Answers if they supplicate, Responds if they call, Grants if He is asked, and Accepts if they entreat. O people! you have made your conscience the slave of your desires.
- (Sermon Of Ramadan) Ibn Khuzaimah, Al Baihaqi.
