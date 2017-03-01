₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by TunezBlog: 3:26pm
Popular Nigerian producer and label owner, Don Jazzy has always managed to keep his relationship private and has remained single whenever he gets questioned by the media.
However matters of the heart can't be kept hidden forever as the Mavin records boss, has always dropped hint about the woman in his life, despite openly stating at every single opportunity that he has a strong crush on music star Rihanna.
Don Jazzy while trying to promote Iyanya's new single, last week let slip and shared a footage of his girlfriend singing the tune on his gram stories. This isn't the first time he will be sharing a photo of the mysterious lady tho, as he once showed her off on his gram with a caption that nothing will ever break them apart..
See her photos below...
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by ring7(m): 3:37pm
Oga Don jazzy when you go marry?
No kill yourself abeg pick one already.
I think Tonto dike is meant for you.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Smellymouth: 3:38pm
Is she Onome?
19 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Lawlahdey(f): 3:41pm
She looks innocently cute.
16 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by dadavivo: 3:42pm
After the hatred shown to Tboss from people who said they don't like her cos she's 50% Nigeria and 50% oyinbo.
Tboss surprisely acquired more thousands of fans cos of the hates. For the 1st time she's now at par with Efe. On unofficial online poll.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Cutehector(m): 3:49pm
Money answereth "all things"
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Smellymouth: 3:52pm
dadavivo:
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by saintikechi(m): 3:55pm
I think she is pretty
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by ichommy(m): 4:00pm
Beautiful Lady, She white o.
Cutehector:
Before Nko
8 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by kings09(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by tosyne2much(m): 4:18pm
DonJazzy, enough of this childishness as this doesn't suit your age anymore. This is what your younger ones should be doing, not you. Build a family and stop flaunting someone you aren't married to, on social media. You will earn more respect when you flaunt your wife (not baby mama) or child on social media than this
I don't know if my comment makes any sense
49 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Damilare5882(m): 4:19pm
One down...remain banky w
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by marltech: 4:19pm
Oga Don Jazzy. (Twale)
When you go marry?
Sheybi you get money (Kilode)
Why you dey dulling?
Yesterday Orobo!
Today na Lepa
Shey na Omo Dudu
Abomo Pupa
No kill Yosef
Pick one already
E dun dey look like you wan discover Mungo Park
MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by PERFECT2(m): 4:19pm
There is a reason why he finally unveiled her. Very soon we'll all know. Bet me that's true.
Well,Facially..... Beautiful
If I had seen anything less, I for surprise.
Character..... Let's wait and see
Baba Mama...... Soon
Ability to manage her relationship with Social Media....... Unknown uet
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Kenshinmunac: 4:19pm
he for pain me to say my girlfriend no fair and fine like this too
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by money121(m): 4:19pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by sunnyside16(m): 4:19pm
is she actually fine or make up enabled fine
4 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by toyinjimoh(m): 4:20pm
marry her if u truely love her....oga don jazzy wen u go marry?
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by QuitNotice(m): 4:20pm
Don Baba J, bad guy
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by donsteady(m): 4:20pm
Lol
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Amberon: 4:20pm
Cool
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by helinues: 4:20pm
Okay.. kwatinu but I know you are lying
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by priscaoge(f): 4:20pm
Ok
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by EgunMogaji(m): 4:20pm
Hmmm...something a go on
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Divay22(f): 4:20pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by YoungBlackRico: 4:21pm
Op let it be known that from the deepest part of my heart I really don't give a_fuck.
tosyne2much:Seriously?
Btw, you left me hanging yesterday. Gimme your girlfriend number before what happened in 1967 repeat itself, no say i no warn you o
©YBR
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Fomaxcool: 4:21pm
saintikechi:Don't ever think again. She is damn Beauriful.
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Nofuckgiven: 4:21pm
Don Jazzy do wife her oh! We no wan hear babymama like wizkid and davido! I know you are a responsible Igbo guy unlike flavour!
3 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by Divinerace(m): 4:21pm
this 1 na abino?
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by dessz(m): 4:21pm
pretty girl but idgàf about the face..I want to see the yansh.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by ayatt(m): 4:22pm
Smellymouth:welcome bck bro
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shows Off His Girlfriend And She Is Beautiful by NinaArsenal(f): 4:22pm
She is fine.
