However matters of the heart can't be kept hidden forever as the Mavin records boss, has always dropped hint about the woman in his life, despite openly stating at every single opportunity that he has a strong crush on music star Rihanna.



Don Jazzy while trying to promote Iyanya's new single, last week let slip and shared a footage of his girlfriend singing the tune on his gram stories. This isn't the first time he will be sharing a photo of the mysterious lady tho, as he once showed her off on his gram with a caption that nothing will ever break them apart..



See her photos below...





http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/mavin-records-boss-don-jazzy-shares.html



No kill yourself abeg pick one already.

I think Tonto dike is meant for you. Oga Don jazzy when you go marry?No kill yourself abeg pick one already.I think Tonto dike is meant for you. 38 Likes 1 Share

Is she Onome? 19 Likes

She looks innocently cute. 16 Likes

After the hatred shown to Tboss from people who said they don't like her cos she's 50% Nigeria and 50% oyinbo.



Tboss surprisely acquired more thousands of fans cos of the hates. For the 1st time she's now at par with Efe. On unofficial online poll. 8 Likes 1 Share

Money answereth "all things"

dadavivo:

After the hatred shown to Tboss from people who said they don't like her cos she's 50% Nigeria and 50% oyinbo.



Tboss surprisely acquired more thousands of fans cos of the hates. For the 1st time she's now at par with Efe. On unofficial online poll. 15 Likes 1 Share

I think she is pretty 2 Likes











Cutehector:

Money answereth "all things"



Before Nko Beautiful Lady, She white o.Before Nko 8 Likes

DonJazzy, enough of this childishness as this doesn't suit your age anymore. This is what your younger ones should be doing, not you. Build a family and stop flaunting someone you aren't married to, on social media. You will earn more respect when you flaunt your wife (not baby mama) or child on social media than this



I don't know if my comment makes any sense 49 Likes 7 Shares

One down...remain banky w 2 Likes 1 Share

Oga Don Jazzy. (Twale)

When you go marry?

Sheybi you get money (Kilode)

Why you dey dulling?

Yesterday Orobo!

Today na Lepa

Shey na Omo Dudu

Abomo Pupa

No kill Yosef

Pick one already

E dun dey look like you wan discover Mungo Park



There is a reason why he finally unveiled her. Very soon we'll all know. Bet me that's true.

Well,Facially..... Beautiful

If I had seen anything less, I for surprise.

Character..... Let's wait and see

Baba Mama...... Soon

Ability to manage her relationship with Social Media....... Unknown uet 3 Likes

he for pain me to say my girlfriend no fair and fine like this too he for pain me to say my girlfriend no fair and fine like this too

is she actually fine or make up enabled fine 4 Likes

marry her if u truely love her....oga don jazzy wen u go marry? 2 Likes

Don Baba J, bad guy

Lol

Cool

Okay.. kwatinu but I know you are lying

Ok

Hmmm...something a go on

Hmmmm

Op let it be known that from the deepest part of my heart I really don't give a_fuck.



tosyne2much:

Don Jazzy, enough of this childishness.. This is what your younger ones should be doing, not you.. Build a family and stop flaunting someone you aren't married to, on social media



If you agree click LIKE, otherwise click SHARE if you disagree



Btw, you left me hanging yesterday. Gimme your girlfriend number before what happened in 1967 repeat itself, no say i no warn you o Seriously?Btw, you left me hanging yesterday. Gimme your girlfriend number before what happened in 1967 repeat itself, no say i no warn you o



©YBR

saintikechi:

I think she is pretty Don't ever think again. She is damn Beauriful. Don't ever think again. She is damn Beauriful. 2 Likes

Don Jazzy do wife her oh! We no wan hear babymama like wizkid and davido! I know you are a responsible Igbo guy unlike flavour! 3 Likes

this 1 na abino?

pretty girl but idgàf about the face..I want to see the yansh. 1 Like

Smellymouth:

Is she Onome? welcome bck bro welcome bck bro 1 Like