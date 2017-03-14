₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by kinstar112: 3:33pm
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/226375-exclusive-sex-scandal-real-identity-woman-claiming-apostle-sulemans-second-ex-lover-revealed.html
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by mymadam: 3:42pm
Meaningless, IMHO. More questions than answers
1 Like
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Junior66(m): 3:57pm
I will create a thread on this woman shortly. I think she is saying the truth. Someone close to me was with her a few days ago. It was serious matter o but the DPO (police) involved settled the matter out of court to avoid the press. Sahara reporters aint answering me so i guess i will just create a thread and spill it here.
6 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Junior66(m): 4:10pm
Where is lalasticlala? Snake de here o.
1 Like
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by amiibaby(f): 5:14pm
Hmmmm
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Papiikush: 5:14pm
See forget about the whole accusations.
Sometimes there is an Atom of truth in every lies. He is human not an angel...why don't you just admit to your fück up and let bygones be bygones.
1 Like
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by MrIcredible: 5:15pm
I KNOW SHE GO STILL BE OSU-ALUSI
NA DEM
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by MrIcredible: 5:15pm
That EMEKA PAUL IS A DOLT
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by 7Alexander(m): 5:15pm
Bullshit, this Suleiman tale has become stale as Bleep
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 5:15pm
El Rufai Media Center kaduna ..where is the EMC getting all these singer wannabes Olosho from ? This is is becoming comedy I tell U
4 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by LOGDAN(m): 5:16pm
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by VickyRotex(f): 5:16pm
I just want to say:
Chelsea for Life!!!!
KTBFFH!
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Inception(m): 5:16pm
Junior66:
Which kain snake biko
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 5:16pm
6 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by okonja(m): 5:16pm
It is a Ghen ghen
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Gabrielwilliams(m): 5:16pm
nawa o.. what is really going on?
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 5:17pm
Can I see her yansh? I'll be able to tell if she's lying
1 Like
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by GodblessNig247(m): 5:17pm
Apostle don suffer. God please see him through this trying period. Amen
4 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 5:17pm
SalamRushdie:Apostle booty booty media center ABBMC
2 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Benekruku(m): 5:17pm
Sheeples will say they have gone to hire another prostitute when it's glaring that Suleman is a pervert!
3 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Ishilove: 5:17pm
This one is on PHD mission: Pull Him Down by all means.
The lies and contradictions are so obvious it's almost comical.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by iamexcelblog(m): 5:17pm
All these useless attacks on Suleiman will fall and fail vigorouly. Christians, this is a moment of test for all of you. Forget all that bullshyt talk of "playing religious card." I am in the North and I can authoritatively tell you that Muslims and their clerics are the worst hypocrites. They engage in all kinds of atrocious stuffs including drugs and homosexuality. Yet none of them is called out. Does it not suprise all of you that this is coming at a time when Apostle Suleiman called on all Christians to rise up and defend there faith.
Left for me, I may say that Apostle Suleiman backslided. But who doesnt? Abraham backslided and gave us Ishmael that brought about this demonic religion that is troubling the world. David backslided by sleeping with Barthsheeba. Samson backslided. Even Noah backslided by spilling his seed. Yet God forgave all of them. You See?
SO PASTOR, IF YOU ARE READING THIS, WE FULLY SUPPORT YOU AND YOU ARE FORGIVEN WHETHER YOU DID IT OR NOT. AM A CATHOLIC BUT I FORGIVE YOU SAME WAY I PRAY GOD FORGIVES YOU. THAT IS IF YOU ARE GUILTY OO. DAVID DID WORST AND WAS FORGIVEN.
Personally, am not interested in whether Apostle Suleiman did it or not. Am just after the timing of the event. Something is not adding up. These Muslims are Criminals. Same with this useless Buhari government. They are doing everything to silence this great man.But ask yourself, after him, WHO IS NEXT?
For that Worthless and Hopeless Otobo to open her devilish mouth to say that Pastor Suleman licks her worthless and useless Duri to speak in tongues is a pointer that this girl is shameless and hopeless. She has backing by powerful forces!
CHRISTIANS BE CAREFUL. MUSLIMS ARE TRYING TO TAKE THIS MAN DOWN. ESPECIALLY THE KADUNA MAFIA AND THE KADUNA STATE worthless Power brokers. THEY HAVE LOTS OF MAN POWER AND FINANCES AND CAN PULL IT OFF. IN THE COMING DAYS, YOU WILL BE SEEING LOTS OF FAKE VIDEOS AND PICTURES.
I have taken my time to watch the worthless video uploaded here by Kaduna media centre and none of them has evidence or anything relating to sexual immorality. CHRISTIANS WISE UP. AFTER SULEMAN, IT MAY BE A CATHOLIC BISHOP OR ANOTHER POWERFUL PROTESTANT PASTOR.
BEFORE YOU CALL ME A SHEEPLE OR RELIGIOUS FANATIC, GO THROUGH MY PROFILE AND SEE TOPICS WHERE I CRITISCIZE RELIGION EVERY TIME. I EVEN DECLARED ATHEISM ONE TIME.
Quote me and die.
2 Likes
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by pxjosh(m): 5:17pm
.
MrIcredible:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by ipreach(m): 5:17pm
Useless.
why did it took her this long?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by marltech: 5:18pm
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by jerryunit48: 5:18pm
Dis one fine
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by sundayakasdy(m): 5:18pm
Apostle Suleman is INNOCENT - Stephanie Otobo finally Confessed {its a blackmail}
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_wL563VsRM
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by themonk: 5:18pm
[center][/center]
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by gbegemaster(m): 5:18pm
Utter rubbish.
All of them claim to have evidence but we nor dey see the evidence.
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Laple0541(m): 5:18pm
Another uppercut on Sule's jaw! the guy like light completion ladies.
A question for the lady: how many times did Sule has a party with you?.
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 5:18pm
you no well
Junior66:
|Re: YahwehYesha Ace "Queen Esther" Apostle Suleman’s Second Accuser Unveiled (Photo) by Polyphony(m): 5:18pm
I don't know about you but I think Apostle is guilty.
What happened to "take it to the Lord in prayer?"
If he's innocent, he doesn't have to make any noise or curse or baptize otobo or any other lady with occultic names.
But that's the world we live in today, once you're a man of God, you are without sin.
1 Like
