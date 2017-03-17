



http://www.nairaland.com/3684470/mosque-used-boko-haram-kogi



However, it appears the war against criminals in Kogi was more pervasive than what one thought. Apart from pulling down the homes of criminals, the onslaught against dangerous elements in Kogi State included where desperate elements kept their cache of ammunition. At Egge in Adavi LGA and Okengwe in Okene LGA, the places were pulled down. The first two photo were from Egge, the last two from Okengwe.



As shared by Petra at Egge...



At Egge in Adavi LGA, a mud house from which intelligence report led to recovery of a large cache of arms was pulled down.





As shared by Petra in Okengwe in Okene LGA ...



We are in Okengwe in Okene LGA at the house of a notorious criminal known as "Dollar Mopol" who was killed in November 2016 during a gun duel with men of the Nigeria Police Force. Even though he's been killed, some of his boys who were arrested confessed they used Dollar Mopol's house as 'armoury'. The arms have been recovered during an earlier search by security agents and today, on #DemolitionWednesday, the armoury goes down.





Source: Earlier in the week, the Kogi State government launched an onslaught on the residential houses of criminal elements in the state.However, it appears the war against criminals in Kogi was more pervasive than what one thought. Apart from pulling down the homes of criminals, the onslaught against dangerous elements in Kogi State included where desperate elements kept their cache of ammunition. At Egge in Adavi LGA and Okengwe in Okene LGA, the places were pulled down. The first two photo were from Egge, the last two from Okengwe.As shared by Petra at Egge...As shared by Petra in Okengwe in Okene LGA ...Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/17/armoury-used-by-criminals-to-store-dangerous-weapons-also-goes-down-in-kogi/