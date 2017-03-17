₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by tyokunbo(m): 4:09pm
Earlier in the week, the Kogi State government launched an onslaught on the residential houses of criminal elements in the state.
http://www.nairaland.com/3684470/mosque-used-boko-haram-kogi
However, it appears the war against criminals in Kogi was more pervasive than what one thought. Apart from pulling down the homes of criminals, the onslaught against dangerous elements in Kogi State included where desperate elements kept their cache of ammunition. At Egge in Adavi LGA and Okengwe in Okene LGA, the places were pulled down. The first two photo were from Egge, the last two from Okengwe.
As shared by Petra at Egge...
At Egge in Adavi LGA, a mud house from which intelligence report led to recovery of a large cache of arms was pulled down.
As shared by Petra in Okengwe in Okene LGA ...
We are in Okengwe in Okene LGA at the house of a notorious criminal known as "Dollar Mopol" who was killed in November 2016 during a gun duel with men of the Nigeria Police Force. Even though he's been killed, some of his boys who were arrested confessed they used Dollar Mopol's house as 'armoury'. The arms have been recovered during an earlier search by security agents and today, on #DemolitionWednesday, the armoury goes down.
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/17/armoury-used-by-criminals-to-store-dangerous-weapons-also-goes-down-in-kogi/
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by marltech: 4:11pm
Kai... These guys are officially mad!!!
1 Like
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by chuks34(m): 4:15pm
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Buharimustgo: 4:57pm
Most Nigerians and bad things are ,Zuma plsss
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by KINGwax007(m): 5:01pm
U just go destroy people's village. Where the weapons na?
1 Like
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Papiikush: 5:20pm
When will we stop hearing about these Boko guys?
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by okonja(m): 5:21pm
Good
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by mailingdgreat: 5:21pm
So are they saying we can we now travel past Lokoja/Okene axis in peace?
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Roon9(m): 5:22pm
You know it's kogi state when you hear demolishing, destroying or burying
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by shobroy10(m): 5:23pm
KINGwax007:haha use UR head my friend
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Jalubarika(m): 5:24pm
Of a truth, Yahaya worked through out this week.
I score him 3/20
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by maxiuc(m): 5:24pm
E no concern me
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by gaetano: 5:25pm
See as dem scatter person ogogoro shop come dey lie for us, dem think say we be mumu
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Maradonna: 5:26pm
Where are the weapons?
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by abdulaz: 5:28pm
This governor is really fighting criminal elements.
But we didn't see the catches of weopon though.
Narialanders you know how we roll.
Pictures or.............
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by tmans22: 5:29pm
Peace is here to stay
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by Jaftee(m): 5:30pm
abeg abeg make we hear word.
where are the weapons?
na so armory look like?
na so so lie lie every Governor de do, I guess they are leaning from Elrufai.
Aside sign board that this guy commission, na to de destroy people houses, villages and appoint people like Mercy Johnson this guy sabi.
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by jswas: 5:31pm
all hail Yahaya bello, the terrorist destroyer
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by seunlayi(m): 5:34pm
EXPOSED
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by oseka101(m): 5:37pm
..
|Re: Armoury Used By Criminals To Store Dangerous Weapons Goes Down In Kogi (pics) by shibanbo(m): 5:38pm
Yahaya go and pay 13 months salaries and stop that rubbish
