Reverend(Dr) Woyin Karowei Dorgu (born June 1958) is a Church of England priest and former medical doctor.In December 2016, it was announced that he would be the next Bishop of Woolwich,a suffragan Bishop in the Diocese of Southwark.He was consecrated a bishop today 17 March 2017.







Nigerian-born Reverend (Dr) Woyin Karowie Dorgu was today consecrated as Bishop of Woolwich/Diocese of Southwark London. Reverend(Dr) Woyin Karowei Dorgu (born June 1958) is a Church of England priest and former medical doctor. In December 2016, it was announced that he would be the next Bishop of Woolwich, a suffragan Bishop in the Diocese of Southwark. He was consecrated a bishop today 17 March 2017.

Congratulations.



Nigerians are making waves abroad, while some are branding themselves as Afonja and Flatino on Nairaland.



Keep the flag flying bro.



Congratulations to him.

Anyone notice something strange in the last pics?



Is that a white shadow or what?

Wow... congrats to him

