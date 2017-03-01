₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics)
Nigerian-born Reverend (Dr) Woyin Karowie Dorgu was today consecrated as Bishop of Woolwich/Diocese of Southwark London.
Reverend(Dr) Woyin Karowei Dorgu (born June 1958) is a Church of England priest and former medical doctor.In December 2016, it was announced that he would be the next Bishop of Woolwich,a suffragan Bishop in the Diocese of Southwark.He was consecrated a bishop today 17 March 2017.
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by podium(m): 7:43pm
congratulations
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Noblesoul123: 7:43pm
Congratulations.
Nigerians are making waves abroad, while some are branding themselves as Afonja and Flatino on Nairaland.
Keep the flag flying bro.
In fact, ......
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Hades2016(m): 7:43pm
Nice one .... make I pack here biko
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Elparaiso(m): 7:43pm
Congratulations to him.
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by DickDastardly(m): 7:43pm
Igbos are doing well "Nwonyii Okaronwe Udorgu"
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Ezezima2012(m): 7:43pm
Nice one
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by 7Alexander(m): 7:43pm
Anyone notice something strange in the last pics?
Is that a white shadow or what?
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by CharliParker: 7:43pm
wonderful
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by iykejohn(m): 7:44pm
waooo my fellow Catholic bro
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by linearity: 7:44pm
Nice
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Charleschidera(m): 7:44pm
Congrate to Him
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by slurryeye: 7:46pm
DickDastardly:
Really dude
Abeg who use tribalism swear for you?
Shame on you
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by maddman: 7:47pm
He's Polish na.
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Atro(m): 7:47pm
Wow... congrats to him
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Johnhug66(m): 7:47pm
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by DollarAngel(m): 7:47pm
Ndewoo
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by lepasharon(f): 7:48pm
Hide your lil boys
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Ihateafonja: 7:48pm
Noblesoul123:
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Ihateafonja: 7:48pm
DickDastardly:
Tiger faced people are coming 4 u.
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by MARKETfund: 7:50pm
Woolwich Arsenal my hood
Easy going town
Missed there
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by SalamRushdie: 7:52pm
Cool
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by MARKETfund: 7:55pm
lepasharon:
Why?
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Emmanuel602(m): 7:55pm
CHANGE AT WOOLWICH, CHANGE AT ARSENAL. ARSENE WENGER MUST GO
#WENGEROUT
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by Btruth: 7:59pm
Congratulations!
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by DozieInc(m): 8:02pm
7Alexander:I just saw it too. must be an explanation for that.
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by abancular(m): 8:05pm
thought i saw castrated .....
Re: Woyin Karowie Consecrated As Bishop Of Woolwich, London (Pics) by InvestinOwerri(m): 8:07pm
DickDastardly:Whats your point?
