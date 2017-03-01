₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:33pm
Here are photos of the Christian woman whose husband took to Sharia Court in Abuja for "worshiping God too much". Read below what was shared by Nigerian human rights lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye on Facebook.
Chinyere is a nice, lovely lady, a B.Sc. degree holder. She is calm and gentle and beautiful in many ways. She is a mother of 4 children and 4 months pregnant with the 5th. She is a strong christian and active member of her church. Her husband is neither here nor there. He is a Christian, but everything he does seems to come right from the devil's warehouse. He beats his wife at random and then heads to church to pray.
Like some Nigerian men, he manipulates all the gods. When he likes, he is a traditionalist relying on the customs of his people. At other times, he is a Christian quoting from the bible, particular the part that keeps women submissive. And finally, when neither the customs nor the Bible could help him, he ran to the Sharia.
This lady met with me today in Abuja in preparation for her ordeal in the Sharia Court next week. The man is actually asking the Sharia to assist him in getting separation from his wife for 6 months. Since she is 4-months pregnant, we seem to understand what he wants. He does't want to be bothered with her pregnancy headaches or costs. He wants to receive the baby only after he has confirmed it is a boy.
The lady gave me a list of woes she has encountered in the hands of this man. The latest is the fact that despite her Christian faith, the man secretly converted her to Islam.
I had a number of options and suggestion to make to this woman. I wanted to advise her to divorce the man outright rather than face the Sharia. But I remembered that many of the people in this group have insisted that God hates divorce. By implication, they are of the view that this woman should rather go with her husband to their new religion rather than divorce him. (By the way, all those in this group who insist that God hates it for this woman to divorce this man, raise your hands because I am about to advise her to divorce him).
Anyway, all effort is being made to protect this woman against all odds. Her greatest concern is her children. She doesn't want to be separated from her children. She has suffered so much in the hands of this man that she doesn't care about him any more. It is just her children. So, we are going to make sure that whatever happens, she will be with her children.
You can see me in the pictures with the lady
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-photos-of-woman-whose-husband-took.html
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by CastedDude: 5:36pm
end time husband
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by marltech: 5:36pm
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by cleatoris: 5:38pm
Intolerance and insensitivity. All embodied in one man.
Only Islam can entertain such despicable creature and his case.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by dainformant(m): 5:39pm
the man must be a joker
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Tenkobos(m): 5:39pm
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by thesicilian: 5:41pm
The woman should keep praying, the darkest hour comes before dawn. If she truly serves God with all her heart and its not just a matter of religion to her, God will prevail on her behalf and she'll win over her husband.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Nne5(f): 5:47pm
If it were partying too much would he have done this?
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by DickDastardly(m): 7:49pm
Be
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by alldbest: 7:49pm
Wetin remain to hear for this world?
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Oyind18: 7:49pm
Unstable man
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by tosyne2much(m): 7:50pm
We are the most religion people in the world yet we are the most rural and ignorant.. So being too prayerful now becomes an issue to be tabled down in the law of court?
A tale of a confused couple
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Mopolchi: 7:50pm
the man na mumu
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Nusaf: 7:51pm
Haha
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Moving4: 7:51pm
For worshipping God too much? Strange! Dere is no too much in worshipping God Sir
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Boydehot: 7:52pm
Islam religion of peace.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by dragonking3: 7:52pm
This man is a disgrace
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Olateef(m): 7:52pm
Oda be
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 7:52pm
May The man receive Sense in Jesus Name
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Sexytemi(f): 7:53pm
Crazy husband, Funny story.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by OlujobaSamuel: 7:53pm
i wont honour such if am in her shoes, i never entered a contract with him under such terms
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Ihateafonja: 7:53pm
Everytime Angel Gabriel dis, Angel Gabriel dat. Go and blow d trumpet in ur church or kuku be a Whistle blower . make we hear word!
Young03:
The man no get sense.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by emeralddayo(f): 7:53pm
the lady should leave the house with her kids asap.......i am a christain and i am not preaching divorce.....but remaining in that house would make any woman go insane not to talk of a pregnant woman....go and sort things out with God in prayers but not in that man's home, as you do not know when he will come in with a cutlass to display his prowess as the son of Ogun.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by snezBaba: 7:53pm
Boydehot:Shut up! who said the man is a Muslim?
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Young03: 7:54pm
Angel Michael iam still waiting for ur trumpet oo
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by Richy4(m): 7:54pm
wow!!! Some women are really living in hell....on this planet earth...what a swine she got for a husband...
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by dikachi01(m): 7:55pm
bt sharia court follow 4 judiciary?? am confuse abeg help me
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by POTUS07(m): 7:55pm
Wahala dey,,,can someone pls tell me wat else is new in dis part of the world
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by policy12: 7:55pm
...na dem
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by daretodiffer(f): 7:58pm
One of those women who doesn't want to divorce but yet won't stop complaining about their spouse. He didn't start this yesterday when it was just one child. God knows that her concern has little to do with her children. Methinks they gain their strength from pity party. To her now, she is a real and strong woman. Ijiot!
Yes, yes I know about domestic abuse so don't quote me.
|Re: Husband Takes His Christian Wife To Sharia Court For "Praying Too Much" (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:58pm
