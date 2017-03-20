Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? (2354 Views)

Good day y'all. I'm a fresh graduate of Unilag with a pass degree. I studied mathematics and statistics. Any idea what type of job I can do with my certificate. Serious ideas pls...

A desk officer in a pool office . 20 Likes

DID YOU HAVE "SERIOUS IDEAS" YET YOU GRADUATED WITH A PASS?

A desk officer in a pool office .

Shut up and get lost!!



You think they are discussing sex here?



Op, you can acquire a skill, since your grade is too low for such a unique course.



You can see some skills that have top pays here.



http://topwritersden.com/top-5-skills-in-nigeria-in-2017/



Shut up and get lost!!

You think they are discussing sex here?

Op, you can acquire a skill, since your grade is too low for such a unique course.

You can see some skills that have top pays here.

http://topwritersden.com/top-5-skills-in-nigeria-in-2017/

God bless!!

DID YOU HAVE "SERIOUS IDEAS" YET YOU GRADUATED WITH A PASS?

Advise him or get lost..



Show us your B.sc result...



Advise him or get lost..

Show us your B.sc result...

Nonsense!!

Pass?

Have you considered trying to further with masters?



Success is not determined by your grade (at least in Nigeria) but you've got to do better. 4 Likes

Advise him or get lost..



Show us your B.sc result...



UPPER 2ND CLASS BIOCHEMISTRY, 2006

Pass?

Have you considered trying to further with masters?



Success is not determined by the grade (at least in Nigeria) but you've got to do better.

Thanks bro. Can I apply for masters in Nigeria with my degree?

UPPER 2ND CLASS BIOCHEMISTRY, 2006

Then shove it up that little hole behind you!!



What were you doing when your mates got first class?



Then shove it up that little hole behind you!!

What were you doing when your mates got first class?

#Trash!

DID YOU HAVE "SERIOUS IDEAS" YET YOU GRADUATED WITH A PASS?

If you can't help. Fvck off!

Shut up and get lost!!



You think they are discussing sex here?



Op, you can acquire a skill, since your grade is too low for such a unique course.



You can see some skills that have top pays here.



http://topwritersden.com/top-5-skills-in-nigeria-in-2017/



God bless!!

Thanks bro

Thanks bro

More ideas. Lalasticlala. EPP a fellow hustler More ideas. Lalasticlala. EPP a fellow hustler

Then shove it up that little hole behind you!!

What were you doing when your mates got first class?

e pain am!!!

Then shove it up that little hole behind you!!



What were you doing when your mates got first class?



Another third Class /pass graduate spotted... ;

Another third Class /pass graduate spotted... ;

You don't wish to know my result!!



You don't wish to know my result!!

I leave you to your imaginations!!

e pain am!!!

Nop, because mine is first class Engineering! So keep calm and be loyal!

Nop, because mine is first class Engineering! So keep calm and be loyal! Biochem is not for the lily-livered. first class is rare even in west. it takes some highly wired brain to get it. Quote me anywhere. Biochem is not for the lily-livered. first class is rare even in west. it takes some highly wired brain to get it. Quote me anywhere.

nigeriancritic1:



UPPER 2ND CLASS BIOCHEMISTRY, 2006 So that is why you are proud? Remember that sole Soyinka graduated with a 3rd class degree from UNN but went to London and distinguished himself in his next degree. I have younger colleagues who struggled throught secondary school days and were backwards academically...but is on a good 2:1 in school civil engineering. That dude had to pay prices of resilience and hard study...I even taught him physics against jamb...but the dude is an authority in his department today.

No one is dumb, some are just in serious, some give up easily, some are just disadvantaged by the system... their mind processes don't conform with conventional education practices...but with determination they could be outstanding like the Edisons and Einstein's.

@OP it might be ur calling might be business or something else, get practical skills, ICT skills..if u are a true mathematician...not LA cram LA pour...what stopped u from studying maths in depth and use it to solve problems? Combine that with good ICT programming skills and u can be a bad ass software developer. Can unused MATLAB? I'm a 2:1 recent graduate of petroleum engineering and I'm learning mathematics in depthly all over again from linear algebra to stochastic processes so I can be well equipped to be a solution provider both within and outside my field (I'm a sucker for knowledge and its practical application).

Above all involve God in your life..developnyour mindset, handle all.spiritual issues and serve God.

Don't get confused by the system..develop yourself...and be more serious this time. See you at the top So that is why you are proud? Remember that sole Soyinka graduated with a 3rd class degree from UNN but went to London and distinguished himself in his next degree. I have younger colleagues who struggled throught secondary school days and were backwards academically...but is on a good 2:1 in school civil engineering. That dude had to pay prices of resilience and hard study...I even taught him physics against jamb...but the dude is an authority in his department today.No one is dumb, some are just in serious, some give up easily, some are just disadvantaged by the system... their mind processes don't conform with conventional education practices...but with determination they could be outstanding like the Edisons and Einstein's.@OP it might be ur calling might be business or something else, get practical skills, ICT skills..if u are a true mathematician...not LA cram LA pour...what stopped u from studying maths in depth and use it to solve problems? Combine that with good ICT programming skills and u can be a bad ass software developer. Can unused MATLAB? I'm a 2:1 recent graduate of petroleum engineering and I'm learning mathematics in depthly all over again from linear algebra to stochastic processes so I can be well equipped to be a solution provider both within and outside my field (I'm a sucker for knowledge and its practical application).Above all involve God in your life..developnyour mindset, handle all.spiritual issues and serve God.Don't get confused by the system..develop yourself...and be more serious this time. See you at the top 10 Likes

People like you make me feel ashamed of being a Nigerian. I hate your mentality!!!

As a graduate of mathematics and statistics, irrespective of your grade, I think you can write books that wil be useful for pupils in primary and secondary schools. Bro, go into publishing. 2 Likes

Have you considered the possibility of a part time degree or getting a second undergraduate degree? Mathematics is not really a professional degree and if you intend to use it in the labour market. The pass will be a serious disadvantage to you. Even a 2 2 now is a very bad grade talk less of a pass.

You can become Dangote

insurance or bank marketer. some pple are just damn funny u no sabi book, yet u did not see sociology or any other simple course u cud hv gotten 2.2. yet u went for a demonic maths. smh 1 Like

Which ones have you applied for?

Me 2. Studying maths/stat in uniport

Teaching

papa ijebu customers service