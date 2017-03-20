₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,767,289 members, 3,429,182 topics. Date: Monday, 20 March 2017 at 02:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? (2354 Views)
If You Could Try Out Any Job For One Week, What Job Would You Choose To Try? / That Job Can Cause You Heart Disease / ''Your Job Can Make You Impotent'' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by joshboss(m): 6:28pm On Mar 17
Good day y'all. I'm a fresh graduate of Unilag with a pass degree. I studied mathematics and statistics. Any idea what type of job I can do with my certificate. Serious ideas pls...
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by PaulKillerman(m): 6:35pm On Mar 17
A desk officer in a pool office .
20 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by nigeriancritic1(m): 6:39pm On Mar 17
joshboss:DID YOU HAVE "SERIOUS IDEAS" YET YOU GRADUATED WITH A PASS?
1 Like
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:41pm On Mar 17
PaulKillerman:
Shut up and get lost!!
You think they are discussing sex here?
Op, you can acquire a skill, since your grade is too low for such a unique course.
You can see some skills that have top pays here.
http://topwritersden.com/top-5-skills-in-nigeria-in-2017/
God bless!!
9 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:42pm On Mar 17
nigeriancritic1:
Advise him or get lost..
Show us your B.sc result...
Nonsense!!
4 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Papiikush: 6:44pm On Mar 17
Pass?
Have you considered trying to further with masters?
Success is not determined by your grade (at least in Nigeria) but you've got to do better.
4 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by nigeriancritic1(m): 6:55pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:UPPER 2ND CLASS BIOCHEMISTRY, 2006
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by joshboss(m): 6:58pm On Mar 17
Papiikush:
Thanks bro. Can I apply for masters in Nigeria with my degree?
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:59pm On Mar 17
nigeriancritic1:
Then shove it up that little hole behind you!!
What were you doing when your mates got first class?
#Trash!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by joshboss(m): 7:00pm On Mar 17
nigeriancritic1:
If you can't help. Fvck off!
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by joshboss(m): 7:01pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:
Thanks bro
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 7:07pm On Mar 17
joshboss:
More ideas. Lalasticlala. EPP a fellow hustler
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by nigeriancritic1(m): 8:42pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:e pain am!!!
5 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by PaulKillerman(m): 9:30pm On Mar 17
BiafraBushBoy:Another third Class /pass graduate spotted... ;
1 Like
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:14am On Mar 18
PaulKillerman:
You don't wish to know my result!!
I leave you to your imaginations!!
3 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by BiafraBushBoy(m): 12:15am On Mar 18
nigeriancritic1:
Nop, because mine is first class Engineering! So keep calm and be loyal!
3 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by nigeriancritic1(m): 3:34am On Mar 18
BiafraBushBoy:Biochem is not for the lily-livered. first class is rare even in west. it takes some highly wired brain to get it. Quote me anywhere.
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by myking95(m): 4:36am On Mar 18
nigeriancritic1:So that is why you are proud? Remember that sole Soyinka graduated with a 3rd class degree from UNN but went to London and distinguished himself in his next degree. I have younger colleagues who struggled throught secondary school days and were backwards academically...but is on a good 2:1 in school civil engineering. That dude had to pay prices of resilience and hard study...I even taught him physics against jamb...but the dude is an authority in his department today.
No one is dumb, some are just in serious, some give up easily, some are just disadvantaged by the system... their mind processes don't conform with conventional education practices...but with determination they could be outstanding like the Edisons and Einstein's.
@OP it might be ur calling might be business or something else, get practical skills, ICT skills..if u are a true mathematician...not LA cram LA pour...what stopped u from studying maths in depth and use it to solve problems? Combine that with good ICT programming skills and u can be a bad ass software developer. Can unused MATLAB? I'm a 2:1 recent graduate of petroleum engineering and I'm learning mathematics in depthly all over again from linear algebra to stochastic processes so I can be well equipped to be a solution provider both within and outside my field (I'm a sucker for knowledge and its practical application).
Above all involve God in your life..developnyour mindset, handle all.spiritual issues and serve God.
Don't get confused by the system..develop yourself...and be more serious this time. See you at the top
10 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by LOSKYXANDER: 7:42am On Mar 18
nigeriancritic1:People like you make me feel ashamed of being a Nigerian. I hate your mentality!!!
5 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by LOSKYXANDER: 7:44am On Mar 18
.
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Julivas: 9:54pm On Mar 18
As a graduate of mathematics and statistics, irrespective of your grade, I think you can write books that wil be useful for pupils in primary and secondary schools. Bro, go into publishing.
2 Likes
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Fortune212(m): 7:21am On Mar 19
making money on the internet wouldn't be a bad idea and the most interesting part is that you don't need any certificate to be successful in it. All you need is your time, focus and my free mentorship. click on the link below this my post and you will get started, It's simple! Or call me on 08141539562
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by tensazangetsu20(m): 9:18am On Mar 19
Have you considered the possibility of a part time degree or getting a second undergraduate degree? Mathematics is not really a professional degree and if you intend to use it in the labour market. The pass will be a serious disadvantage to you. Even a 2 2 now is a very bad grade talk less of a pass.
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by veekid(m): 2:23pm
You can become Dangote
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Gloryfox: 2:23pm
insurance or bank marketer. some pple are just damn funny u no sabi book, yet u did not see sociology or any other simple course u cud hv gotten 2.2. yet u went for a demonic maths. smh
1 Like
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by alignacademy(m): 2:25pm
Which ones have you applied for?
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by virus05(m): 2:25pm
Me 2. Studying maths/stat in uniport
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Soljaboi44(m): 2:26pm
Teaching
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by akilo1: 2:27pm
papa ijebu customers service
|Re: What Job Can I Get With A Pass Degree In Maths/Statistics? by Ola2004: 2:27pm
Meanwhile Churchill reveals new video on the 6million naira property tonto dike destroyed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_VgEEYgvbA
Any Hope For Gas Engineers / Really Need Help: Should I Do Medicine Or Another Biology Related Course? / Where To Download Gmat
Viewing this topic: unapologetic, abbeyty(m), thunderbabs(m), Fimbiology(m), xsanctus(m), chloride6, mikailu, Smartbinidude, ebaye27, phamouspsalm(m), aquabeing, Adebowale89(m), eclecticbaron, Dizboyblog, lastkidconcepts, Mykbillz(m), marshmonii, Gafano(m), kemus, Blueboy0402, engrkaz(m), greatestman(m), 1stNumeroUno, TenderSol, kimnicki(f), plessis, Osu175(m), teddybluez(m), Chukwumeremeze(m), androsurf, abali47(m), terrymason(m), eedrees(m), petrelli07, Macaulay10(m), KingsleySamuel, Promxy94(m), Adiwana, Marcus2(m), jaybiz007(m), dglfitness, alignacademy(m), Stelvin101(m), dxplora, raphealolami(m), Chijiuche, mekadmiry(m), Yubee40(m), Ralph147(m), swagenity(m), clifftop, ayovi(m), twinsluv, tmgtreasure(m), 1stGenius(m), rozayx5(m), rejosom(m), LawdOfNairaland, CLASSIFYD(m), Running204(m), BuddhaPalm(m), snapscore, fash78(m), omolexyquin(f), Gaxx01(m), mayree2t9(f) and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13