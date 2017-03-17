₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by ariesbull: 7:03pm
Interior Minister retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau on Friday said 400 Nigerians were saving jail terms for various offences in South Africa.
http://etimes.com.ng/2017/03/17/about-400-nigerians-are-in-south-african-jails/
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by marltech: 7:04pm
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by mcmurphy132: 7:10pm
May God save them all
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by mcmurphy132: 7:11pm
Majority are flatino
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Keneking: 7:11pm
But where is lalasticlala now sef
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by AngelicBeing: 7:39pm
Who cares, do the crime and do the time, what you sow is either what you reap or even more, the law of retributive justice, next news jare
2 Likes
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by BiafranPound: 7:58pm
mcmurphy132:
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by winkmart: 9:01pm
MAKE THEM DEY FLEX
1 Like
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by dragonking3: 9:02pm
Oh my lawd! See what Buhari has caused
2 Likes
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
hmmm..they must have committed one crime or the other..trust me i stay in south africa and i know what am saying..a good percentage of those guys are definitely igbo..this is coming from an igbo guy
8 Likes
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by samijay8(m): 9:02pm
ariesbull:Abi dem craze ni. My helicopter, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria oya
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DickDastardly(m): 9:02pm
What happened to the presidential committee's report that indicted this guy and others? Buhari is a pure joke!
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by yourexcellency: 9:03pm
Ordinary South Africa....na wa oo. yet we say we are the giant of Africa
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by geekybabe(f): 9:03pm
They are everywhere
From rustenberg to limpopo to polokwane to kokstad to Bloemfontein to kimberley to mtatha to east london to kzn to p.e to capetown.
The flatinnos are evrywhere.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by jaymejate(m): 9:03pm
400? The estimate is wrong, it's 402
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
[quote author=BiafranPound post=54689059][/quote]
Hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DollarAngel(m): 9:04pm
South America
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by naijacentric(m): 9:04pm
And wat did u do to help them
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DirewolfofStark(m): 9:04pm
DAMBAZOO HIMSELF SHOULD BE BEHIND BARS FOR HIS FRAUD
1 Like
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by naijarates2017: 9:04pm
Only? When they live like prisoners in their own country, why won't they be jailed elsewhere?
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by dammytosh: 9:05pm
And they mostly from where.
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by sureheaven(m): 9:05pm
They are all in jail due to one crime or the other. What u can do and go free in ur home country, u there not try it in foreign land.
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Tpave(m): 9:06pm
Crime doesn't pay at all
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:07pm
yourexcellency:
ordinary south Africa?..have you been there? since have gotten to this country have never experience power blackout..good road network..working system of government with proper checks and balances and stable economy the weather here is nice and lovely..and guess what have never bought pure water or bottled water with my money..why? because there is good water system around the country..if nigeria can get to half the development of south Africa then i will come back home.
6 Likes
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by bigerboy200: 9:08pm
Flatinos
1 Like
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by MMMscam: 9:08pm
More like 400 igbos!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by seeyouin2019: 9:08pm
henrydadon:
Majority of Nigerians living in SA are Igbo guys hence the likely ratio Mr Igbo guy..
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by CliffordOrji: 9:08pm
As true nwafo Igbo man myself, I can say without any iota of doubt, that out of those 400 inmates in the south africa prison, 399 of them are Igbos.
2 Likes
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by seeyouin2019: 9:09pm
MMMscam:
Until you see the number of yorubas amongst them..
1 Like
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Flexherbal(m): 9:09pm
Our political leaders should make Nigeria a placing worth living in.
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:09pm
seeyouin2019:
yeah you right
|Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Wishaky(f): 9:09pm
Hmmmmmmmm
