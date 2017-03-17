₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,778 members, 3,424,745 topics. Date: Friday, 17 March 2017 at 10:24 PM

About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau (4547 Views)

Abdulrahman Buniyamin Decorated With Sword Of Honour By UK Navy (Photo) / Dambazau Owns Real Estate In The US, Billions In Abuja - Sahara Reporters / Senator Abdulrahman Abubakar Loses Seat To PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by ariesbull: 7:03pm
Interior Minister retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau on Friday said 400 Nigerians were saving jail terms for various offences in South Africa.

Dambazau made the disclosure at joint news conference in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the visit of Nigerian delegation to South Africa.

Dambazau and his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama had on Monday led a delegation to South Africa over the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in that country.

He said he had a meeting with his counterpart, the Home Affairs Minister in South Africa and discussed general issues particularly on migration.
The minister said they also discussed Nigerians involved in some criminal activities.

“These are in the minority because equally we have Nigerian professionals who are contributing positively to development of the economy of South Africa.
“However, that is not to say that they should fold their arms and not to do something about somebody involved in criminality.

“But in doing that, we emphasised that due processe of the law should be taken in terms of the assumption of innocence, being proven guilty and in terms of fair hearing.

“I understand that there are about 400 Nigerians who are in their prison for various offences”, he said.
The minister said their offences included prostitution and drug, among others.

He said the offenders would finish their jail terms in South Africa because there was no prisoner exchange arrangement between Nigeria and South Africa as it were with some other countries.

He, however, said that efforts would be made to ensure that such arrangement was put in place in due course.
Dambazau said he also emphasised that due process of the law should be taken in dealing with suspected criminals.

“When we met with the Nigerian community, we also emphasised that those who are involved in criminal behaviour should not be allowed to spoil the good names of themselves and Nigeria.
“So they have that moral responsibility to report where necessary”, he said.
The minister said that the issue of passport challenge was also tabled at the meeting with the Nigerian community with a promise that it would be resolved.
“There were complaints that the passport machines were old and from our record we understand that they were supplied in 2007
“I then promised them that arrangement must be made to ensure that all passport machines are changed to modern ones.

“We are going to streamline the issuance of passport”, he said.

http://etimes.com.ng/2017/03/17/about-400-nigerians-are-in-south-african-jails/

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by marltech: 7:04pm
shocked
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by mcmurphy132: 7:10pm
May God save them all
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by mcmurphy132: 7:11pm
Majority are flatino

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Keneking: 7:11pm
But where is lalasticlala now sef
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by AngelicBeing: 7:39pm
Who cares, do the crime and do the time, what you sow is either what you reap or even more, the law of retributive justice, next news jare wink

2 Likes

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by BiafranPound: 7:58pm
mcmurphy132:
Majority are flatino

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by winkmart: 9:01pm
MAKE THEM DEY FLEX

1 Like

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by dragonking3: 9:02pm
Oh my lawd! See what Buhari has caused cry cry

2 Likes

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:02pm
hmmm..they must have committed one crime or the other..trust me i stay in south africa and i know what am saying..a good percentage of those guys are definitely igbo..this is coming from an igbo guy

8 Likes

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by samijay8(m): 9:02pm
ariesbull:


http://etimes.com.ng/2017/03/17/about-400-nigerians-are-in-south-african-jails/
Abi dem craze ni. My helicopter, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria oya
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DickDastardly(m): 9:02pm
What happened to the presidential committee's report that indicted this guy and others? Buhari is a pure joke!
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by yourexcellency: 9:03pm
Ordinary South Africa....na wa oo. yet we say we are the giant of Africa
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by geekybabe(f): 9:03pm
They are everywhere
From rustenberg to limpopo to polokwane to kokstad to Bloemfontein to kimberley to mtatha to east london to kzn to p.e to capetown.

The flatinnos are evrywhere.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by jaymejate(m): 9:03pm
400? The estimate is wrong, it's 402
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by soberdrunk(m): 9:04pm
[quote author=BiafranPound post=54689059][/quote]


Hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DollarAngel(m): 9:04pm
South America
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by naijacentric(m): 9:04pm
And wat did u do to help them
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by DirewolfofStark(m): 9:04pm
DAMBAZOO HIMSELF SHOULD BE BEHIND BARS FOR HIS FRAUD

1 Like

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by naijarates2017: 9:04pm
Only? When they live like prisoners in their own country, why won't they be jailed elsewhere?
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by dammytosh: 9:05pm
And they mostly from where.
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by sureheaven(m): 9:05pm
They are all in jail due to one crime or the other. What u can do and go free in ur home country, u there not try it in foreign land.
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Tpave(m): 9:06pm
Crime doesn't pay at all
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:07pm
yourexcellency:
Ordinary South Africa....na wa oo. yet we say we are the giant of Africa

ordinary south Africa?..have you been there? since have gotten to this country have never experience power blackout..good road network..working system of government with proper checks and balances and stable economy the weather here is nice and lovely..and guess what have never bought pure water or bottled water with my money..why? because there is good water system around the country..if nigeria can get to half the development of south Africa then i will come back home.

6 Likes

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by bigerboy200: 9:08pm
Flatinos

1 Like

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by MMMscam: 9:08pm
More like 400 igbos!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by seeyouin2019: 9:08pm
henrydadon:
hmmm..they must have committed one crime or the other..trust me i stay in south africa and i know what am saying..a good percentage of those guys are definitely igbo..this is coming from an igbo guy

Majority of Nigerians living in SA are Igbo guys hence the likely ratio Mr Igbo guy..
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by CliffordOrji: 9:08pm
As true nwafo Igbo man myself, I can say without any iota of doubt, that out of those 400 inmates in the south africa prison, 399 of them are Igbos.

2 Likes

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by seeyouin2019: 9:09pm
MMMscam:
More like 400 igbos!

Until you see the number of yorubas amongst them..

1 Like

Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Flexherbal(m): 9:09pm
Our political leaders should make Nigeria a placing worth living in.
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by henrydadon(m): 9:09pm
seeyouin2019:


Majority of Nigerians living in SA are Igbo guys hence the likely ratio Mr Igbo guy..

yeah you right
Re: About 400 Nigerians Are In South African Jails - Abdulrahman Dambazau by Wishaky(f): 9:09pm
Hmmmmmmmm

(0) (1) (Reply)

CPC Falling Apart? SE/SS/SW State Chairmen Expelled / Why Jonathan Picked 2 Ministers From Ogun –obj / Fashola Blasts Fg Over Apapa/oshodi, Airport Roads

Viewing this topic: ajishomo, isaacsegun(m), ppzz1, Akaraiwe(m), blueranny, Hayman(m), stagamagadasca(f), baaliyah(m), gbonty, mcmurphy132, moviemaker, tbaba1234, DRISKLEF(m), emuje(m), limanmohammed6, Philistine(m), Owulufelix147, Surdycole2, ebikay, PrincessC11(f), Dondav(m), nnol(m), Enemyofpeace and 50 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.