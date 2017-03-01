₦airaland Forum

Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ebubelaila8: 10:22pm On Mar 17
While you all were out and about today, working hard on your hustle, a bitter ex-boyfriend decided to share his girlfriend's nudes on Facebook, which was exclusively obtained by Lailasblog. According to close sources, the shared nudes was a fulfillment of a threat the bitter boyfriend whose name on Facebook is Lovest Hiphe, promised to carry out.

According to close sources, the girl whose nudes were leaked reportedly dumped Lovest whose photo is below, because he assaulted her so many times. However, after she found love with another guy and shared some of their romantic pictures on Facebook, Lovest promised to get his pound of flesh off her, which he fulfilled today.

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerians-blast-ex-boyfriend-who-shared.html

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Cutehector(m): 10:25pm On Mar 17
Its called a nude.. Why censor it again

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ToriBlue(f): 10:26pm On Mar 17
Show us the picture small, you selfish die, why you cover everything? angry.

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Abortions: 10:27pm On Mar 17
RUBBISH!

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:29pm On Mar 17
op, be like say craze dey ya head, what's all this rubbish now, can't you show us small

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by IamJix: 10:29pm On Mar 17
where is the nude and the blast??

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Solmax(m): 10:30pm On Mar 17
Mumu!!!

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ufuosman(m): 10:33pm On Mar 17
Nonsense

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by stephleena(f): 10:33pm On Mar 17
hmmm,where the pix?? I don't believe it,till I see the pix..

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Xlpacks(m): 10:34pm On Mar 17
Stupidity at its peak...
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:42pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:
op, be like say craze dey ya head, what's all this rubbish now, can't you show us small
u no get ur iwn

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:44pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:
u no get ur iwn
wetin concern you, face front

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by pizzylee(m): 10:47pm On Mar 17
where z d nude
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:50pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:
wetin concern you, face front
hahah is a lie I want to see boobs and yarch
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:55pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:
hahah is a lie I want to see boobs and yarch
abi now, op wants traffic to his blog so he posted rubbish here, very selfish.
but , you too sef, wetin you wan see after all those one you've seen or no think fink sai ah no sabi your parol ooooo

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:56pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:
abi now, op wants traffic to his blog so he posted rubbish here, very selfish.
but , you too sef, wetin you wan see after all those one you've seen or no think fink sai ah no sabi your parol ooooo
hahahaha am a gud guy o
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:01pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:
hahahaha am a gud guy o
says who? keep deceiving yourself!
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Buharimustgo: 11:08pm On Mar 17
Childish character, all this useless boys keep making things very difficult for genuine guys from obtaining nudes for their fun

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:
says who? keep deceiving yourself!
I sware am a gud guy
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by SurefireFashion: 11:15pm On Mar 17
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:16pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:
I sware am a gud guy
lol, okay ooo. mo gbo. keep it up
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by modestofynest(m): 11:29pm On Mar 17
Na only me open this thread to see Unclad and was disappointed abi oda pipo dey like me too

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by lefulefu(m): 11:33pm On Mar 17
it would have been better op no upload d pix at all cos i no jus seee anythnig cheesy.anyway the boyfriend is immature sad.

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Kentura(m): 11:34pm On Mar 17
Stingy op, oya tell me what are you doing with the nudes since you've refused to show us
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by mofeoluwadassah(f): 11:39pm On Mar 17
only came 2 check d nude pics.....so where is it lipsrsealed
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by alex81(m): 3:43am
all dz gals dat want to see nude... wat do u wanna do with it

after dey will say is only boys dat like porn....

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by lonelydora(m): 5:36am
Mods, I don't really understand why you guys censor images someone wants us to see? If you can't show images, please delete the topic asap.

Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Mustay(m): 6:53am
ebubelaila8:
While you all were out and about today . . .

According to close sources, the shared nudes was a fulfillment


Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by tossedbae(f): 7:12am
Why blurred the pincture
Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by columbus007(m): 7:19am
Op this is a senseless post.

