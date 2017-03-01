₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,975 members, 3,425,251 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 09:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him (19170 Views)
Lady Dumps Her Boyfriend Who Bullied Her Online / Lady Exposes Her Boyfriend Who Pretends Not To Know Her In Public (Photo / Nigerian Guy Threatens To Release Ex-gf's Nudes On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ebubelaila8: 10:22pm On Mar 17
While you all were out and about today, working hard on your hustle, a bitter ex-boyfriend decided to share his girlfriend's nudes on Facebook, which was exclusively obtained by Lailasblog. According to close sources, the shared nudes was a fulfillment of a threat the bitter boyfriend whose name on Facebook is Lovest Hiphe, promised to carry out.
According to close sources, the girl whose nudes were leaked reportedly dumped Lovest whose photo is below, because he assaulted her so many times. However, after she found love with another guy and shared some of their romantic pictures on Facebook, Lovest promised to get his pound of flesh off her, which he fulfilled today.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nigerians-blast-ex-boyfriend-who-shared.html
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Cutehector(m): 10:25pm On Mar 17
Its called a nude.. Why censor it again
91 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ToriBlue(f): 10:26pm On Mar 17
Show us the picture small, you selfish die, why you cover everything? .
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Abortions: 10:27pm On Mar 17
RUBBISH!
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:29pm On Mar 17
op, be like say craze dey ya head, what's all this rubbish now, can't you show us small
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by IamJix: 10:29pm On Mar 17
where is the nude and the blast??
6 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Solmax(m): 10:30pm On Mar 17
Mumu!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by ufuosman(m): 10:33pm On Mar 17
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by stephleena(f): 10:33pm On Mar 17
hmmm,where the pix?? I don't believe it,till I see the pix..
12 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Xlpacks(m): 10:34pm On Mar 17
Stupidity at its peak...
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:42pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:u no get ur iwn
3 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:44pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:wetin concern you, face front
6 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by pizzylee(m): 10:47pm On Mar 17
where z d nude
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:50pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:hahah is a lie I want to see boobs and yarch
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 10:55pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:abi now, op wants traffic to his blog so he posted rubbish here, very selfish.
but , you too sef, wetin you wan see after all those one you've seen or no think fink sai ah no sabi your parol ooooo
2 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 10:56pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:hahahaha am a gud guy o
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:01pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:says who? keep deceiving yourself!
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Buharimustgo: 11:08pm On Mar 17
Childish character, all this useless boys keep making things very difficult for genuine guys from obtaining nudes for their fun
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by jakandeola(m): 11:08pm On Mar 17
UniQuegrACE:I sware am a gud guy
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by SurefireFashion: 11:15pm On Mar 17
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:16pm On Mar 17
jakandeola:lol, okay ooo. mo gbo. keep it up
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by modestofynest(m): 11:29pm On Mar 17
Na only me open this thread to see Unclad and was disappointed abi oda pipo dey like me too
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by lefulefu(m): 11:33pm On Mar 17
it would have been better op no upload d pix at all cos i no jus seee anythnig .anyway the boyfriend is immature .
1 Like
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Kentura(m): 11:34pm On Mar 17
Stingy op, oya tell me what are you doing with the nudes since you've refused to show us
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by mofeoluwadassah(f): 11:39pm On Mar 17
only came 2 check d nude pics.....so where is it
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by alex81(m): 3:43am
all dz gals dat want to see nude... wat do u wanna do with it
after dey will say is only boys dat like porn....
5 Likes
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by lonelydora(m): 5:36am
Mods, I don't really understand why you guys censor images someone wants us to see? If you can't show images, please delete the topic asap.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by Mustay(m): 6:53am
ebubelaila8:
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by tossedbae(f): 7:12am
Why blurred the pincture
|Re: Ex-Boyfriend Shares Girlfriend's Nudes On Facebook. Nigerians Blast Him by columbus007(m): 7:19am
Op this is a senseless post.
3 Likes
HELP! ... ... Babe Toast Me Wit *juju* Charm!! / Guys, Why Do You Give Money To Your Gf's All The Time? / WTF: Can You Explain What This Girl is doing On The floor 18+ photos
Viewing this topic: lanre211(m), kaffy4tope(m), ajarossi(m), Boss1914(m), Yem2ram(m), weirdo17(f), Sophia7989, thinkmoney(m), Tunchi101(m), Ultimated1(m), Nossa(m), benny4wax(m), Zion1221, Kingjoshbaba(m), adeliz2012, odeyinugbolahan(m), folly22(f), Dottore, princely83(m), remola04(m), ChubbychummyICE(f), emteecve(m), couragemurphy(m), SuperStarBabe(f), vallyjohn, crunchyg(m), IykeWest, adeosunramsey(m), dandoya, Zico5(m), holuwabumi, johnstar(m), keemsleek(m), Demol4trillions, hollamat(m), Fistop, kayemdy, PheezyLee(m), DLondonboiy, omolorlarh(f), sexybbstar(f), Quelme, califotox, jamesben91(m), tee2faith, elipheleh(m), dkronicle(m), FixNigeria(m), hebb, Adaowerri111, thegraace, 4everGod, amnesty7, Missyetty(f), sholadunju(m), harbeedaymee(f), pweetychyka(f), Meklex(m), victor2008(m), tboynaija, Azil(f), Ugochibyke(m), chumakk, Kelvinprinzyy(m), ev4real(m), get2pauldy, beejaybig, heysquare(m), decimator, puncha, fasky(m), Ego2(f), naturalhealth7, A4dams(m), ultimatebusines, PastorandMentor(m), graciousolo(m), SenJoe(m), Porthos, momoloso, Abortions, ikejastores, 2odd(m), waynetee(m), jodeci01, kollybay4u, abdulaz, Benitomorgan, uche92(m), Acheron, legendspeakout, doublefab(f), bangalee1, Moneytize, Misterdhee1(m), smart111(m), emmanuele3, sethliman, beeveepee, Ijaya123, afolabiade(m), danduj(m), HawttChoco(f), queenpin, markdonpuzo, Cleantip(m), Deeaka, UniQuegrACE(f), Amazondepth(m), Mrnoniz(m), gumzee(f), Oluwamuyeewa(m), propertyman(m), Edemoski(m), paul990(m), chukwukahenry(m), missjane, nmreports, rosieflower2(f), slimbless(f), homies100, neolboy(m), Romeo3(m), marcangelo(m), Jenifa123, 12345baba and 192 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17