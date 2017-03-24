₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by Nobody: 11:07pm On Mar 17
please scholars what does the Quran say about shirk and can one be forgiven by Allah after committing shirk knowingly or not
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by snapscore: 11:17pm On Mar 17
Salam alaykum
I doubt there are any scholoars on NL. However, if one falls into shirk knowingly or unknowingly, one should repent and return to Allah. Allah is most accepting of sincere repentance. And Allah knows best.
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by snapscore: 11:20pm On Mar 17
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by FriendNG: 12:11am On Mar 18
Allah Forgive All Sins With No Exception. Yes I Can Boldly Say That
Not only Allah will forgive you when you repent but also also change the sin to reward - Most Merciful
People have this falseful thinking sorry to say that Allah don’t forgive shirk by quoting the verse in suratul Nisa’i without really knowing it ruling and explanations. So I don't actually buy those headings with "Allah forgive all sins except shirk" It discourage repentance from shirk and stimulate individuals to engage in other sins (After all they won't be forgiven, so they can kill and do all crimes)
By the will and the supremacy of the One and Only Supernatural I shall clear this doubt for you using verses of the Holy Quran and the Hadith of the prophet peace be upon him where necessary.
* Forgiveness And Repentance: We should first understand, there are two types of forgiveness and only one type of repentance.
1. Repentance And Forgiveness in the Duniya:
No matter the gravity and weight of the sins a Muslim commit and seek Allah’s forgiveness with sincerity before the point of Gargara (Last point of death) Allah will forgive him. Be it Murder, Shirk, Adultery or Fornication etc. Allah forgive all sins with no exception.
* Repentance Before And At Gargara
The repentance accepted by Allah is only for those who do wrong in ignorance [or carelessness] and then repent soon after. It is those to whom Allah will turn in forgiveness, and Allah is ever Knowing and Wise.
But repentance is not [accepted] of those who [continue to] do evil deeds up until, when death comes to one of them, he says, "Indeed, I have repented now," or of those who die while they are disbelievers. For them We have prepared a painful punishment. [Quran 4: 17-18]
As we can analyze by the above verse Allah accept repentance of shirk before Gargara. Let me use the following example to further explain my point.
Fir'aun Repentance Was At The Point Of Gargara
That's why Allah refused to forgive Fir'aun because his repentance was at the point of death. Fir'aun despite his atrocities, at the point of death (Gargara) he recite the shahada and claim to be a Muslim.
And We took the Children of Israel across the sea, and Pharaoh and his soldiers pursued them in tyranny and enmity until, when drowning overtook him, he said, "I believe that there is no deity except that in whom the Children of Israel believe, and I am of the Muslims."
Now? And you had disobeyed [Him] before and were of the corrupters? [Quran 9 90-91]
Allah forgive all sins including shirk if a person repent
Say, "O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah . Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful." [Qur'an 39 : 53 ]
And those who do not invoke with Allah another deity or kill the soul which Allah has forbidden [to be killed], except by right, and do not commit unlawful sexual intercourse. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty.
Multiplied for him is the punishment on the Day of Resurrection, and he will abide therein humiliated -
Except for those who repent, believe and do righteous work. For them Allah will replace their evil deeds with good. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.
Not only forgiving Shirk, Murder, Adultery but also changing the sins to reward as stated in the verse above. Subhanahu Wata'ala
2. Forgiveness in the Akhira [No Repentance] :
A person died committing sins with the exception of shirk, Allah may decide to forgive him on the day of judgement or punish him a he will. Despite you have died without asking Allah forgiveness, He may still forgive you on the day of resurrection as he will. But He will never forgive you if you died committing shirk.
Whoever died committing major shirk (associating petner with Allah) without repenting shall live in the hrell fire till the end and there should be his final destination.
Here the verse of Suratul Nisa'i is applicable.
Indeed, Allah does not forgive association with Him, but He forgives what is less than that for whom He wills. And he who associates others with Allah has certainly fabricated a tremendous sin. [Quran 4:48]
Indeed, Allah does not forgive association with Him, but He forgives what is less than that for whom He wills. And he who associates others with Allah has certainly gone far astray. [Quran 4:116]
Narrated by Muslim in his Saheeh (135) from Jaabir (may Allah be pleased with him) who said: A man came to the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) and said: O Messenger of Allah, what are the two deeds that make entering Paradise or Hell inevitable?
He said: “Whoever dies not associating anything with Allah will enter Paradise, and whoever dies associating anything with Allah will enter Hell.”
In Summary:
1. Allah forgive all sins including shirk as far as you repent before point of death.
2. Allah may decide to forgive any unrepentant sin on the day of judgement except shirk.
3. Allah don't forgive a person who dies committing shirk.
Hope This Answers Your Question
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by Kenshinmunac: 9:56am
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by SeniorZato(m): 10:00am
Shirk is a major sin. Allah will forgive you if u repent sincerely and regret ur actions
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by moufan(m): 10:07am
nice info, jazakhumllahu akhiran
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by hmbassey1960(m): 10:15am
MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH BLESS U FOR THIS WONDERFUL LECTURE MUBARAK JUMMAH
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by khalidjnr(m): 10:29am
Jazakallahu khair
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by sokul: 10:36am
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by donbenz: 10:37am
Assalamu Alaikum. Yes! Allah is 'Al Ghafur' (meaning the forgiver), He forgive major and minor sins when the sinner is sincere in his repentance, except one who died committing the shirk (associating patner with Allah) without repenting shall live in the hell fire till the end and there should be his final destination.
Assalamu Alaikum"
|Re: Can One Be Forgiven After Commiting Shirk by Rashduct4luv(m): 10:44am
donbenz:
wa alaikum salam warahmatullahi wabarakatuh
