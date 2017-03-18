Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Question Of The Day: Can You Date Without Sex? (11647 Views)

Most people make empty promises before going into a relationship saying sex is not thw main thing in a relationship that all they want is love and time, But on the long run after about 6months or more the urg begines to take its cost which may lead to Cheating and possibly Break up.

Statistics shows that 2 out of 5 girls who embark in a NO SEX relationship tend to cheat on their partner. And 1 out of 5 girls tend to break up cos they are sex starved.

With this i put a question before you fellow nairalanders CAN YOU DATE SOMEONE AND NOT HAVE SEX? 1 Like 2 Shares

Well if she has something better than sex to offer... Why not.. 56 Likes 5 Shares

Yes ofkos sex is not the sweetest thing in live.... 5 Likes

I de mad?

What else will she offer apart from sex

i cant 35 Likes 2 Shares

It is possible but I won't advise it. 2 Likes

Yes and Yes. 5 Likes 1 Share

Strahovski1:

Why won't you?

Maybe...

ToriBlue:

Yes and Yes.



Have you been fůcking bad cőcks?

why not..sex isn't the most Paramount.. 1 Like 1 Share

thats the kind of relation i prefare i hate sex and the girls av been with tend to break up with me after pretending not to like it too. 5 Likes

Yelz ke....done that severally but they didnt last for long...Male species find it difficult to wait. 12 Likes

Am currently in a relationship without sex for over a year now but the girl is a virgin and we both agreed not to do it till we tie the knot. 24 Likes 5 Shares

Horlertoungy:

being a virgin is d only exception. but u have to b very sure she is .and hw do u knw she is wen u av not penetrated her_?

Hmmm.... this is a serious and difficult question. It sounds simple and easy to say "I can" or "I can't" and I appreciate those coming out to say the truth that they can't. I think the question is defining the aim and objective of the relationship and what the partners have to offer one another.

In perspective, if the aim of the girl is to make the guy turn ATM, sex is to a very large extent inevitable. Likewise if the guy is only looking for a sex-mate, sex is also inevitable. But if the objective is to be there for each other, work through the storms of life and plan a future together, In such circumstance, both can decide to wait till the right time (honey moon night) before visiting the promise land.

Another thing to consider is if they are both celibate. If they are sexually active before, it will take great discipline to stay in a relationship without the "do". Take it or leave it, attraction will always be there but ability to control one's mind will determine his/her level of discipline. #MyLittleOpinion 53 Likes 3 Shares

Maychang:

because female species tend to misbehave because the knw they avnt givin d guy d most tin in d relationship.. and dat makes d guy wanna obey everything. lol

klassykute:

because female species tend to misbehave because the knw they avnt givin d guy d most tin in d relationship.. and dat makes d guy wanna obey everything. lol





Truth is...Abstinence is the best....it relieves us of so much worries and consequences.

Horlertoungy:

i pray ur wish come to pass. but hw at u suce shz a virgin? is it cos she was too tight wen u tried penetrating? most girls, especially slim girls are tight naturally even when they have been deflowered in the past they may still bleed or feel like a virgin wen avin sex after a long time. don't be deceived bro

klassykute:

Hahahaha... must you penetrate to know if the girl is a virgin? You can know by mere sighting... lol

Maychang:









Truth is...Abstinence is the best....it relieves us of so much worries and consequences.

You are right but how many can abstain? it's easier said than done. One may wish to but what about your partner...

Maychang:









to seme extent tru . but my gf shz very hot ebony got evrytun nd shz nt a virgin she keeps sayin ni sex babe she wears hot tinz to d house nd does the same wen she goes out wit her friends nd sm guys thou. wit d example would u still wanna advice a guy to abstain or cheat?

Macgabe:



so u fit use eye see d Hymen abi?

Maychang:









and when both of u get married and u find out he can't satisfy you?

Rexhenrex:

girls don't lie wen it comes to sex if she tells u she did nt like it bro she did not it means next time do it better or no more Jerusalem for u.

klassykute:

to seme extent tru . but my gf shz very hot ebony got evrytun nd shz nt a virgin she keeps sayin ni sex babe she wears hot tinz to d house nd does the same wen she goes out wit her friends nd sm guys thou. wit d example would u still wanna advice a guy to abstain or cheat?



hmm...i dont trust this your babe...but jus incase she's not deceiving you...You can wait till she's ready if not, quit the relationship. whats the point having so much urges and yet get punishment from your babe.

Cutehector:

then yawa will gass and casala wee burst. Court things

Maychang:







wats d need abstain when ur gults tells u she a hoe?

klassykute:

so u fit use eye see d Hymen abi?

Yes bro. But for you going that far to do physical test to confirm, you will have to be doing it intermittently IF you find it difficult to trust her.

klassykute:

u see, dats the thing. I waste no time in issues like this.. That's why I said if she has something better Dan sex to offer .. I can forgive her

If you Really love, s3x shouldn't be the paramount...... I've been in a relationship without sex for about three yrs. Though it has it short comings. But with love n trust all those can be conquered 1 Like