The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday , March 17, 2017, secured the conviction and sentencing of an Internet fraudster, Akintunde Vincent Abiodun, a.k.a. Christopher Williams, before Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.
The 37-year-old convict was arraigned on January 23, 2017 on an amended 12-count charge of stealing and forgery to the tune of N7, 806, 093.00(Seven Million, Eight Hundred and Six Thousand, and Ninety Three Naira).
Abiodun’s long walk to jail began after he presented himself as Christopher Williams to his victim, Dona Bonni, whom he met on a dating site on the Internet.
The convict, as part of his tricks, had told to Bonni that he inherited gemstones worth $18, 050,000((Eighteen Million and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) from his late father in the United Kingdom.
He also forged an American passport with which he convinced his victim of his purported nationality.
Consequently, the convict dishonestly received various sums of money, at different times, from his victim.
When he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him, thereby setting the stage for his trial.
The prosecution counsel, Ola Sesan, tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence and presented witnesses who testified against the accused.
In view of this, the convict later filed an application for plea bargaining before the court.
Delivering his judgment today, Justice Ipaye, however, sentenced the accused to six years imprisonment.
The convict was found guilty and jailed three years each on counts 1 to 11 of stealing. The convict was also found guilty and jailed three years each on count 12 of forgery. The sentences are to run separately from the date of arraignment.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by winkmart: 8:13am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Raiders: 8:18am
Free ma nigga
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by stephleena(f): 8:19am
ABIODUN..let me pretend like I didn't see it.. na their work,online demons.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Young03: 8:32am
NCAN
see him face
onye ofe mmanu
ndi oshi
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Nne5(f): 8:34am
Christopher Williams why?
You finally got caught.
Who else thinks the 6yr jail term is too small.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by nepapole(m): 8:48am
Stale.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Yian1(m): 8:56am
poo! his turn up don finish
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by ifyalways(f): 9:06am
O ti sele o.
Abiodun welcome to the world of watery beans with big weevils.
Time to turn up, pop champagne and feel fly in kirikiri.
Ekperima!
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by fuckerstard: 9:46am
1 out of millions. Almost every household have a yahoo boy/man/girl/woman am very sure of that.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by kunlexy1759(m): 9:47am
Go well jare william. Just 6 yrs.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by SurefireFashion: 11:24am
Everyday for the thief, one day for the owner
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by marltech: 11:31am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:31am
d
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by veekid(m): 11:31am
Cos the keyboard warrior nigga no gree settle dem uniform men, he bagged 6 years instead. Okay! No wahala, I hope this would be a lesson to our internet gangsters niggaz
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Lacomus(m): 11:32am
G gone bad
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by unclezuma: 11:33am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Flexherbal(m): 11:33am
Love scam!
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Moving4: 11:35am
It's their work o! SOFT WORK!
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by DickDastardly(m): 11:35am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by tabithababy(f): 11:36am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by RebelChip: 11:36am
When will these people bringing shame to Africa with their fraudulent activities GO BACK TO THE SKY WHERE A CERTAIN ANCESTOR FELL FROM?
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Gistedge(f): 11:37am
na wa
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by makdcash(m): 11:38am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by yeyeboi(m): 11:38am
Them matter tire me
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Esepayne(f): 11:38am
six years at of his life, nawa ooh
|Re: Yahoo Boy Sentenced To 6 Years In Jail For N7.8m Love Scam by Fernandowski(m): 11:39am
oduduwa's decendant
