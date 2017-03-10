₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by broseme: 8:28am
As shared by Luchi......
'This is a heartbreaking News (just wish that the people of Anambra state will Do something about This and also put these people where they belong This is so inhuman
Attached is the dissected and lifeless body of Obalim Ezudu of Umuchegbuo kindred of Eziagulu Village Aguleri,the home town of the Governor of Anambra State.
Obalim and Chief Jude Uba were killed on the 11th day of March, 2017 by the CABAL. This Cabal, a group of land grabbers, will take your land and kill you if you try to resist them. They will annihilate or murder anyone who challenges them and nothing will happen. They are above the law. They are the Governor's brothers. Their brothers are highly placed in the Anambra State Government.
Late Obalim and Chief Jude Uba, on the 11th day of March, 2017, took men of the Nigerian Police Force to arrest some members of the Cabal at Eziagulu over a land dispute, little did they know that not even the police scares these hoodlums. Right before the police men, these hoodlums swooped on Chief Jude and butchered him like a goat. While he was still gasping for breath, they chopped off his hands and legs as they watch him bled to death. Thereafter, they burnt his remains to ashes. The police men fled for their lives.
In his attempt to escape from these barbarians, Obalim ran to the river bank, but he was unlucky.
These barbarians cut up with him and in a bid to 'punish' him for daring them, they cut open his abdomen, removed his intestine and made him watch as they do that. Obalim was still breathing when his assailants threw him into the Omabala river.
These hoodlums now roam the streets of Aguleri freely, and true to their boasting, none of them has been arrested. Everybody is keeping mute,
i just wonder Y people Stil fight over land issues;in This civilized world but Stil.no1 has the right to take another mans life(JUSTICE IS THE KEY )'.
One of the people who commented on the post named Uchenna gave a different account of what happened.According to him,the victims have been terrorising their kindred by selling their lands.They scared people with their juju.He argued that the deceased were killed by the elders of the community.He wrote...
'This is gross misinformation,madam get ur fact straight because even the police that followed them ran because it's illegal operation, this deceased dudes has been terrorizing their kindred by selling their lands and scaring them with diabolical powers, the people that killed them are the elders who raised the matter and they wanted to oppress them with Police not knowing that their end was nigh, please Miss Iwunze Luchi visit the clan/kindred involved to get your facts because they are celebrating their death even in diaspora. Thanks'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/2-men-gruesomely-murdered-in.html?m=1
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by broseme: 8:28am
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:39am
This can only happen in a zoo...
The Police should arrest those perpetrators and make them face justice for this gruesome killing. Whatever their intent or grievance is, they should explain to the judge and the hangman.
7 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by SalamRushdie: 8:43am
Nigeria is wild
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by jumpandpas(m): 8:46am
The way people are been killed in Nigeria is alarming.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by softwerk(f): 8:47am
This is so simply barbaric!!!!!!!
So is this what we have to live with when we accept to join Biafra?!
IPODS I need an unbiased response
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by ifyalways(f): 9:00am
Awurade o.
The heart of man is extremely wicked. Which animal had the mind to carve a human being this way?
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Smallville10(m): 9:05am
Jesus! Wetin dem use?
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:13am
IPOB,murder, fake lifestyle, juju, white substance aka cocaine, substandard products, nah dem dem.*outa here*
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by DrDeji20: 9:39am
WTF
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by columbus007(m): 10:07am
See I can leave in such a place in this con3 for free,especially that Animalbra,bunch of animals and ritualist,inshort i'am out of threads it sickens.
10 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by LastSurvivor11: 12:22pm
When I remember the kind of evil mankinds are unleashing to themselves for what they will die without..
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by celestialAgent(m): 12:23pm
Eeiya!
Anyways, Mr Fashola hw va na? 15days now no light!
Don't give me anymore reason to denounce Nigeria na!
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by emmanuel4758(m): 12:23pm
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by exlinkleads(f): 12:24pm
good for them
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by lordsharks(m): 12:24pm
Naijs 4 u
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 12:24pm
Flatinos are at it again.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by yeyeboi(m): 12:24pm
Ok
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Galaxies01: 12:24pm
ok
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 12:24pm
anoda tribal war abt to start
runs out of thread b4 grenade starts flying
4 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by 14teenK(m): 12:25pm
softwerk:IPOB doesn't represent igbos....try to get that
7 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by olumaxi(m): 12:25pm
The title does not correspond wit d story......or mayb its me who is not correspondin....inshort,i am not understandin
3 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by emmabest2000(m): 12:25pm
Uwa mmebi
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Mr2kay2: 12:26pm
1 Like
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 12:27pm
This is bad.
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Nne5(f): 12:27pm
bad
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by gulfer: 12:28pm
East, where the beasts live
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by johnjay4u2u(m): 12:28pm
Humans are the deadliest weapon on earth - Rinola Johnson
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by PrettyHausaGirl(f): 12:29pm
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Jayson1: 12:29pm
See the way dem discet human being like Frog.
2 Likes
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by CTechHub(m): 12:29pm
End of the road for this land grabbers...
Who knows how far they must have tormented d villagers before they took this ridiculous decision.
RIP to d dead.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2 Men Who Use Juju To Grab Lands Murdered In Anambra (Graphic Pics) by Qudbell(m): 12:29pm
FP? Iro ni oo
