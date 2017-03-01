Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram (4503 Views)

Actress Daniella Okeke switched her Instagram page to private, disabled comment after when Stephanie Otobo dragged her in as one of the Ladies sleeping with Apostle Johnson Suleman for money and luxuries. ..



She left her email on her IG page as her booking contact, I think some Nigerians continued to blast her via her mail box.







Now she has been forced to remove her booking contact... See screenshot below:











FEELING SHARP

D gal is wise, she no won talk now

She dey do like say she truly give APOSTLE BBBBBBBEEEEJJJJJAAAAAYYYYY ... Shame dey catch am..



Make she pack out of d house and return d SUV key na 4 Likes 1 Share

shame catch am



MEANWHILE Watch cossy display her massive oranges in new video MEANWHILE

Nigerians please pity her now



Shame dey catch her! 2 Likes





Runs dey pay o! Wish I had pvssy, big brezz and sexy big nyansh like her Meanwhile see all the businesses this girl owns!Runs dey pay o! Wish I had pvssy, big brezz and sexy big nyansh like her 6 Likes

the fear of bad mouth, is the beginning of wisdom. 1 Like

josephine123:

Pack wetin?



Return wetin?



Her pvssy that has been fvcked nko Pack wetin?Return wetin?Her pvssy that has been fvcked nko 12 Likes 1 Share

lol





But she's still kidding tho, I'm going to send e-mail right now sef as per typical nigerian With the penchant Nigerians have of using drugs on behalf of the sick, this is not so surprising. She cannot come and be the outlet for some people to channel pent up frustration through.But she's still kidding tho, I'm going to send e-mail right now sef as per typical nigerian 1 Like





Kikikikiki Booking is full and filled up...Kikikikiki

Yeye dy smell 2 Likes

They probably bombarded her email. 1 Like

It is her account. She can do as pleases. 1 Like 1 Share

Ashawo... Booking contract for sex? 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Monitoring spirits everywhere 1 Like

Na wao! She no won do business again abi she no need more pastoral dicks. . . 4 Likes 1 Share

pls who's gonna help me, my IG does not load pictures...or at times blur pics, even wen there's full 3g pls who's gonna help me, my IG does not load pictures...or at times blur pics, even wen there's full 3g

thunder must fire every fake pastor outdere, God must put dem all to shame for using pple's hard earn money to pay for sex.....









FACT***



Muslims drop's dere shoes outside,before going into d mosques,while Christians drop's dere brain outside,bfor going into the church... 1 Like 1 Share

OK o...





run for ya life Oloshooooooooooioirun for ya life

Lol.



She no need booking again ni.

nigga. He takes no prisoners when it comes to puna.



I just love that nigga. Apostle Sule my. He takes no prisoners when it comes toI just love that

Stale, next news jare

Where are the members of the Association of Apostle Asslickers (AAA)?



I am the Secretary of #BringBackOurTithes movement.



Hope you hear, Mr Sule aka investor in Bakassi & Idi Araba LGAs









This is for you guys that chased Daniella away 1 Like 1 Share

Okay