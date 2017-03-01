₦airaland Forum

Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by auntysimbiat(f): 8:55am


Actress Daniella Okeke switched her Instagram page to private, disabled comment after when Stephanie Otobo dragged her in as one of the Ladies sleeping with Apostle Johnson Suleman for money and luxuries. ..

She left her email on her IG page as her booking contact, I think some Nigerians continued to blast her via her mail box.



Now she has been forced to remove her booking contact... See screenshot below:





SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/03/actress-daniella-okeke-removes-her.html
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by auntysimbiat(f): 8:56am
FEELING SHARP
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Smallville10(m): 8:59am
D gal is wise, she no won talk now
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by josephine123: 9:03am
She dey do like say she truly give APOSTLE BBBBBBBEEEEJJJJJAAAAAYYYYY ... Shame dey catch am..

Make she pack out of d house and return d SUV key na

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by marltech: 9:03am
shame catch am undecided

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by LesbianBoy(m): 9:22am
Nigerians please pity her now

Shame dey catch her!

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by LesbianBoy(m): 9:24am
Meanwhile see all the businesses this girl owns! shocked

Runs dey pay o! Wish I had pvssy, big brezz and sexy big nyansh like her cry cry

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by stephleena(f): 9:29am
the fear of bad mouth, is the beginning of wisdom.

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by LesbianBoy(m): 9:33am
josephine123:
She dey do like say she truly give APOSTLE BBBBBBBEEEEJJJJJAAAAAYYYYY ... Shame dey catch am..

Make she pack out of d house and return d SUV key na

Pack wetin?

Return wetin?

Her pvssy that has been fvcked nko

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by SurefireFashion: 11:41am
lol
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by teelaw4life(m): 1:13pm
With the penchant Nigerians have of using drugs on behalf of the sick, this is not so surprising. She cannot come and be the outlet for some people to channel pent up frustration through.

But she's still kidding tho, I'm going to send e-mail right now sef as per typical nigerian grin grin grin

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Burger01(m): 1:14pm
Booking is full and filled up...

Kikikikiki cheesy
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by last35: 1:14pm
Yeye dy smell grin

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Erotica(f): 1:14pm
They probably bombarded her email.

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Ijaya123: 1:15pm
It is her account. She can do as pleases.

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by martineverest(m): 1:15pm
Ashawo... Booking contract for sex?

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by PeerCash: 1:15pm
Lol
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by TerrorSquad147: 1:15pm
Monitoring spirits everywhere angry angry

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by dangotesmummy: 1:15pm
josephine123:
She dey do like say she truly give APOSTLE BBBBBBBEEEEJJJJJAAAAAYYYYY ... Shame dey catch am..

Make she pack out of d house and return d SUV key na
shioir

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Nairaboi(m): 1:15pm
Na wao! She no won do business again abi she no need more pastoral dicks. . .

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by kirchofff(m): 1:16pm
auntysimbiat:


Actress Daniella Okeke switched her Instagram page to private, disabled comment after when Stephanie Otobo dragged her in as one of the Ladies sleeping with Apostle Johnson Suleman for money and luxuries. ..

She left her email on her IG page as her booking contact, I think some Nigerians continued to blast her via her mail box.



Now she has been forced to remove her booking contact... See screenshot below:





SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/03/actress-daniella-okeke-removes-her.html
pls who's gonna help me, my IG does not load pictures...or at times blur pics, even wen there's full 3g
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by vecman22(m): 1:17pm
thunder must fire every fake pastor outdere, God must put dem all to shame for using pple's hard earn money to pay for sex.....




FACT***

Muslims drop's dere shoes outside,before going into d mosques,while Christians drop's dere brain outside,bfor going into the church...

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Moving4: 1:17pm
OK o...
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by dokunbam(m): 1:17pm
So what will happen now?

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by smithsydny(m): 1:19pm
Oloshooooooooooioi grin run for ya life
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by dammytosh: 1:19pm
Lol.

She no need booking again ni.
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by samijay8(m): 1:20pm
LesbianBoy:


Pack wetin?

Return wetin?

Her pvssy that has been fvcked nko
Apostle will return it. I'll call him from my end here
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Firstcitizen: 1:20pm
Apostle Sule my nigga. He takes no prisoners when it comes to puna.

I just love that nigga. grin
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by AngelicBeing: 1:20pm
Stale, next news jare wink
Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by JustinSlayer69: 1:20pm
Where are the members of the Association of Apostle Asslickers (AAA)? angry

I am the Secretary of #BringBackOurTithes movement.

Hope you hear, Mr Sule aka investor in Bakassi & Idi Araba LGAs angry angry angry




This is for you guys that chased Daniella away

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by DollarAngel(m): 1:20pm
Okay

Re: Daniella Okeke Removes Her Booking Contact On Instagram by Phiniter(m): 1:21pm
Eyah see as this Stephanie put sand sand inside her garri

