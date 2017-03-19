Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Radio Biafra Launched In America (4809 Views)

Radio Biafra will go live in America from Sunday, Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, said in a statement issued on Friday.



Anemene said but for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier.



He did not say the exact location where the station will be operating from.



“On the 12th of January 2017, the leadership of IPOB in unison with the leader, deputy leader and the Directorate of State (DOS), decided to expand the broadcasting services of the Biafran struggle through the creation of a new broadcasting service in the Americas,” he said.



“So, a live broadcast of Radio Biafra International (RBi) from the Americas has been imminent for a very long time now but was delayed due to logistic bottlenecks.



“However, we are proud to announce to you all today, that we are going live on air on Sunday, the 19th of March, 2017 with a maiden broadcast, starting from 10.00 am Biafra time.”



In July, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) jammed Radio Biafra signals as a result of inciting messages transmitted by the station.



“Right now the signals from radio Biafra have been jammed successfully by the NBC,” she had told state house correspondents in Abuja.



“The commission is also working with security agencies to get those that are behind that radio because it is an illegal radio. It is not licensed by anybody to be on the airwave in Nigeria.”



But dismissing the claim, the station said the federal government cannot silence it.



“NBC lied to their master. Radio Biafra is live in BiafraLand. They cannot even ban our local station, do they even know we also transmit via satellite and online as well,” the group said in a statement.



Nnamdi Kanu, a director of the station, is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).



Last month, a court ruled that he should be tried for treason.

https://www.thecable.ng/radio-biafra-go-live-america 8 Likes





U think trump cares U think trump cares 4 Likes

thats good

If you like go live on mars. 3 Likes













God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. Chukwu Okike Abiama and Dilector will be happy about this development.God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori. 5 Likes

I am sure the two people that posted above applied for At the FCSC but were not shortlisted.

But somehow they feel they should be serfs to those who one nigeria benefit. Lol 16 Likes

Ehn, let ipobs relocate to america and listen to their R.B naa since Trump is their presido 2 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas looking at this thread like this with evil intent! 50 Likes 2 Shares

God will see us through. 8 Likes

am not from d east, but any ethnic group seeking succession should be allowed to thrive. 29 Likes 1 Share

Jayson1:

Chukwu Okike Abiama and Dilector will be happy about this development.











God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

I implore you to stay away Biafran issues. Concentrate on being an arselicking sycophant for your looting ex-governor who have mortagaged your future and the future of your unborn children. Biafrans don't care about sycophants! It's a divine movement. I implore you to stay away Biafran issues. Concentrate on being an arselicking sycophant for your looting ex-governor who have mortagaged your future and the future of your unborn children. Biafrans don't care about sycophants! It's a divine movement. 19 Likes 1 Share

We have heard fakes and lies



I'll bet 300 bucks this is another failed project









Lmaoooo



We now have Biafran time Sunday, the 19th of March, 2017 with a maiden broadcast, starting from 10.00 am Biafra timeLmaooooWe now have Biafran time 2 Likes

Iamwrath:

We have heard fakes and lies



I'll bet 300 bucks this is another failed project What do you know? Hope you won't do like Awolowo when the Radio finally broadcast tomorrow What do you know? Hope you won't do like Awolowo when the Radio finally broadcast tomorrow 4 Likes

great biafra!

Great!! 2 Likes

They are doom to fail..

On what frequency? Please i want to have a listen !!!! Joke of the century!!!! 1 Like

ExAngel007:

Ehn, let ipobs relocate to america and listen to their R.B naa since Trump is their presido .

radio biafra operates in UK too,

should they also relocate to UK and make Queen Elizabeth their monarch?

think for once my dear radio biafra operates in UK too,should they also relocate to UK and make Queen Elizabeth their monarch?think for once my dear 5 Likes





What should we do with the news? What should we do with the news?

uduak2016:

Afonjas looking at this thread like this with evil intent!

Do you seriously think "Afonjas" would like to share the same space with you self hating ugly monkeys? You lot are the most confused set of Negros God ever created and you all lack self dignity and respect!!! Go fvck yourself with your Biafra fight.....Proud Yorubas don't even think about yall.....Fact!!!! Do you seriously think "Afonjas" would like to share the same space with you self hating ugly monkeys? You lot are the most confused set of Negros God ever created and you all lack self dignity and respect!!! Go fvck yourself with your Biafra fight.....Proud Yorubas don't even think about yall.....Fact!!!! 8 Likes

this Biafra people no wan gree ooo ...very stubborn people

xage:

I'm Yoruba Muslim, I have always supported Igbo secession. Obviously nothing good can be born out of the present Nigeria.



We are just hiding from d truth...lawless country..I had to relocate from that forest



Nobody truly loved the brand Nigeria, otherwise they won't be milking it dry





No Such thing!!! Don't let these internet trolls introduce terms we don't even ponder amongst ourselves!!! You are a Yoruba!!! No such thing as a Yoruba Muslim!!! Your religion makes you no different from another Yoruba wearing a different colored shoe!!! No Such thing!!! Don't let these internet trolls introduce terms we don't even ponder amongst ourselves!!! You are a Yoruba!!! No such thing as a Yoruba Muslim!!! Your religion makes you no different from another Yoruba wearing a different colored shoe!!! 5 Likes

Afonjas will not sleep well tonight o. Chai 2 Likes

AS OF YESTERDAY WHEN I LISTENED TO RADIO BIAFRA,UCHE MEFOR MADE IT CLEAR THAT THERE IS NO PLAN OF LAUNCHING ANY RADIO BIAFRA TODAY BEING SUNDAY

HE WENT AHEAD TO SAY THAT THERE IS NOTHING LIKE RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL BUT RADIO BIAFRA WITH THE ATTACHMENT OF THE COUNTRY OR REGION WHERE THEY OPERATE FROM

HE ALSO SAID THAT WHAT WE AS ON NOW IS RADIO BIAFRA LONDON AND RADIO BIAFRA SOUTH AFRICA,HE ADDED THAT SOON RADIO BIAFRA MALAYSIA WILL BE LAUNCHED.





. SO DISREGARD ANY RADIO BIAFRA INTERNATIONAL IN AMERICA.

IT IS POSSIBLE BUT NOT UNDER IPOB LED BY NNAMDI KANU AND UCHE MEFOR 1 Like

Kanu is a terorist, criminal and a fraudster and must be executed.



I dont know wgy the FG is delaying in executing this terorist.



IPOB a disgrace to humanity.

YOU CAN LISTEN TO RADIO BIAFRA FROM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD

SIMPLE DOWNLOAD TUNE IN RADIO AND SEARCH FOR RADIO BIAFRA.

MAKING USE OF IT FROM NSUKKA HERE 1 Like

Hmmm