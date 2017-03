Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic (9060 Views)

Source: According to Ebi Alhaji who shared the story,the joystick of an 8months baby was chopped off by his stepfather in Bayelsa state.The man had earlier raped victim's 13yr old sister.The story is ver long.See the screenshots below for a better narrationSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/stepfather-chops-off-8months-baby-pens.html?m=1 2 Shares

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/stepfather-chops-off-8months-baby-pens.html?m=1 2 Shares

Ahhhh!!!! Wickedness in high places!!!!





poor boy!! God go punish that useless man!!

poor boy!! God go punish that useless man!! 2 Likes

We live in a F**cked up world

WHAT A WICKED WORLD WHAT A WICKED WORLD

Very sad!

Father from hell...

This is sardonic.... 1 Like

Nobody is talking PAEDOPHILE now o. It is now "people of this world", "This wicked world" etc.



We need to wake up and start acting like enlightened people.



Ethnicity should play less role in our perception of issues. 18 Likes 1 Share

Very cruel. The criminal joystick should be remove as well. 1 Like

Chai!! Illiteracy is just too bad!

This is horrific. The boy should be assisted by his state government to get the best plastic surgery available, while the monster who did that should be made to die a slow and painful death. 2 Likes

??.....speechless...



see, that's why I don't like Any step person......stepfather stepmother....stepson...stepdaughter..stepaunty....stepuncle....Most of them no just get conscience dafuq??.....speechless...see, that's why I don't like Any step person......stepfather stepmother....stepson...stepdaughter..stepaunty....stepuncle....Most of them no just get conscience 1 Like 1 Share

This is awful, one can't begin to imagine the pain the boy is in. He may not be able to have children now thanks to his brainless demented step-fvcking father.





I recommend they should retrieve the mutilated prick for proper disposal and also detach the man's own and hang it on his neck for him to remember his misdeed.



If he resists, they should tie him upside down but he should be hanging from his dïck so that he'd be in excruciating pain



If he still resists, then the below may apply 2 Likes

WTF, what sort of sadism is dis.

Flatinos at it again. Tribalism will do u no good. Tribalism will do u no good.

Does this also happen in the north? Or Ab0ki cause it?



No. It happens in the so called literate and civilized region.



Thank God all of them are Christians. No room to blame Islam or North or Yoruba Muslim. Bury your head in shame.



If you quote me am referring to you. 8 Likes

he deserve death

Sometimes I wonder how woman like dis fall in love and marry men like DAT. is it that the men hide their characters before wedding or d women know this tins n decide to take a chance anyway??





Flatinos at it again. when did bayelsans start becoming "flatinos"?if you must be a bigot,be a smart one when did bayelsans start becoming "flatinos"?if you must be a bigot,be a smart one 1 Like

And why is the animal still breathing