Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by sar33: 1:56pm
According to Ebi Alhaji who shared the story,the joystick of an 8months baby was chopped off by his stepfather in Bayelsa state.The man had earlier raped victim's 13yr old sister.The story is ver long.See the screenshots below for a better narration
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/stepfather-chops-off-8months-baby-pens.html?m=1
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by sar33: 1:56pm
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by sar33: 1:56pm
sar33:more
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by chuks34(m): 2:04pm
Damn
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Zita55(f): 2:07pm
Ahhhh!!!! Wickedness in high places!!!!
poor boy!! God go punish that useless man!!
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Tenkobos(m): 2:12pm
Zita55:
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Dc4life(m): 7:01pm
We live in a F**cked up world
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by toxxnoni(m): 7:01pm
THIS LIFE
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by iamnicer: 7:02pm
WHAT A WICKED WORLD
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by itiswellandwell: 7:02pm
Very sad!
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by freshness2020(m): 7:02pm
Father from hell...
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by GreenMavro: 7:03pm
This is sardonic....
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by emeka2847: 7:03pm
Nobody is talking PAEDOPHILE now o. It is now "people of this world", "This wicked world" etc.
We need to wake up and start acting like enlightened people.
Ethnicity should play less role in our perception of issues.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by dakuizi(m): 7:03pm
Very cruel. The criminal joystick should be remove as well.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by byvan03: 7:04pm
Chai!! Illiteracy is just too bad!
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by 234GT(m): 7:04pm
This is horrific. The boy should be assisted by his state government to get the best plastic surgery available, while the monster who did that should be made to die a slow and painful death.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by mazizitonene(m): 7:04pm
dafuq ??.....speechless...
see, that's why I don't like Any step person......stepfather stepmother....stepson...stepdaughter..stepaunty....stepuncle....Most of them no just get conscience
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Tazdroid(m): 7:04pm
This is awful, one can't begin to imagine the pain the boy is in. He may not be able to have children now thanks to his brainless demented step-fvcking father.
I recommend they should retrieve the mutilated prick for proper disposal and also detach the man's own and hang it on his neck for him to remember his misdeed.
If he resists, they should tie him upside down but he should be hanging from his dïck so that he'd be in excruciating pain
If he still resists, then the below may apply
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by dessz(m): 7:04pm
WTF, what sort of sadism is dis.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by freshness2020(m): 7:05pm
BUSHHUNTER:Tribalism will do u no good.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by FriendNG: 7:05pm
Does this also happen in the north? Or Ab0ki cause it?
No. It happens in the so called literate and civilized region.
Thank God all of them are Christians. No room to blame Islam or North or Yoruba Muslim. Bury your head in shame.
If you quote me am referring to you.
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Ibyno(m): 7:05pm
he deserve death
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by MrRhymes101(m): 7:05pm
Sometimes I wonder how woman like dis fall in love and marry men like DAT. is it that the men hide their characters before wedding or d women know this tins n decide to take a chance anyway??
Don't like my post, I'm ugly
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by Brownbarbie97(f): 7:05pm
BUSHHUNTER:when did bayelsans start becoming "flatinos"?if you must be a bigot,be a smart one
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by burkingx(f): 7:05pm
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by dangotesmummy: 7:05pm
And why is the animal still breathing
Re: Stepfather Cuts Off 8month Baby's Joystick In Bayelsa, Rapes His Sister (Graphic by babyfaceafrica: 7:05pm
Man inhumanity to his fellow man
