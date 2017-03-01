₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,300 members, 3,426,218 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 08:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK (6709 Views)
Female Snake Charmers At The Wedding Of Emir Sanusi's Daughter (photos / Fiance Of Fulani Siddika Sanusi, Emir Sanusi's Daughter, Pictured / Emir Sanusi And Daughter In England (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by chie8: 2:31pm
Here are photos from the graduation ceremony of Siddiqa Sanusi in Birmingham UK.His Highness Emir Sanusi II Siddiqa, Senator Kurfi (father in-law of Siddiqa and Ooni of Ife were in attendance.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/siddiqa-sanusi-graduates-in-ukpics.html?m=1
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by drightguy(m): 2:38pm
Social Class.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by uduak2016: 2:40pm
I don't like and I'm not comfortable with the way Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas take this traditional royalty. SE and SS minus Edo don't take this traditional thing serious. Why not you Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaa unite to form country with monarchy and leave us SE and SS alone. Gosh Afonjas!
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by BrainArk(m): 2:43pm
.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by stephleena(f): 2:54pm
I thought the said girl,is married.. and her husband, still permitted her going to school,beyond the shores of nigeria sef..take it or leave it,Islam is meant for the poor Nigerians..
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by stephleena(f): 2:55pm
I thought the said girl,is married.. and her husband, still permitted her going to school,beyond the shores of nigeria sef..hmmm,I pity those ones wey carry that religion for head.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Young03: 3:02pm
odi ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Nne5(f): 3:03pm
Buy naija grow naira
Not for some people.
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by codedslayer: 3:06pm
uduak2016:
Osu Ibo pouring spits as usual, attachee master that can never stand alone. You are never proud of your heritage but always hiding behind SS even when you have been busted many times. Dont you have shame?
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by YonkijiSappo: 3:25pm
God bless the Ooni
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by YonkijiSappo: 3:31pm
uduak2016:
Good. In that case, we are taking Onitsha, Warri, and All of Delta with us because the Obi, Olu, Orodje, and Ovies are serious kingship titles not similar to Osu rudderless culture.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Femolacaster(m): 7:08pm
Ooni of Yorubaland.
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by ruggedtimi(m): 7:40pm
Some children just dey blessed..two powerful nigeria monarchs attends your graduation
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Winners72(m): 7:40pm
Same caucus
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by henrydadon(m): 7:41pm
of course she is schooling in the UK..where else will she school..unilag is too low for her..neither is ramat polythecnic in kaduna up to her level either.
they say buy naija to grow naira..but our politicians are doing the opposite
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by otokx(m): 7:41pm
stephleena:
Religion is meant to keep the poor and oppressed in check.
7 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by DLGUY: 7:41pm
drightguy:That's life.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by eph123: 7:41pm
I pity the poor Northerners - they are the ones who get married off at 13+ to men the age of this old Sanusi whilst his own kids can have the best of both worlds.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by chimah3(m): 7:41pm
There really is 'One' Nigeria!
But you have to be an elite to fit in!
All you poor average lowlives can keep arguing and killing yourselves for APC and PDP! That is just their little way of distracting you from the BIG picture and truth!
Wish more Nigerians can have sense!
Who else has noticed rich Muslims no dey wear hijab for UK and Dubai!
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Franzinni: 7:41pm
The rich own the world.... We are just here as their tenants.... Imagine this people sending their kids to the best schools and they will in turn graduate to come take over the best jobs... Which is already waiting for them.... Tell me are we not just tenants in this world of the rich?
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by oluwasheun94(m): 7:42pm
when royalty meets royalty
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by highrise07(m): 7:42pm
our educational institutions makes no sense to them, only those that come from poor families rejoice when offered unilag , unibadan or oau admission. it is well
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by nuted: 7:42pm
stephleena:What does this have to do with Islam..FYI Islam is not only practised in Nigeria. And Islam is not against *education*. Yes the northerners are not really the school going type .
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by StainlessH(m): 7:42pm
What's going on here?
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by AbbasJR(m): 7:43pm
uduak2016:I just don't understand why some people talk like fools..SMH
3 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Amarabae(f): 7:43pm
Congrats to her.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by amoduokoh(m): 7:44pm
Ooni of Ife and Emir of Kano seems to be the most famous traditional ruler in Nigeria & beyond
1 Like
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by abdulaz: 7:44pm
Dem don take our money train their children finish for abroad.
Religion is only meant to keep the poor and gullible at bay. Hypocrisy is when you send your daughter to school in the UK while you tell your subjects that formal education is bad for a girl child.
Buy Nigeria to grow Nigeria my foot.
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by DeAvenger: 7:44pm
stephleena:
abeg wetin concern the pic with religion?
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by Abdulwaliyy7: 7:45pm
stephleena:hmmm! ignorance of the highest order
2 Likes
|Re: Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK by usmanktg2(m): 7:46pm
If you are not in that circle. you can never make it, believe me.
Ethiopians Being Adopted By Whites-videos / Cement At Cheap Rate / The Society And Beer Consumption.
Viewing this topic: omafazie, kzubyar, winta2007(m), Preator, sweetyinks(f), oddessey007(m), AK481(m), binary123(m), sadkini, okosib, omoiyamayor, galaxy4rep(m), waterandlight, Nzecruz(m), bolinxman, naptu2, khaynoni(m), honey001(m), newfound2012, rikatrina, DIYlady01, jesse8048(m), limanmohammed6, soliddust2020, 9jakohai(m), ghostmist, kpumpey, bulgaria(m), robay(m), vickzie(m), Mavin1, damoywizzy(m), Profayo, Dontbeused, Dinobi77, kunle86, delkinz(m), origima, Blesschemical(f), hrykanu231(m), cowgirl9090, djaybaba, gboly3190(m), okunfemm(m), jotopayo, kolacool(m), Moonb(f), esuLAAROYE(f), Sleezwizz, mesmer, Hunterone(m), Dondbuzor, zicoraads(m), serikiYCU(m), Gpac123(m), mantlestone, fabella(m), ifeanyiogbekene, andresia(m), wandeykul(f), Elnino4ladies, Adenoladavid, ibemeekene, agboben(m), dainformant(m), atomic1111, deelummy, kingoduyebo1(m), amaheart(m), uyoboi, Segunj8(m), Ademolaglory, JustK, timay(m), marxist88, Kazzman(m), Philawole(m), vigasimple(m), Olalan(m), DebsNz, gbolly707(m), G007(m), Horlaidex(m), jocelyncherish(f), androsurf, ObikeNkem, lordofthering, wilcox(m), baggylips(m), Larryomooba(m), RonJeremy, dhsfbi(m), Clembola, bobotubo, Freelancer007(m), hunniebun(f), dmkcah(m), Balloo22(m), LoveJesus87(m), albayomide, BrutalJab, mzzmeenah(f), Amoto94(m), Jacksparr0w1207(f), humblemikel(f), donsunny22(m), zaydocheme, psychu, Intrepid01(m), anonymuz(m), Ahydee777, kenn4rill(m), dannyville2(m), Longman6(m), femijay8271(m), Danzazzausambo(m), Viccisimua, ahmg001(m), AKYEMITE(m), zubby007(m), Benisconi(m), Lilibeth914(f), TheDevilIsALai, larabae13(f), herdekunley9ja, shark003, lovemeohlord(m), Cousim(m), Emioga, Dumaknesset(m), koxi and 262 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3