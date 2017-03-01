Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Sanusi & Ooni Of Ife Attend Graduation Ceremony Of Sanusi's Daughter In UK (6709 Views)

Source: Here are photos from the graduation ceremony of Siddiqa Sanusi in Birmingham UK.His Highness Emir Sanusi II Siddiqa, Senator Kurfi (father in-law of Siddiqa and Ooni of Ife were in attendance.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/siddiqa-sanusi-graduates-in-ukpics.html?m=1

Social Class.

I don't like and I'm not comfortable with the way Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas take this traditional royalty. SE and SS minus Edo don't take this traditional thing serious. Why not you Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaa unite to form country with monarchy and leave us SE and SS alone. Gosh Afonjas! 9 Likes 3 Shares

I thought the said girl,is married.. and her husband, still permitted her going to school,beyond the shores of nigeria sef..take it or leave it,Islam is meant for the poor Nigerians.. 17 Likes 2 Shares

I thought the said girl,is married.. and her husband, still permitted her going to school,beyond the shores of nigeria sef..hmmm,I pity those ones wey carry that religion for head.

Not for some people. 2 Likes

Osu Ibo pouring spits as usual, attachee master that can never stand alone. You are never proud of your heritage but always hiding behind SS even when you have been busted many times. Dont you have shame? Osu Ibo pouring spits as usual, attachee master that can never stand alone. You are never proud of your heritage but always hiding behind SS even when you have been busted many times. Dont you have shame? 34 Likes 2 Shares

God bless the Ooni 1 Like

Good. In that case, we are taking Onitsha, Warri, and All of Delta with us because the Obi, Olu, Orodje, and Ovies are serious kingship titles not similar to Osu rudderless culture. Good. In that case, we are taking Onitsha, Warri, and All of Delta with us because the Obi, Olu, Orodje, and Ovies are serious kingship titles not similar to Osu rudderless culture. 12 Likes 1 Share

Ooni of Yorubaland. 1 Like

Some children just dey blessed..two powerful nigeria monarchs attends your graduation

of course she is schooling in the UK..where else will she school..unilag is too low for her..neither is ramat polythecnic in kaduna up to her level either.





they say buy naija to grow naira..but our politicians are doing the opposite

Religion is meant to keep the poor and oppressed in check. Religion is meant to keep the poor and oppressed in check. 7 Likes

I pity the poor Northerners - they are the ones who get married off at 13+ to men the age of this old Sanusi whilst his own kids can have the best of both worlds. 1 Like 1 Share

There really is 'One' Nigeria!





But you have to be an elite to fit in!







All you poor average lowlives can keep arguing and killing yourselves for APC and PDP! That is just their little way of distracting you from the BIG picture and truth!







Wish more Nigerians can have sense!





Who else has noticed rich Muslims no dey wear hijab for UK and Dubai! 2 Likes

The rich own the world.... We are just here as their tenants.... Imagine this people sending their kids to the best schools and they will in turn graduate to come take over the best jobs... Which is already waiting for them.... Tell me are we not just tenants in this world of the rich? 1 Like

our educational institutions makes no sense to them, only those that come from poor families rejoice when offered unilag , unibadan or oau admission. it is well 1 Like

Congrats to her.

Ooni of Ife and Emir of Kano seems to be the most famous traditional ruler in Nigeria & beyond 1 Like

Dem don take our money train their children finish for abroad.



Religion is only meant to keep the poor and gullible at bay. Hypocrisy is when you send your daughter to school in the UK while you tell your subjects that formal education is bad for a girl child.



Buy Nigeria to grow Nigeria my foot.

abeg wetin concern the pic with religion? abeg wetin concern the pic with religion?

