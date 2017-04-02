Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 (12475 Views)

Aston Villa Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 2nd April 2016 / Arsenal Vs Watford (4 - 0) oN 2nd April 2016 / Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: El Clasico (1 - 2) On 2nd April 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Gabriel again? Iyaf die

[quote author=Monalisa185 post=55196623]

[b] you must be high on blindness, the last line of my post means what?

Babe Go chill abeg. Na you carry frustration for body pass

Aminat508:

Goalllllll edwife Funjosh





Shock me for once. Shock me for once. 2 Likes

Aminat508:



Eeyah Eeyah

the game is xoxo sweet

Just like Nigeria ArsenalJust like Nigeria

My copy is progressing man-city ride on

caniva:

i tell u





Arsenal can't even make someone's sunday, I wanted Man City to either lose or equalise today, but trust Assnal.

Monalisa185:





you must be high on blindness, the last line of my post means what?



Carry your frustration go sidon biko... Tseeeeww which frustration ?? lol..Seems that u are high , I be original blues fan which frustration ?? lol..Seems that u are high , I be original blues fan

aieromon:



You say wetin? Match never end. Match never end.

Aminat508:

Try and calm me down nah, Shebi you are my friend



Wenger is your one and only friend





After this match funjosh can be your friend



Just bear the tension like i did yesterday,it is only 2 : 1. And we are going to 5:1 Wenger is your one and only friendAfter this match funjosh can be your friendJust bear the tension like i did yesterday,it is only 2 : 1. And we are going to 5:1

Aguero!...















E remain small.....

FuckBooy:

.

here they are, "frustrated gang"



Who mentioned you sir? Or is your name "frustration"? Now go join him and have a seat somewhere

Time to take a nap...I'm too young to get a heart attack because of Arsenal. Let them drown in mediocrity for all I care 3 Likes

it either mancity wins or draw

Another fluke goal

edwife:

Arsenal can't even make someone's sunday, I wanted Man City to either lose or equalise today, but trust Assnal.

I was praying for the same too. I still believe this match is ending in a stalemate.

2 Likes

2-2

I BELIEVE IN WENGER

Another fluke goal from the arses

That's why I love Arsenal. 2-2 1 Like

Nice goal 1 Like

Goal.. . Mustafi 1 Like

2 - 2 Arsenal are back in it 1 Like

aieromon:

Another fluke goal

Behave Behave 6 Likes

aieromon:

Another fluke goal Cheap goal...... Cheap goal......

WITH THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING I SEE WENGER LIFTING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON WITH THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING I SEE WENGER LIFTING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON 3 Likes

aieromon:

Another fluke goal we gree. We will keep scoring like that and win the match we gree. We will keep scoring like that and win the match

aieromon:



You say wetin? GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! You say wetin ,D GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! You say wetin ,D 1 Like

Aminat508:

Goal.. . Mustafi Fluke goal....by mustapha Fluke goal....by mustapha