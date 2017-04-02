₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,754 members, 3,454,720 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 07:40 PM

Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (6) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 (12475 Views)

Aston Villa Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 2nd April 2016 / Arsenal Vs Watford (4 - 0) oN 2nd April 2016 / Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: El Clasico (1 - 2) On 2nd April 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Aminat508(f): 5:02pm
Gabriel again? Iyaf die cry
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by FuckBooy: 5:02pm
[quote author=Monalisa185 post=55196623]
[b] you must be high on blindness, the last line of my post means what?
Babe Go chill abeg. Na you carry frustration for body pass
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edwife(f): 5:02pm
Aminat508:
Goalllllll grin edwife tongue Funjosh tongue



Shock me for once.

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Mediapace: 5:04pm
Aminat508:
cry

Eeyah

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:05pm
the game is xoxo sweet
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by caniva(m): 5:06pm
Arsenal cry cry cry Just like Nigeria
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by chuks34(m): 5:07pm
My copy is progressing man-city ride on
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:08pm
caniva:
i tell u
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edwife(f): 5:08pm
Arsenal can't even make someone's sunday, I wanted Man City to either lose or equalise today, but trust Assnal. undecided undecided

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by homeboy232(m): 5:08pm
Monalisa185:


you must be high on blindness, the last line of my post means what?

Carry your frustration go sidon biko... Tseeeeww
which frustration ?? lol..Seems that u are high , I be original blues fan
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by SirWere(m): 5:09pm
aieromon:

You say wetin? angry
Match never end.
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Mediapace: 5:09pm
Aminat508:
Try and calm me down nah, Shebi you are my friend cry cry


Wenger is your one and only friend


After this match funjosh can be your friend

Just bear the tension like i did yesterday,it is only 2 : 1. And we are going to 5:1
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:09pm
Aguero!...







E remain small.....
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Monalisa185(f): 5:10pm
FuckBooy:
.

here they are, "frustrated gang"

Who mentioned you sir? Or is your name "frustration"? Now go join him and have a seat somewhere
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edi287: 5:10pm
Time to take a nap...I'm too young to get a heart attack because of Arsenal. Let them drown in mediocrity for all I care

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:10pm
it either mancity wins or draw
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:10pm
Another fluke goal undecided
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by LastMumu: 5:10pm
edwife:
Arsenal can't even make someone's sunday, I wanted Man City to either lose or equalise today, but trust Assnal. undecided undecided

I was praying for the same too. I still believe this match is ending in a stalemate.

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:10pm
2-2
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:10pm
I BELIEVE IN WENGER kiss
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by colossus2: 5:11pm
Another fluke goal from the arses angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Unimaginable123: 5:11pm
That's why I love Arsenal. 2-2

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by mukina2: 5:11pm
Nice goal angry

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Aminat508(f): 5:11pm
Goal.. . Mustafi grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by caniva(m): 5:11pm
2 - 2 Arsenal are back in it grin angry

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by mukina2: 5:11pm
aieromon:
Another fluke goal undecided

Behave angry

6 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:11pm
aieromon:
Another fluke goal undecided
Cheap goal......
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:11pm
grin WITH THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING I SEE WENGER LIFTING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON

3 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Unimaginable123: 5:11pm
aieromon:
Another fluke goal undecided
we gree. We will keep scoring like that and win the match
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by SirWere(m): 5:12pm
aieromon:

You say wetin? angry
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! You say wetin ,D grin grin

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:12pm
Aminat508:
Goal.. . Mustafi grin
Fluke goal....by mustapha cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by LastMumu: 5:12pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
grin WITH THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING I SEE WENGER LIFTING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON
Maybe CAF champions league grin

3 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)

Lionel Messi Injured In Champions League Match Against Benfica / Piermario Morosini Dies After Collapsing On The Pitch / Arsenal Vs Newcastle (1 - 0) On 2nd January 2016

Viewing this topic: steve6, staneve(m), Boscojugunu(m), Oziahete(m), Oreoo(m), GP15, Nuelton(m), yungmill(m), ndukwondukwo, kennyz247 and 30 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.