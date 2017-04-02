₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,775,754 members, 3,454,720 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 April 2017 at 07:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 (12475 Views)
Aston Villa Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 2nd April 2016 / Arsenal Vs Watford (4 - 0) oN 2nd April 2016 / Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: El Clasico (1 - 2) On 2nd April 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Aminat508(f): 5:02pm
Gabriel again? Iyaf die
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by FuckBooy: 5:02pm
[quote author=Monalisa185 post=55196623]
[b] you must be high on blindness, the last line of my post means what?
Babe Go chill abeg. Na you carry frustration for body pass
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edwife(f): 5:02pm
Aminat508:
Shock me for once.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Mediapace: 5:04pm
Aminat508:
Eeyah
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:05pm
the game is xoxo sweet
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by caniva(m): 5:06pm
Arsenal Just like Nigeria
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by chuks34(m): 5:07pm
My copy is progressing man-city ride on
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:08pm
caniva:
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edwife(f): 5:08pm
Arsenal can't even make someone's sunday, I wanted Man City to either lose or equalise today, but trust Assnal.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by homeboy232(m): 5:08pm
Monalisa185:which frustration ?? lol..Seems that u are high , I be original blues fan
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by SirWere(m): 5:09pm
aieromon:Match never end.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Mediapace: 5:09pm
Aminat508:
Wenger is your one and only friend
After this match funjosh can be your friend
Just bear the tension like i did yesterday,it is only 2 : 1. And we are going to 5:1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:09pm
Aguero!...
E remain small.....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Monalisa185(f): 5:10pm
FuckBooy:
here they are, "frustrated gang"
Who mentioned you sir? Or is your name "frustration"? Now go join him and have a seat somewhere
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by edi287: 5:10pm
Time to take a nap...I'm too young to get a heart attack because of Arsenal. Let them drown in mediocrity for all I care
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by fvfcvdfgf(m): 5:10pm
it either mancity wins or draw
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:10pm
Another fluke goal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by LastMumu: 5:10pm
edwife:
I was praying for the same too. I still believe this match is ending in a stalemate.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:10pm
2-2
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:10pm
I BELIEVE IN WENGER
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by colossus2: 5:11pm
Another fluke goal from the arses
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Unimaginable123: 5:11pm
That's why I love Arsenal. 2-2
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by mukina2: 5:11pm
Nice goal
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Aminat508(f): 5:11pm
Goal.. . Mustafi
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by caniva(m): 5:11pm
2 - 2 Arsenal are back in it
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by mukina2: 5:11pm
aieromon:
Behave
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:11pm
aieromon:Cheap goal......
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:11pm
WITH THE WAY WE ARE PLAYING I SEE WENGER LIFTING THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEXT SEASON
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by Unimaginable123: 5:11pm
aieromon:we gree. We will keep scoring like that and win the match
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by SirWere(m): 5:12pm
aieromon:GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! You say wetin ,D
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by toseen7(m): 5:12pm
Aminat508:Fluke goal....by mustapha
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester City (2 - 2) On 2nd April 2017 by LastMumu: 5:12pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Maybe CAF champions league
3 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)
Lionel Messi Injured In Champions League Match Against Benfica / Piermario Morosini Dies After Collapsing On The Pitch / Arsenal Vs Newcastle (1 - 0) On 2nd January 2016
Viewing this topic: steve6, staneve(m), Boscojugunu(m), Oziahete(m), Oreoo(m), GP15, Nuelton(m), yungmill(m), ndukwondukwo, kennyz247 and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6