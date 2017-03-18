Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married (13719 Views)

Exclusive Interview: I Got A Husband Because I Choose Not To Ignore His DM (pic) / They Met In Lagos Traffic, Now They Are Married (Photos) / "Ladies, Sometimes DM Him First Because You Might End Up Getting Married". PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)



The power of social media is really working like magic.

Olawande and Olanrewaju's love story is a testimony - they started from Instagram.



Olawande had been ignoring olanrewaju messages for 3 years before she finally gave in. The spirit of persistence and consistency paved way for olanrewaju because he never dared gave up on his soul mate.



"Olanrewaju and I met on Instagram 3years ago." says oleander the bride. " He had been sending me messages in Instagram which I constantly ignored for three years. I was a little reluctant initially because I hardly chat with strangers, it always felt like a waste of time.



"Then in 2015, his perseverance made me reply his message, and that was how the connection started.

When I finally met him for the first time, I fell in love with him because the way he looked at me was priceless.



"Right there I knew I couldn't trade him for anything else. On my birthday in September 2016, he popped the question and I said Yes.

Here we are today happily married. "





Congrats young cute couple.





Link

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyJO-Rhdw7/ Who says you can't slide into the DM you loved from afar?The power of social media is really working like magic.Olawande and Olanrewaju's love story is a testimony - they started from Instagram.Olawande had been ignoring olanrewaju messages for 3 years before she finally gave in. The spirit of persistence and consistency paved way for olanrewaju because he never dared gave up on his soul mate."Then in 2015, his perseverance made me reply his message, and that was how the connection started.When I finally met him for the first time, I fell in love with him because the way he looked at me was priceless."Right there I knew I couldn't trade him for anything else. On my birthday in September 2016, he popped the question and I said Yes.Here we are today happily married. "Congrats young cute couple.Link 1 Like

This is not true Love



I bet she gave in because her main guy disappointed her.



The main guy could still pop up from no where sometimes in future and still confuse her into continuing from where they stopped. 150 Likes 6 Shares

Congratulations to them 2 Likes 2 Shares

In that three years, another guy was constantly having sex with her...

Who will wait for a lady for even a week in this era...? 37 Likes

IamAirforce1:

3 years



Is her name money?



Worth waiting for sha.



Congrats.





Cc Lalas.ticlala She was in a relationship for that 3yrs this one was pestering her. She later had no choice than to give it a try, and boom!, it worked!. She was in a relationship for that 3yrs this one was pestering her. She later had no choice than to give it a try, and boom!, it worked!. 5 Likes

Saintsammurai:

In that three years, another guy was constantly having sex with her...

Who will wait for a lady for even a week in this era...? 24 Likes 1 Share

Me nor get strength o

If u nor reply after 1 try fish much for water

Nor b one woman go take me play even one month 1 Like 1 Share

probably the main guy she was having the hots for and she was expecting to propose to her disappointed her.hence she had to take on the next available guy.anyway happy married life to them. probably the main guy she was having the hots for and she was expecting to propose to her disappointed her.hence she had to take on the next available guy.anyway happy married life to them. 2 Likes 1 Share

The guy na rebound.... 7 Likes

chiraqDemon:

Me nor get strength o

If u nor reply after 1 try fish much for water

Nor b one woman go take me play even one month when a babe starts dragging her feet when u ask her out know there is a hot looking guy around that she"s seriously crushing on and hoping would ask her out . when a babe starts dragging her feet when u ask her out know there is a hot looking guy around that she"s seriously crushing on and hoping would ask her out 3 Likes 1 Share

That guy that keeps DMing me don't give up

CaroLyner:

That guy that keeps DMing me don't give up my sister what is DMing?



























Medunah u look scary 4 my liking joor. my sister what is DMing?Medunah u look scary 4 my liking joor. 3 Likes

lefulefu:

probably the main guy she was having the hots for and she was expecting to propose to her disappointed her.hence she had to take on the next available guy.anyway happy married life to them.

And he'll always be thay second option lover. Unfortunately, she will never disclose that in her fairytale story.

#sad And he'll always be thay second option lover. Unfortunately, she will never disclose that in her fairytale story.#sad

CaroLyner:

That guy that keeps DMing me don't give up until u get married to ur main boo and send ur crushee a wedding invation card until u get married to ur main boo and send ur crushee a wedding invation card 2 Likes

DLGUY:





And he'll always be thay second option lover.

#sad when the main guy changes his mind just watch this babe leave this guy and disappear like a wind...or she could re- activate a secret relationship with the main boo while being married to the optional boyfriend .these are the scenarios we can imagine.hope u have heard this old skool song part time lover by stevie wonder .try listen to dat song and u will understand what i am talking about . when the main guy changes his mind just watch this babe leave this guy and disappear like a wind...or she could re- activate a secret relationship with the main boo while being married to the optional boyfriend.these are the scenarios we can imagine.hope u have heard this old skool song part time lover by stevie wonder.try listen to dat song and u will understand what i am talking about

Saintsammurai:

In that three years, another guy was constantly having sex with her...

Who will wait for a lady for even a week in this era...? U dey mind them?? 3good years she kept ignoring him while another guy was slamming her only for her to get dumped by the other guy before she remembers his sorry ass..... God forbid i end up with someone like that U dey mind them?? 3good years she kept ignoring him while another guy was slamming her only for her to get dumped by the other guy before she remembers his sorry ass..... God forbid i end up with someone like that 19 Likes

lefulefu:



when the main guy changes his mind just watch this babe leave this guy and disappear like a wind...or she could re- activate a secret relationship with the main boo while being married to the optional boyfriend .these are the scenarios we can imagine.hope u have heard this old skool song part time lover by stevie wonder .try listen to dat song and u will understand what i am talking about .

Lol!

Let them be deceiving themselves.

Tonto Dike did more than that just for social media attention. Lol!Let them be deceiving themselves.Tonto Dike did more than that just for social media attention. 3 Likes

Cholls:

Medunah u look scary 4 my liking joor. Lol, someone even said I look like a witch......



I don't know but I like the intense look Lol, someone even said I look like a witch......I don't know but I like the intense look

DLGUY:





Lol!

Let them be deceiving themselves.

Tonto Dike did more than that just for social media attention. haha tontolet case na different issue entirely ooo ..her own issue strong . haha tontolet case na different issue entirely ooo..her own issue strong

Haha. Had a lady like that in school who constantly ignored all my advances in campus, both digital and physical. Now she's the one pestering me with Facebook 'pokes' and Hi's almost everyday, but I've got someone better. 5 Likes

That's how so many girls have ignored and missed their testimony because of pride. 1 Like

kimbra:

She was in a relationship for that 3yrs this one was pestering her. She later had no choice than to give it a try, and boom!, it worked!. some guys wont figure this out.in this day and age u will still be hearing some guys be saying that a lady that drags their feet or stalls them will be a good girl while the one that shows signs that she"s into the guy is loose and cheap .some of us guys are confused i swear .those guys who are 2nd options to their wives are really trying ; . some guys wont figure this out.in this day and age u will still be hearing some guys be saying that a lady that drags their feet or stalls them will be a good girl while the one that shows signs that she"s into the guy is loose and cheap.some of us guys are confused i swear.those guys who are 2nd options to their wives are really trying ; 2 Likes 1 Share

Some comments here sha

Cholls:

my sister what is DMing?

























Medunah u look scary 4 my liking joor. Direct mail





what is medunah?? Direct mailwhat is medunah??

Congrats to them

thesicilian:

Haha. Had a lady like that in school who constantly ignored all my advances in campus, both digital and physical. Now she's the one pestering me with Facebook 'pokes' and Hi's almost everyday, but I've got someone better. sharp guy sharp guy 1 Like

Thought this nigga said he was quitting romance section? Smh

CaroLyner:

Direct mail







what is medunah?? my sister she's my new sex mate. my sister she's my new sex mate.

CaroLyner:

Direct mail





what is medunah?? my sister she's my new sex mate. my sister she's my new sex mate.

IamAirforce1:

This is not true Love



I bet she gave in because her main guy disappointed her.



The main guy could still pop up from no where sometimes in future and still confuse her into continuing from where they stopped.

Exactly the way it turned out... love fire! Exactly the way it turned out... love fire! 1 Like

this ain't no love.

3years





Are my mad? 1 Like