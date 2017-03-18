₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,766,385 members, 3,426,433 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 March 2017 at 10:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married (13719 Views)
Exclusive Interview: I Got A Husband Because I Choose Not To Ignore His DM (pic) / They Met In Lagos Traffic, Now They Are Married (Photos) / "Ladies, Sometimes DM Him First Because You Might End Up Getting Married". PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by IamAirforce1: 5:22pm
Who says you can't slide into the DM you loved from afar?
The power of social media is really working like magic.
Olawande and Olanrewaju's love story is a testimony - they started from Instagram.
Olawande had been ignoring olanrewaju messages for 3 years before she finally gave in. The spirit of persistence and consistency paved way for olanrewaju because he never dared gave up on his soul mate.
"Olanrewaju and I met on Instagram 3years ago." says oleander the bride. " He had been sending me messages in Instagram which I constantly ignored for three years. I was a little reluctant initially because I hardly chat with strangers, it always felt like a waste of time.
"Then in 2015, his perseverance made me reply his message, and that was how the connection started.
When I finally met him for the first time, I fell in love with him because the way he looked at me was priceless.
"Right there I knew I couldn't trade him for anything else. On my birthday in September 2016, he popped the question and I said Yes.
Here we are today happily married. "
Congrats young cute couple.
Link
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRyJO-Rhdw7/
1 Like
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by IamAirforce1: 5:24pm
This is not true Love
I bet she gave in because her main guy disappointed her.
The main guy could still pop up from no where sometimes in future and still confuse her into continuing from where they stopped.
150 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Topxcel: 5:27pm
Congratulations to them
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Saintsammurai(m): 5:28pm
In that three years, another guy was constantly having sex with her...
Who will wait for a lady for even a week in this era...?
37 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by kimbra(f): 5:31pm
IamAirforce1:She was in a relationship for that 3yrs this one was pestering her. She later had no choice than to give it a try, and boom!, it worked!.
5 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Cholls(m): 5:32pm
Saintsammurai:
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by chiraqDemon(m): 5:32pm
Me nor get strength o
If u nor reply after 1 try fish much for water
Nor b one woman go take me play even one month
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 5:33pm
probably the main guy she was having the hots for and she was expecting to propose to her disappointed her.hence she had to take on the next available guy.anyway happy married life to them.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by babyfaceafrica: 5:36pm
The guy na rebound....
7 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 5:37pm
chiraqDemon:when a babe starts dragging her feet when u ask her out know there is a hot looking guy around that she"s seriously crushing on and hoping would ask her out .
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by CaroLyner(f): 5:37pm
That guy that keeps DMing me don't give up
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Cholls(m): 5:45pm
CaroLyner:my sister what is DMing?
Medunah u look scary 4 my liking joor.
3 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by DLGUY: 5:46pm
lefulefu:
And he'll always be thay second option lover. Unfortunately, she will never disclose that in her fairytale story.
#sad
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 5:46pm
CaroLyner:until u get married to ur main boo and send ur crushee a wedding invation card
2 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 5:54pm
DLGUY:when the main guy changes his mind just watch this babe leave this guy and disappear like a wind...or she could re- activate a secret relationship with the main boo while being married to the optional boyfriend .these are the scenarios we can imagine.hope u have heard this old skool song part time lover by stevie wonder .try listen to dat song and u will understand what i am talking about .
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Larryfest(m): 5:56pm
Saintsammurai:U dey mind them?? 3good years she kept ignoring him while another guy was slamming her only for her to get dumped by the other guy before she remembers his sorry ass..... God forbid i end up with someone like that
19 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by DLGUY: 5:56pm
lefulefu:
Lol!
Let them be deceiving themselves.
Tonto Dike did more than that just for social media attention.
3 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Medunah(f): 5:56pm
Cholls:Lol, someone even said I look like a witch......
I don't know but I like the intense look
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 5:59pm
DLGUY:haha tontolet case na different issue entirely ooo ..her own issue strong .
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by thesicilian: 6:01pm
Haha. Had a lady like that in school who constantly ignored all my advances in campus, both digital and physical. Now she's the one pestering me with Facebook 'pokes' and Hi's almost everyday, but I've got someone better.
5 Likes
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Senipapa(m): 6:11pm
That's how so many girls have ignored and missed their testimony because of pride.
1 Like
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 6:11pm
kimbra:some guys wont figure this out.in this day and age u will still be hearing some guys be saying that a lady that drags their feet or stalls them will be a good girl while the one that shows signs that she"s into the guy is loose and cheap .some of us guys are confused i swear .those guys who are 2nd options to their wives are really trying ; .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by IamAirforce1: 6:25pm
Some comments here sha
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by CaroLyner(f): 6:39pm
Cholls:Direct mail
what is medunah??
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by IamAirforce1: 6:52pm
Congrats to them
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by lefulefu(m): 6:52pm
thesicilian:sharp guy
1 Like
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Jacksparr0w1207(f): 6:59pm
Thought this nigga said he was quitting romance section? Smh
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Cholls(m): 7:01pm
CaroLyner:my sister she's my new sex mate.
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Cholls(m): 7:01pm
CaroLyner:my sister she's my new sex mate.
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by Preshivano01(m): 7:02pm
IamAirforce1:Exactly the way it turned out... love fire!
1 Like
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by deathstroke(m): 7:09pm
this ain't no love.
3years
Are my mad?
1 Like
|Re: She Constantly Ignored His DM On Instagram For 3years! Now They Are Married by pweetixandy: 7:11pm
lol, she wanted the man to hustle first naaaa, I know what's up
What Do You Like About Me?.....What answer best suits this question? / what will you do, when you see something like this(photo) / 10 Really Interesting Questions To Ask A Girl You Like
Viewing this topic: nikkyshyne(f), owisdom58, BrokenTV, themonk, scanner1000(m), lodphil(m), geronimoedeh1(m), kelvin16, konfused, Bisjosh(f), Treasureayomide, horciglowri(f), cris07(m), rayralph(m), adabekee12(f), pholaryemmie(f), alabaakin, hopilo4life(m), Matthew4sure(m), ademoladeji(m), Tuntheycr7, estrong, olalekan90(m), chris6flash, stephenmorris(m), anonymousmayor, benky(m), irririchris(m), mixyz, micky90(m), Zerotraffic(m), Boydehot, alegekola(m), chronique(m), temmysammy, omoplaycool(m), HoneySwag(f), INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), emmanuel4758(m), MissRike(f), Osu175(m), echofun, BerryAnny(m), olucephas(m), elvido(m), stanmshel, Anamfiok(m), kkkp, ulmaukpong(m), hbs85, yinkus204(m), streetshuttle(m), purkeyklef(m), denip, babyfaceafrica, adadadon(m), 2undeee(m), kalex0, sEGXY2(m), Emmaoga, eltido(m), bunchdrich(m), ashjay001(m), LeEberry(m), archiscapesatel, shegemenge, abdulhadi101(m), malmo, Uchennazico, makaveli299(m), AdesinaOlajide(m), dessymal(m), sasko(m), Olapraise24(m), D34lw4p(m), Elle277(f), mizzytan(m), KennyID17(m), Masterman619, HENROSHUN(m), swiperthefox, ScamKiller, kkruns, mykel2yc(m), stem(m), dahmie2013, CADA, vorigan, DluvDaboss(m), Adewabdul, IamAirforce1, horlajide, onwuakpachris(m), Iefosa(m), Funmilade11(f), Rolly83, victorious001(f), Mhizkel(f), F22RAPTOR(m), SamoskiSammy and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23