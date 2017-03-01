₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by exellent91(m): 5:41pm
Photos of Ayotomide Labinjo, the lady alleged to be Davido’s third babymama has surfaced. Ayotomide is alleged to be the mother of Davido's three year old daughter,which has sparked controversy on social media.
In her exclusive interview with The Punch, Ayotomide disclosed that she met the Nigerian singer in an Ibadan club in February of 2013, they had a brief affair which fell apart after she told him she was pregnant.
“When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three body guards with him.
“On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning. We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me.”
As earlier reported, Ayotomide’s family contacted Davido’s family the Adelekes. A paternity test was conducted and the result returned negative. However, Ayotomide said she still suspects foul play in the test.
She said;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/here-are-photos-of-baby-and-lady.html
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by okosodo: 5:52pm
No need for DNA. Davido control your head quaters

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by pattybf(f): 6:02pm
certainly little Davido!

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Came: 6:04pm
How the baby head come big like this now, why una upload this pic. Baby mama, you are done for if you no get better uncle oooooo... Hmmmmmm!!!!

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by benuejosh(m): 6:50pm
the little boy head come der like wizkid own.

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by okonja(m): 7:23pm
I can confirm to you that she is a Yahoo girl according to Davido.
Looking at the images,
The one with the picmix wtermark is Imade and not the alleged baby,
The head of the boy in pink even look like that Wizkid's boluwatife. If she can not snap and share recent pics of the baby, she should just forget it.

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by iamnicer: 7:23pm
FLAVOUR WE WAITING FOR YOUR TURN

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by kennygee(f): 7:23pm
His baby mama, his pikin, his something.
The child looks like he has down syndrome, looks like Imade sha.
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by DLGUY: 7:24pm
The resemblance is striking.
It amazes me how some people could be so careless with sex.
No atom of self control.
How could he have even gotten down with that anexoeric looking girl?
This is beyond me I swear.

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by thornapple(f): 7:24pm
Third??. What's the problem with girls please

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by iamnicer: 7:24pm
okosodo:
HEXACTLY
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Splinz(m): 7:24pm
Does anyone know if Davido is in a competition with 2Baba?

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by gurunlocker: 7:24pm
with that forehead, na wizkid baby e go be...

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 7:24pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Igboblog: 7:24pm
Dem rememble ooo. How come?
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 7:24pm
Big headed girl
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by masterpiece86: 7:24pm
g
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 7:25pm
ok
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by LatestAmebo: 7:25pm
fine lady
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by BUSHHUNTER(m): 7:25pm
Yorubas don't have big heads like that amarachi girl am seeing. . . .her mother should take that stuff to her father akabueze or ifeanyi
omo ale jati jati

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Ovokoo: 7:25pm
Baby mama drama
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by dacovajnr: 7:25pm
See the baby as e gather the features of Both Davido & Wizkid Son
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Chucks1989(m): 7:25pm
Head like Wizkid...Nose like Davido.
E be like say Davido and Wizkid do collabo on top this Gal

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by awa(m): 7:25pm
Oba go
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by BomboyOnline: 7:26pm
benuejosh:
Na boy?
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 7:26pm
after all the stunning video vixens
a lot of these musicians pregnate average/wierd looking women
only flavour has a good taste

Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by ellahzy(f): 7:27pm
Elnino4ladies:Beht why??
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by toxxnoni(m): 7:27pm
OL
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by sod09(m): 7:27pm
d babe
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:27pm
Na Davido pikin o..... No need for DNA self.....
See the girl self
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by publicenemy(m): 7:28pm
hmmm.... so these guys fvck without condoms. na wao.
Re: Ayotomide Labinjo, Davido's Third Baby Mama And Daughter (Photos) by Divay22(f): 7:28pm
rozayx5:Like seriously...
See the weird girl na WA o

