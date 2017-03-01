



In her exclusive interview with The Punch, Ayotomide disclosed that she met the Nigerian singer in an Ibadan club in February of 2013, they had a brief affair which fell apart after she told him she was pregnant.



“When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three body guards with him.





“On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning. We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me.”



As earlier reported, Ayotomide’s family contacted Davido’s family the Adelekes. A paternity test was conducted and the result returned negative. However, Ayotomide said she still suspects foul play in the test.



She said;



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/here-are-photos-of-baby-and-lady.html Photos of Ayotomide Labinjo, the lady alleged to be Davido’s third babymama has surfaced. Ayotomide is alleged to be the mother of Davido's three year old daughter,which has sparked controversy on social media.In her exclusive interview with The Punch, Ayotomide disclosed that she met the Nigerian singer in an Ibadan club in February of 2013, they had a brief affair which fell apart after she told him she was pregnant.“When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three body guards with him.“On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning. We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me.”As earlier reported, Ayotomide’s family contacted Davido’s family the Adelekes. A paternity test was conducted and the result returned negative. However, Ayotomide said she still suspects foul play in the test.She said;