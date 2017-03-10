Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) (4865 Views)

Source: At least 100,000 youths from 46 associations today gathered at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, for a grand thanksgiving rally in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return from medical vacation.See Photos below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/100000-youths-holds-thanksgiving-rally.html

Well I was hoping to address 100,000 youth but I can see only a handful of ignorant pple. Anybody supporting buhari is surely not Sane. 8 Likes

Great Which dirty great what are they rallying for now? OK, maybe the Thanksgiving was for the president's recovery, but the rallying is what I don't get. are they rallying for constant electricity? good road network? economic growth? educational improvement? maybe they are rallying for the peace and unity the citizens of this country has been enjoying? you That's shouting great here, can u please tell me What's great here? Which dirty greatwhat are they rallying for now? OK, maybe the Thanksgiving was for the president's recovery, but the rallying is what I don't get. are they rallying for constant electricity? good road network? economic growth? educational improvement? maybe they are rallying for the peace and unity the citizens of this country has been enjoying? you That's shouting great here, can u please tell me What's great here? 14 Likes

Well I was hoping to address 100,000 youth but I can see only a handful of ignorant pple. Anybody supporting buhari is surely not Sane.

There is no need to ask if there is any sane human in your household, your comment have shown There is no need to ask if there is any sane human in your household, your comment have shown



When was the last time they ate any food ?? Three months ago ??



They're here getting hammered by the sun, some are fainting , holding thanksgiving for a man who sits in an air conditioned house, eats 9 times per day, has millions of dollars in his bank account



Foolish people 4 Likes 1 Share

Which dirty great what are they rallying for now? OK, maybe the Thanksgiving was for the president's recovery, but the rallying is what I don't get. are they rallying for constant electricity? good road network? economic growth? educational improvement? maybe they are rallying for the peace and unity the citizens of this country has been enjoying? you That's shouting great here, can u please tell me What's great here?

2019 is already a done deal if God grants Buhari a sound health.. The guy has got followers up North and the west supporting that, its a done deal.





If youths from other region wants to hold a rally against the vulture, 04's will come out gun blazing! 1 Like

Most of them are unemployed and have not eaten good food for days. Bunch of idiots 1 Like

If only Yorubas know the meaning of this name in Igbo they will stop answering it OLANIKE RAMOTU 1 Like

Hungry set of people 1 Like

Hungry ppl. Smh 1 Like

I pity for this Country. I wonder what they are Celebrating. this only happens where the number of illiterates are more than that of the literates. God help us. 4 Likes

If only Yorubas know the meaning of this name in Igbo they will stop answering it OLANIKE RAMOTU LMAO...WHICH KIND MUMU NAME IS THIS NAH LMAO...WHICH KIND MUMU NAME IS THIS NAH

If only Yorubas know the meaning of this name in Igbo they will stop answering it OLANIKE RAMOTU And why should they be concerned about what it means in Ibo? Are they Igbos? Do you know the meaning of "Osu" in Yoruba? C'mon get away bigot. Why not live and let live? And why should they be concerned about what it means in Ibo? Are they Igbos? Do you know the meaning of "Osu" in Yoruba? C'mon get away bigot. Why not live and let live?





See uncontrollable wailing abeg. Some people wanna die of heartache over these pics.See uncontrollable wailing abeg.

Hungry people. Most of them probably don't have more than primary school certificate yet they can't hold a rally to demand for better education standards. Ask them now how Buhari has bettered their lives, no answer, zero.



What a nation.

2019 is already a done deal if God grants Buhari a sound health.. The guy has got followers up North and the west supporting that, its a done deal.





Jobless savages. Demented soulsJobless savages.

And why should they be concerned about what it means in Ibo? Are they Igbos? Do you know the meaning of "Osu" in Yoruba? C'mon get away bigot. Why not live and let live?

Keep bigotry aside, the name funny if u know what he meant Keep bigotry aside, the name funny if u know what he meant

If only Yorubas know the meaning of this name in Igbo they will stop answering it OLANIKE RAMOTU

With due respect sir, u stupid With due respect sir, u stupid



100000 youths don't lie I can only see a handful of hungry almagirhis like the OP BMC@workrepping their masters online100000 youthsdon't lie I can only see a handful of hungry almagirhis like the OP