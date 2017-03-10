₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Specialspesh: 7:37pm
At least 100,000 youths from 46 associations today gathered at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, for a grand thanksgiving rally in celebration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return from medical vacation.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/100000-youths-holds-thanksgiving-rally.html
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Specialspesh: 7:38pm
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Specialspesh: 7:42pm
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by CoolFreeday(m): 7:46pm
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by kingivie: 9:20pm
Well I was hoping to address 100,000 youth but I can see only a handful of ignorant pple. Anybody supporting buhari is surely not Sane.
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by ozoebuka1(m): 9:22pm
CoolFreeday:Which dirty great what are they rallying for now? OK, maybe the Thanksgiving was for the president's recovery, but the rallying is what I don't get. are they rallying for constant electricity? good road network? economic growth? educational improvement? maybe they are rallying for the peace and unity the citizens of this country has been enjoying? you That's shouting great here, can u please tell me What's great here?
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by adem30: 9:47pm
There is no need to ask if there is any sane human in your household, your comment have shown
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 9:51pm
Foolish people
When was the last time they ate any food ?? Three months ago ??
They're here getting hammered by the sun, some are fainting , holding thanksgiving for a man who sits in an air conditioned house, eats 9 times per day, has millions of dollars in his bank account
Foolish people
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 9:52pm
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:52pm
100,000 indeed!
Una can lie!
100,000 indeed!
Una can lie!
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 9:53pm
Jobless people..... Boko haram boys in the making
Jobless people..... Boko haram boys in the making
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 9:53pm
2019 is already a done deal if God grants Buhari a sound health.. The guy has got followers up North and the west supporting that, its a done deal.
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by tonio2wo: 9:54pm
If youths from other region wants to hold a rally against the vulture, 04's will come out gun blazing!
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:54pm
Most of them are unemployed and have not eaten good food for days. Bunch of idiots
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 9:54pm
If only Yorubas know the meaning of this name in Igbo they will stop answering it OLANIKE RAMOTU
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Gbemini(m): 9:54pm
Hungry set of people
Hungry set of people
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by freddie82(m): 9:56pm
Hungry ppl. Smh
Hungry ppl. Smh
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by noble71(m): 9:57pm
I pity for this Country. I wonder what they are Celebrating. this only happens where the number of illiterates are more than that of the literates. God help us.
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Vikky014(f): 9:59pm
LMAO...WHICH KIND MUMU NAME IS THIS NAH
princechurchill:LMAO...WHICH KIND MUMU NAME IS THIS NAH
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by mcquin(m): 10:00pm
princechurchill:And why should they be concerned about what it means in Ibo? Are they Igbos? Do you know the meaning of "Osu" in Yoruba? C'mon get away bigot. Why not live and let live?
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:00pm
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by omenkaLives: 10:01pm
Some people wanna die of heartache over these pics.
See uncontrollable wailing abeg.
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:02pm
Thier daddy is back!
Thier daddy is back!
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Nicepoker(m): 10:04pm
Jobless species.
Jobless species.
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by eph123: 10:05pm
Hungry people. Most of them probably don't have more than primary school certificate yet they can't hold a rally to demand for better education standards. Ask them now how Buhari has bettered their lives, no answer, zero.
What a nation.
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by kessler53(m): 10:07pm
mulki daga Allah yake
Benekruku:mulki daga Allah yake
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by froshsteve(m): 10:09pm
Look at all those ABOKI'S
Look at all those ABOKI'S
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by Mouthgag: 10:10pm
Demented souls
Jobless savages.
Demented souls
Jobless savages.
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by alldbest: 10:11pm
Keep bigotry aside, the name funny if u know what he meant
Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by alldbest: 10:13pm
With due respect sir, u stupid
With due respect sir, u stupid
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by simijimi: 10:13pm
repping their masters online
100000 youthsdon't lie I can only see a handful of hungry almagirhis like the OP
|Re: Youths Hold Thanksgiving Rally For President Buhari In Daura, Kastina (Photos) by jamislaw(m): 10:16pm
They deserve to celebrate it, after christains fake prophets and Shia people prophesy that Buhari will never come back alive. Rather God dump their fake prophesy and answer Muslims prayer.
